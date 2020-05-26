Clark is the one
Trustworthy. Honest. Principled. These words describe the Katharine Clark I know, the Katharine Clark I’ve worked with. There’s no better candidate when it comes to choosing our next Santa Fe County clerk. As current county clerk, Geraldine Salazar said when she endorsed Clark to succeed her, “Katharine has strong ethical instincts.” I’m confident Clark will work to ensure that our elections are transparent and fair, and that she’ll work to increase access to the ballot. She will fight against misinformation that suppresses the vote. There is no doubt Clark will continue to safeguard our elections. Just as Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (former Bernalillo County clerk) endorses Clark, as Los Alamos County clerk, I support her to help keep elections safe in New Mexico.
Naomi Maestas
Los Alamos County Clerk
A confusing ad
The article on the recent anti-Valerie Plame ad by "dark money" group Alliance to Combat Extremism, is confusing ("Candidates criticize 'dark money' spending on behalf of Leger Fernandez," May 25). It sustained the premise that Teresa Leger Fernandez was the only candidate who would benefit from this repulsive ad.
I had to watch this ad to see if there was a direct support for Leger Fernandez, as your article did not make that clear. This ad does not support one candidate. To my recollection at the beginning of this race, the only candidate pushing the inaccurate Plame-as-anti-Semite line was Marco Serna. Yet your article failed to point this out. So, who benefits from decrying the top two women candidates? Job done; someone’s smiling.
Juanita Girardin
Velarde
Ready for prime time
New Mexico attracts strong candidates for elected positions, just as it has for the 3rd Congressional District’s primary election. If this were a state House seat, it would be difficult to decide. Being “liked” and loving New Mexico would be enough. Not so for Congress. Valerie Plame is the only candidate qualified at this level.
Valerie has held her own on CNN, MSNBC, POTUS radio and even FOX News; she has articulated complex positions on a national stage. She has national plans, protective of regional interests, on health care, the economy, the environment, immigration and women’s care. It helps that this candidate epitomizes the discipline of a CIA agent, fully prepared to live — or die — for her country. No other candidate has her depth of national security experience. Not even close.
The only candidate ready for the national/international arena, with the passion to fight for New Mexico, is Plame.
Pamela Pierce
Santa Fe
For the people
Joseph Sanchez has the leadership skills, education, professionalism, values and integrity to represent us well in Congress. He will ensure that the voice of his constituents is heard and will only support positive change. As state representative, Sanchez served as vice chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, helping develop our state's multibillion dollar budget. He was instrumental in acquiring the funding to open the Pathways Homeless Shelter in Española.
Even amid the COVID-19 crisis, he has continued his efforts with organizing fundraising events for the Food Depot and Roadrunner food banks. And with proper mask and gloves, he delivered care packages to those in need. He didn’t spend his campaign time soliciting big company contributions, he spent his time with his people.
Please support him with your vote June 2.
Brenda Salazar
Española
A fresh viewpoint
Joe Maestas would contribute a fresh viewpoint on the Public Regulation Commission. He is a former mayor of Española, a former Santa Fe city councilor, supporter of ranked-choice voting, an engineer interested in the importance of community solar production and an experienced team player whose varied background also indicates objective thinking.
Maestas’ opponent, Brian Harris, has been endorsed by many politicians, including the governor and two sitting commissioners. I find it inappropriate for the governor to get into the business of making endorsements, and I think PRC commissioners should be elected, not appointed. Maestas agrees. That's one of the top reasons why I'm voting for Joe Maestas for PRC.
Elizabeth West
Santa Fe
Harris the one
My family is casting our votes for Brian Harris for the Public Regulation Commission. He’s the only candidate with the qualifications and background to fix the PRC. We need someone with real expertise in issues relating to our precious land in New Mexico. This is not the spot for a professional politician like Joe Maestas — the stakes are too important, with clean energy jobs and carbon reduction on the line. I hope you will join our family in voting for Harris!
Mary Laraia
Santa Fe
Years of experience
Lucinda Marker has years of experience as a professional investment adviser, and she would be an outstanding choice for the next Santa Fe County Treasurer. I am a former Santa Fe County commissioner, and I believe that Marker is uniquely qualified in these difficult times to safeguard the county’s financial assets totaling about $320 million. With global climate change and the current disastrous financial situation for many business people, it is critical for the county to make socially and environmentally responsible investments. In her 20 years as an investment adviser, Marker was committed to educating her clients about these issues. As county treasurer, Marker will work with county commissioners to invest the county’s money conscientiously and competently in a safe and responsible way.
Along with the Sierra Club, I heartily endorse Marker for Santa Fe County treasurer.
