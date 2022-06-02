Many candidates are making crime their big issue. But how can they be “tough on crime” when they are soft on mass shootings? Detectives identify three elements of a crime: motive, means and opportunity. Motive is a wild card — hard to understand, even harder to prevent. The “means” available to citizens in 1776 were muzzle-loading flintlock muskets and pistols, firing one ball and reloading each 30 seconds. An “opportunity” with a musket meant getting within 50 yards of your enemy. Mass shootings by lone killers were scarcely possible.
Today’s weapons offer the means to shoot 500 rounds in 30 seconds, to reload almost instantly, and to kill at over two miles (at which distance, the victim’s unaided eye cannot see the shooter). Guns are not the motive for mass murder, but they are the means and opportunity.
Those who want to be tough on crime cannot remain soft on guns.
K. Sorvig
Santa Fe
No right to own
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says because there is no mention of abortion in the Constitution, therefore women have no right to one (hmm … should we also note that there is no mention of “women” in the Constitution?).
A logical corollary is that since there is no mention of AR-15s in the Second Amendment, therefore there is no right to own them as well.
N.M. Pyne
Santa Fe
An effective leader
As a resident of District 46, I enthusiastically support the reelection of Rep. Andrea Romero. She has been an effective leader in the Legislature by promoting clean energy and water resources. She is a champion for all women’s rights and was a sponsor for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Bill. Gun violence is a plague in the country, and Romero has an F rating from the NRA. She has worked on affordable housing and to improve tenant/landlord relations. She is exactly the representative needed to serve the best interests of all her rural, tribal and city constituents. As a dedicated advocate for all New Mexicans, she deserves our support for another term.
Janet Marshall
Santa Fe
What to do
Ruth Sabiers
Santa Fe
Staying angry
After reading Phill Casaus’ column on Sunday (“The only common denominator that matters is rage,” May 29), it occurred to me that he is spot on. For the last decade-and-a-half, we have heard so much about Second Amendment rights and all that rhetoric from the right. I have a question for the so-called right-to-life party. How about the freedom to live? How about the freedom to send your children to school, church, playgrounds or anywhere else, knowing they will come home again? I read something on Facebook that said this carnage will only stop when Americans start loving their children more than their guns. I truly wonder when this is going to happen. I, too, feel the rage!
Patty Catanach
Albuquerque
Misses the point
Talking about mental illness in connection with the school shooter is a disservice to those with a mental illness. People with a diagnosed mental illness are generally nonviolent and are more likely to be victims than perpetrators. To tie this act to mental illness creates more stigma against mental illness and could further prevent someone from seeking help. Those who are struggling do not want to be compared with an evil person who kills innocent children. Could he have benefited from therapy and counseling? More than likely, yes. However, that’s another thing about mental health. Not everyone who seeks therapy has a mental illness. Just like not everyone who goes to an orthopedic doctor for back pain has a broken back. There are all different levels of mental health struggles. It is OK at any level to ask for help, just like you would for your prolonged back pain. Let’s pray for the victims and encourage the survivors to seek counseling. The trauma they’ve experienced is devastating
Jytte Lokvig, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Erase it all?
I spent weeks and months at military bases in the South during the 1960s not knowing for whom the bases were named or why (“Fine start for scrubbing Confederate stain,” Another View, May 28). The writer of this Washington Post editorial obviously missed the history classes covering Reconstruction after the Civil War until World War I. To reunite the Union, a number of pardons were granted to certain Confederate legislators and military officers. President Ulysses Grant finally pardoned all Confederate officers and men during his administration. Four former Confederate generals were called to active duty in the U.S. Army during the Spanish-American War, all serving as generals.
“Fighting” Joe Wheeler, a major general for the Confederacy was — after eight terms in the U.S. House of Representatives — appointed a major general in the U.S. Army in 1898, in charge of volunteers. That included the infamous Rough Riders. Do the men and women who backed the Confederacy “deserve no pride of place?” They paid a price for their allegiance to “their way of life,” which unfortunately included slavery. But they reunited with the Union. How much of actual history do we need to stamp out before the “history” writers on social media are happy?
Herb Smith
Santa Fe
Regulate internet
Yes, the elephant in the room. Another senseless tragic mass murder occurred in the U.S. What do the politicians fail to acknowledge and regulate? The internet and social media platforms. After the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., President Joe Biden said, “Hate, through the media and politics and the internet, has radicalized angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals.” I agree. Many people were seemingly normal before spending hours online polluting their minds with hate and racism. Many youth do this behind closed doors with their parents unaware. Isn’t it time the internet is regulated? Yes, there’s free speech and the public should have unfettered access to newspapers and mainstream news channels. Beyond this, I feel those under age 25 should need a government-issued license to surf the internet and engage on social media. How many more innocent lives need to be lost before this evil outlet is regulated?
Tom Sykes
Santa Fe
Show the bodies
As a teenager, I remember watching the Vietnam War on the 6 o’clock news with Walter Cronkite. I remember the dead soldiers. I remember the feeling of waiting my turn. It was gory and sickening without a rational justification. Why does the media, now, whitewash the slaughter of 19 schoolchildren? They should show, in color, the young, decimated bodies slaughtered by high-powered weapons. Let’s all look at who we are, who we have become. We all own this. Spare me the gibberish of thoughts and prayers.
Richard Folks
Santa Fe
A single-issue voter
Another day, another group of schoolchildren (and teachers) murdered by another gunman. So here’s the question: When are legislators going to stop “supporting” their constituents with phony prayers and crocodile tears and actually pass and enforce effective legislation?
Not another politician will get my vote until they support commonsense gun legislation. I hope anyone reading this will vote the same. Otherwise say what you will: You’re not serious about protecting our children.
S.L. Webster
Santa Fe
End the closures
In all the years forests have been closed because of fire and drought, I believe city trails have remained open. Not once during forest closures have there been incidents on these trails. I am almost 86. I hike the Dale Ball Trails for exercise, to calm my nervous system, and to enjoy being in nature. Not once have I seen anyone smoke. Not once have I seen a cigarette butt. No one camps or makes fires. Given the many people who hike and bike the city trails, any sort of malfeasance would be quickly noticed and dealt with. It feels as if local hikers and bikers are being punished for the fires started by the U.S. Forest Service. In my opinion, opening up the city trails serves to make the area safer and certainly makes the lives of people using the trails healthier. I urge the administration to open the city trails and let those of us who use the trails be the first line of defense should there be a need for quick response.
Nancy King, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Not a risk
There is a gross misconception that people who go for walks and exercise on local trails are a fire risk. They are not. I’ve been using La Tierra Trails for more than 30 years. Located on the north side of N.M. 599, these trails have become an invaluable asset to the community. Not once have I ever seen anyone smoking on the trails. If there ever were a fire in this area, the likely source of ignition would come from the hundreds of homes surrounding the trails or from the nearby roads. Most trail users carry cellphones and would be able to report a fire that started in the surrounding area. I understand there are times when it makes sense to close the national forest, where users make and abandon campfires, shoot guns, car camp, etc. But the people using local trails for an hour or two for exercise are not a fire risk. We are likely among the lowest risk because we’re not doing anything (driving, smoking, barbecuing, etc.) that might start a fire.
Frank Herdman
Santa Fe
