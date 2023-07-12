The caboose at our town’s main crossroad is all the reminder left of the cherished Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway heritage going back to the 1870s — a connection to Santa Fe’s more vital days. The famous song of that title was written for the film The Harvey Girls (1946), referring to another significant part of New Mexico’s history, the amazing Fred Harvey and our La Fonda on the Plaza.
Despite the uproar against the proposal to paint “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” on the side of the caboose, the organization persists. Doesn’t beauty respect historical memory? As the owner of an art gallery selling historical Western art, this should have been a no-brainer for Chairman Chris McLarry (“No, caboose won’t be a billboard,” Letters to the Editor, July 10).
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe
Prioritize beauty
Please don’t change the appearance of the caboose at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road. It looks great the way it is. Keep Santa Fe Beautiful should continue to advertise its work by adopting medians and keeping them in immaculate shape. The organization adopted one on Old Pecos Trail near Camino Lejo, and it looks very nice. Please do the same with other medians — we would happy to see Keep Santa Fe Beautiful advertised with signage at those locations. It would really demonstrate the organization’s mission.
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful could put signs in attractive stonework to show the long-term commitment, similar to the sign at the Baca District entrance. Every time I drive by the Roundhouse, I ask myself “why can’t every median look like the McCumber Fine Gardens medians?” The city of Santa Fe and Keep Santa Fe Beautiful should prioritize making that happen. Tourists and residents would both appreciate it.
Mike Tompson
Santa Fe
Exaggerated claims
Santa Fe is not in danger of losing the red caboose, and it is not intended to be an advertising billboard. Because former Keep Santa Fe Beautiful board member Rick Martinez removed himself from the board discussion prematurely, he is clearly misinformed. Apparently, he believes he is the only one allowed to make changes. He has added and removed symbols throughout the years without notification or approval of the Keep Santa Fe Beautiful board or the city of Santa Fe.
In fact, Martinez is solely responsible for defacing the zia symbol by placing a peace sign in its center. Because of the numerous and self-approved changes to the caboose, it now needs professional repainting, as the covered-up symbols are now resurfacing. Any changes Keep Santa Fe Beautiful makes to the caboose will improve and restore its nostalgia and will be in good taste.
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is a nonprofit organization. We do our best with limited resources and volunteers to improve our surroundings. Honestly, the debate over the caboose is a negative distraction to all the wonderful improvements made by the organization, such as the first ever entryway sign to our beloved city, pollinator gardens, organized litter clean ups and improvements to the Adopt a Median Program. Check out all the great things this organization does for Santa Fe!
Linda Duran
board member
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful
Stick with landscaping
Regarding the letter: (“No, caboose at intersection won’t be a billboard,” July 10). Yes, Chris McLarry, it will. Why can’t Keep Santa Fe Beautiful understand its proposed self-promotion on the side of the caboose counteracts the organization’s worthy mission? Stick with the landscaping and a modest plaque.
Marilyn Bane
Santa Fe
Good idea gone wrong
I don’t often write letters to the editor, but as a former city councilor, still wanting to preserve Santa Fe’s quality of life and to support Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, I strongly object to this board’s proposed commercialization of our famous Santa Fe railroad caboose. Painting on a sign to promote its objectives has quite the opposite effect. It cheapens a renowned symbol of Santa Fe history that stands for uniqueness and beauty itself.
Place a discreet sign on the side to bring attention to the organization’s goal of beautifying the city and maybe beautify the caboose if needed — with fresh paint — but not with a logo. Rick Martinez is right.