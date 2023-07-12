The caboose at our town’s main crossroad is all the reminder left of the cherished Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway heritage going back to the 1870s — a connection to Santa Fe’s more vital days. The famous song of that title was written for the film The Harvey Girls (1946), referring to another significant part of New Mexico’s history, the amazing Fred Harvey and our La Fonda on the Plaza.

Despite the uproar against the proposal to paint “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” on the side of the caboose, the organization persists. Doesn’t beauty respect historical memory? As the owner of an art gallery selling historical Western art, this should have been a no-brainer for Chairman Chris McLarry (“No, caboose won’t be a billboard,” Letters to the Editor, July 10).

Barry Hatfield

Recommended for you