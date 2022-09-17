On Sept. 13, state Sen. Mimi Stewart appeared in a Fox News segment (it aired during Bret Baier’s Special Report show) about the New Mexico governor’s race. She was identified as a surrogate speaking for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. As part of the same segment, Mark Ronchetti had identified education as one of the top issues for New Mexico. When asked if education was a top priority in the campaign, Sen. Stewart’s response was that abortion — not education — was the governor’s top priority.

In the 2021 legislative session, the governor advocated for, got and signed a bill eliminating New Mexico’s old state law limiting the availability of abortion. As a result, today there are no limitations on abortion in New Mexico. What does the governor think must be done to expand this top priority? Oh, by the way, the governor’s laser focus on abortion seems to have prevented her from noticing that, after four years of her leadership, New Mexico still ranks dead last in educating New Mexico’s living children.

John Gordnier

Popular in the Community