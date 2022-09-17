On Sept. 13, state Sen. Mimi Stewart appeared in a Fox News segment (it aired during Bret Baier’s Special Report show) about the New Mexico governor’s race. She was identified as a surrogate speaking for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. As part of the same segment, Mark Ronchetti had identified education as one of the top issues for New Mexico. When asked if education was a top priority in the campaign, Sen. Stewart’s response was that abortion — not education — was the governor’s top priority.
In the 2021 legislative session, the governor advocated for, got and signed a bill eliminating New Mexico’s old state law limiting the availability of abortion. As a result, today there are no limitations on abortion in New Mexico. What does the governor think must be done to expand this top priority? Oh, by the way, the governor’s laser focus on abortion seems to have prevented her from noticing that, after four years of her leadership, New Mexico still ranks dead last in educating New Mexico’s living children.
John Gordnier
Santa Fe
Bad-faith attacks
Lately, the GOP candidate for governor, Mark Ronchetti, has been running numerous ads accusing the governor of being been soft on crime. I believe Ronchetti had best review and perhaps revise his forecast for November, especially on this subject. Recent news has it that the state is awarding around $40 million for police officers around the state. Weather forecasters can get their forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They don’t have to do anything else — you can check this by watching the local forecasts on any news channel, then check NOAA, where you will find the exact same forecast. Ronchetti should check which way the wind is blowing before making false accusations. And maybe whichever office he runs for next — school board comes to mind — choose a different bugaboo than crime.
Ted Carlin
Santa Fe
Above and beyond
The headline for the lead story (“State official on leave to work on gov.’s campaign,” Sept. 14) about state employee Victor Reyes taking unpaid leave to work on the governor’s reelection campaign, should have read, “State official follows rules to work for gov.’s campaign.” In fact, he exceeded the requirements of the rules. The State Personnel Act only prohibits public officials from working for a political campaign during work hours; Reyes instead took unpaid leave from his state job. Is it really newsworthy when someone follows the rules?
Paul Biderman
member, Santa Fe Ethics and
Campaign Review Board
Santa Fe
Missing the point
Milan Simonich’s opinion piece about the elected vs. appointed Public Regulation Commission gets it all wrong (“Native groups hope to nullify 2-year-old election,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 12). Voters were not clearly informed that the amendment disenfranchised the people of New Mexico, an omission that was no doubt intentional on the part of the ballot authors and their corporate backers who spent thousands promoting its passage. An appointed commission creates increased opportunities for corruption and industry influence. Regulated utilities and industries need only persuade the governor, a politician dependent on campaign contributions and industry supporters, to appoint a corrupt commissioner.
Regulatory law does require expertise, technical knowledge and judicious objectivity, but this expertise is already provided by the hearing examiner, who evaluates and provides a recommended decision in each case. The role of the commission is to bring the people’s voices and representative democracy into the decision-making process. Disenfranchised New Mexicans need a voice in decisions that will determine our energy future.
Ellen Ackerman
Santa Fe
No excuse
Toxic masculinity/culture/lack of accountability in this patriarchic society rears its ugly head — that’s what I saw when I read the headline (“Judge accepts second plea for man accused of child rape in case with lost evidence,” July 13). How does Santa Fe hold its head up when it deals with child rape like this? Any true moral leader — the mayor or the police chief — would hold a news conference and apologize profusely to the child, family, community and to girls and women in general about this happening, and explain what has changed since, specifically, so this won’t happen again.