I strongly support the 3% excise tax on home purchases for the portion of the purchase price above $1 million. Proceeds will go into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for use across what’s called the “housing spectrum,” from eviction prevention to transitional housing to new affordable housing.
I briefly sat on the Community Development Commission, which oversees the competitive grant process and can testify to the quality of the guidance given by Alexandra Ladd of the city’s Affordable Housing Office concerning criteria for use of these funds. Funds cannot be used for salaries, for example, and they must be matched on a 3-to-1 basis.
As to opposition from the New Mexico Association of Realtors, let’s remember they represent the interest of real estate agents, which take a 3% commission on the entirety of the purchase price. They do not speak on behalf of buyers, most of whom I expect will have no objection to paying the excise tax if it helps reduce homelessness and increase affordable housing in their beloved city.
Rachel Thompson
Santa Fe
It’s affordable
Surely, anyone who can afford more than a million dollars for a home can afford the proposed transfer tax and would, in fact, be agreeable to help bolster our communities by this small tax. Furthermore, if there isn’t already a tax assessed to those out-of-state homeowners (who do not claim New Mexico as their residence), we should consider a “nonresident” yearly property tax. Second, third and more homes are not, in my view, always a necessity. They are a luxury for non-New Mexico residents.
Mary Clyde
Santa Fe
Reasonable return
The proposed 3% transfer tax on high-value properties is eminently fair. This is one reason why I am hugely in favor of it. When people reap a profit from selling real estate, it is only right that a portion of this be returned to the community that created the value. Take my house on Manhattan Avenue: It has increased in value mostly because of the unique culture of Santa Fe, the proximity of public lands for recreation and beautiful landscapes, the city’s development of the Railyard into a thriving and vibrant commercial and arts location, and more. When I sell my house, it is completely reasonable for me to return a share for the community’s benefit. While this should not be the only tool to create affordable housing, it could be a significant one.
Esther Kovari
Santa Fe
Not a solution
The proposed tax on the sale of high-end homes nixed by voters in the 2009 referendum would generate new problems and would fail to solve the affordable housing problem. A better solution is to strengthen the Midtown LINC ordinance, which was intended to incentivize apartment construction on St. Michael’s Drive but has failed because the incentives are insufficient. If our City Council would strengthen the incentives, St. Michael’s would become a residential neighborhood for thousands of people, walking distance to schools, shopping and jobs.
Henry Medina
Santa Fe
Good jobs equals housing
The problem of affordable housing I see as an economic issue. Housing availability is a symptom of an economic and educational need. As voiced by Michael J. Hicks, an economist from Ball State University, “The problem is in either labor markets or educational attainment. Truly, there is no better source of wealth for poor people than by owning an appreciating home.” Santa Fe needs economic development for markets other than housing and tourism. The citizens need well-paying jobs to prepare for homeownership in the current market.
Marcy Pompei
Santa Fe
Disappointing stance
I am extremely disappointed in the opposition of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors to the 3% tax on home sales over $1 million. What alarms them about a 3% tithe? Might this curb sales? Highly unlikely. One community member testified she would gladly accept a tax of 3% in order to help the community in which she lives. Someone else predicted class warfare, which is utter nonsense. Class warfare already exists in the immense wealth gap between buyers of million-dollar-plus homes and the rest of us. A 3% tax will not deter these buyers. Furthermore, this lack of affordable housing is severely impacting local businesses that cannot find employees. So, thank you to City Councilors Renee Villarreal and Jamie Cassutt. And thanks to all who showed up to the City Council in support of this proposal. It’s a drop in the bucket toward a more equitable distribution of wealth, but it’s a tiny start.
Ellen Shabshai Fox
Santa Fe
Priced out
Over the last decade, I’ve watched numerous people be priced out of Santa Fe and its surrounding areas. The statistics on rising costs of living and vacancy rate are easy to find. The need for more affordable housing is obvious — as is the ability of the rich to pay a bit more to help the community they claim to love. The proposed excise tax should be put to a vote in November.
Ken Baumann
Lamy
Making sense
I wanted to amplify three well-written opinion pieces related to solving the problem of affordable housing so that working people and their families can live in Santa Fe. First, Stephen Chiulli noted that short-term rentals are businesses, many owned by out-of-staters, operating in residential neighborhoods that detract from the residential feel and the affordability of homes in those areas (“Slow commercial activity in residential neighborhoods,” My View, Aug. 20). More thoughtful planning is needed, as well as enforcement of the minimal rules in place. Second, City Councilors Renee Villarreal and Jamie Cassutt wrote a cogent piece on how and why their new version of the 3% transfer tax could help with affordable housing (“Transfer tax will alleviate housing crisis,” My View, Aug. 20). Finally, writing in support of the 3% tax, Rich Schrader (“Support home tax,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 20) wrote, “The argument that it negatively impacts first-time homeowners and raises the cost of housing has a poor foundation in the truth.” Now that’s a powerful sentence!