Kathy Holian
Glorieta
Wrong endorsement
The New Mexican erred in its endorsement for district attorney, and I believe that Scott Fuqua’s most recent and grossly inaccurate campaign materials illustrate why. Fuqua has undeniable experience in civil-law matters, but Mary Carmack-Altwies has extensive experience in the prosecution and defense of criminal-law matters. Carmack-Altwies has worked hard for over a decade to learn the system, to improve the system, and to give back to her community of close to eight years. The programs so often touted by both candidates are programs that Carmack-Altwies (not Fuqua) works with every day. Fuqua’s campaign advertisements indicate that accurately presenting facts may not be as important to him as it needs to be for our next district attorney. I am sad to have seen Fuqua’s mailer because I believe Fuqua can do better. Carmack-Altwies is the candidate actually doing better, and she deserves our votes and support.
Julia Catron
Santa Fe
Wrong tactics
I have been concerned with demagoguery (particularly as it relates to the rise of the Nazi party) for most of my life, having produced a documentary video of interviews with Holocaust survivors and other videos and essays on the topic, all very much in the public record. I was therefore shocked to see a well-crafted scare video attacking Congressional candidate Valerie Plame for, among other things, being a Nazi sympathizer.
I have known Plame for years and worked with her on a number of projects, including public-service projects such as a video promoting literacy, and the charges in this scare commercial could not be further from the truth. This ad is a discredit not only to whatever front group put it together, but to any candidate who thinks they might benefit from it and who does not loudly denounce it.
This is exactly the kind of scare tactic that got us where we are now, with an incompetent president concerned with only his own image and interests, and people need to wake up to this sort of screaming demagoguery, or our democracy will be in bigger trouble than it already is.
Jim Terr
Las Vegas, N.M.
Check out Plame
I’m voting for Valerie Plame while respectfully tipping my hat to Teresa Leger Fernandez and Marco Serna. I am privileged to know the three leading candidates for Congress, all of whom are highly qualified and would be good representatives in Congress. I am voting for Plame because I think she will make the most noise in Washington and push the envelope — standing up to those who do not respect diversity, human rights or the environment.
She will hire good local people to staff her offices in New Mexico for constituent services, so we will get our Social Security checks and have a way to seek federal help with acequias, etc. Plame’s knowledge of how Washington really works, and her disarming personality, will make headlines for us in D.C. I suggest undecideds visit valerieplameforcongress.com, or even better, watch the Hollywood movie, Fair Game, based on her life as a CIA agent.
Jeff Kline
Santa Fe
No, it's Leger Fernandez
Consider congressional candidate Valerie Plame. In my view she merely seeks to exploit a shallow and notorious career (with an exaggerated notion of its significance). Arriving hither about a dozen years ago, what service has she ever contributed to our state? I reckon her attempt to succeed Ben Ray Luján as our congressional representative is nothing more than her latest vanity project.
In comparison, consider Teresa Leger Fernandez, a native daughter of Northern New Mexico, a lawyer long committed to civil rights, an intellectual with degrees from Yale and Stanford, experience working in the Clinton and Obama administrations, with a deep, substantive and lengthy record of professional service and authentic accomplishments for New Mexicans, and whose financial support is overwhelmingly local.
Contrast these two candidates and ask yourself, which would better represent Democrats in Congress?
David Padwa
Santa Fe
Deep roots
With her deep roots in Northern New Mexico, Teresa Leger Fernandez knows from experience the issues that are important to people in our area. She is an advocate for health care, education and the environment. She represented and won in District Court the ranked-choice voting lawsuit for city residents. Her presence in Congress will give a strong voice to our community.
Vote for Teresa Leger Fernandez to be the Democratic nominee for the 3rd Congressional District of New Mexico.
Michael Gold
Santa Fe
Piling on
I was upset when I read The New Mexican and read the headlines that seem to report Teresa Leger Fernandez’s connection with “dark money.” It is shameful of the other candidates to pile on Leger Fernandez for her “dark money” — she is the only candidate endorsed by End Citizens United, the nation’s premier organization whose main goal is to get such funds out of politics. Other than denouncing the ads, there is nothing Leger Fernandez can do or is allowed to do by law. She has never gotten any direct money from these PACs, nor is she allowed any input into what they say. Unlike some of her competition, Teresa has run a completely positive campaign from the beginning.
Secondly, The New Mexican’s coverage has been unduly positive toward one of her competitors, giving a sound endorsement to Teresa Leger Fernandez and then ending it with an equally laudatory, if shorter, statement about someone who could not even get on the ballot after the pre-primary convention without collecting more signatures. Leger Fernandez has been bringing federal money into the 3rd Congressional District for three decades, which is more than any of the other candidates can say. The New York Times, in covering her nationally known competitor, said more positive things about Leger Fernandez than our hometown paper. Teresa Leger Fernandez may not be a national star now, but she will become one if we give her the chance to shine in Congress.
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
Best for DA
I just voted for Mary Carmack-Altwies for district attorney. She has worked in the DA's Office for 19 years advocating for and making needed changes. Often, insiders are better able to do this. One of her goals has been to treat with understanding and compassion children caught up in the criminal justice system. She has two young children. Carmack-Altwies is also well aware of how poverty and race in our state have over so many years led to gross injustices. Please seriously consider Mary Carmack-Altwies when you mark your ballot.
