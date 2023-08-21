I strongly support the 3% excise tax on home purchases for the portion of the purchase price above $1 million. Proceeds will go into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for use across what’s called the “housing spectrum,” from eviction prevention to transitional housing to new affordable housing.

I briefly sat on the Community Development Commission, which oversees the competitive grant process and can testify to the quality of the guidance given by Alexandra Ladd of the city’s Affordable Housing Office concerning criteria for use of these funds. Funds cannot be used for salaries, for example, and they must be matched on a 3-to-1 basis.

As to opposition from the New Mexico Association of Realtors, let’s remember they represent the interest of real estate agents, which take a 3% commission on the entirety of the purchase price. They do not speak on behalf of buyers, most of whom I expect will have no objection to paying the excise tax if it helps reduce homelessness and increase affordable housing in their beloved city.