Judith Alger
Santa Fe
Please explain
As someone who grew up being taught to hide under my school desk to "survive" an atomic blast, I am fully aware of the potential for complete destruction posed by even a tiny fraction of the nuclear weapons already in existence worldwide. The last thing our scientists need to be doing is creating more "modern" weapons! Pay them to work on nonproliferation. Also distressing in the same article is the fact the candidate for the 3rd Congressional District for whom I was planning to vote, whose credentials, experience and compassion I admired, is OK with increasing pit production. Teresa Leger-Fernandez, I'm sad to say you just lost my vote. Please, before the primary, tell us you are willing to stand up against this dangerous, unconscionable waste of money!
Jack Huberman
Santa Fe
Write-in Steve
The District 10 seat for the Public Education Commission is open and I strongly urge you to vote for Steve Carrillo. (All three candidates are write-ins. District 10 includes Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Arriba and Colfax counties).
By his actions and words, Steve has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our kids and our schools. Having served the Santa Fe Public Schools with distinction and accomplishment, and not without controversy, Steve has always put kids first, never shied away from a challenge, and always been honest and forthright with his constituents as well as our legislators and the PED. I am certain he will provide the same selfless dedication and leadership serving our state public charter schools.
Why is this seat important? It’s very simple. These are our education tax dollars, these are our schools, and these are our kids. Carrillo has proven himself as a “can-do” elected official who also fully understands and embodies the “servant” part of public servant. Let’s support him in continuing the work.
Write in Steve Carrillo for Public Education Commission, District 10.
Melissa McDonald
Santa Fe
Harris is best
As Public Regulation Commissioner District 5 (Southwest New Mexico), it has become painfully clear that my agency largely rubber-stamps profit-motivated utility decisions that can’t be significantly changed by the time regulators become involved. Economic development and environmental protection opportunities are lost and utility rates can be needlessly high.
It doesn’t have to be that way.
That’s why I’m asking you to vote for Brian Harris for PRC member District 3. Harris will bring sorely needed professionalism and expertise to regulating New Mexico’s utilities. He has decades of consumer protection, legal and regulatory experience from his time in the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and as a regulatory economist. Prior to declaring his candidacy, Harris served as my adviser and assistant. He is a collaborator and a problem-solver. Most importantly, Harris is running for the right reasons. He is passionate about protecting consumers and the environment.
Please vote Brian Harris for PRC and help bring New Mexico the future it deserves.
Steve Fischmann
PRC Commissioner, District 5
Mesilla Park
Jaramillo's stepping up
Can you describe New Mexico in one word? This Land of Enchantment, one word? "Beauty"? "Culture"? "Tradition"? How about "home"? Whether you are a lifelong resident of New Mexico or you moved here to gaze at its painted skies, we can all agree that this is our home. From one generation to the next, we want to build our state to be better than it was before. As we pass the torch to the next generation, we want to do so with a guiding hand knowing that we have done our best to keep our promise of preserving the things we value most.
Now, let the next generation step up to the plate. It is our turn, our right, our privilege and our honor to be a part of the change that is so necessary. This is why I urge you to vote for Leo Jaramillo for state Senate District 5 on June 2. Jaramillo has a strong vision for the future of our state and a dedicated passion to support all New Mexicans. I believe that Leo Jaramillo will continue to support those things New Mexicans value while bringing the exact change we need for a brighter future.
Suzanne Montoya
Ojo Caliente
Madrid for Plame
Since leaving public office, my husband and I have retired to the lovely and peaceful Mora Valley. We are having a spirited race in the 3rd Congressional District. We have a qualified and impressive group of contenders that until now were running a civilized, issued-oriented race. I am supporting Valerie Plame. She is an energetic, battle-tested national hero who will use all of her Washington savvy to effectively advocate for this district. Regrettably, this race took a deeply negative turn when Teresa Leger Fernandez began benefiting from "dark money" expenditures. At the most recent debate, other candidates criticized her for her involvement with dark money. She did not deny or disavow it at that time. It is one thing when PACs spend money to say positive things about their candidate, but now we are being subjected to a shocking, despicable ad saying that Plame is a white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer. I know Valerie Plame, and this ad is a blatant lie. As the first Hispanic woman attorney general in the country and former chairwoman for the board of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, I can say emphatically that Valerie Plame respects and appreciates all the cultures in New Mexico.
How did we stoop to this level of political discourse? I am disappointed because it is a Democratic primary, and we are supposed to be a party of ideas, not hatred. It now appears that the dark money expenditures have taken this northern campaign to the level of the Republican southern congressional campaign. The Herrell/Chase mud pit should not be something that Democrats emulate.
The best response to this unconscionable and false dark money attack is to vote for Valerie Plame.
Patricia Madrid
former Attorney General
of New Mexico
Confront hatred
Over the past 35 years I have lived in Santa Fe, Alcalde, Los Alamos and Velarde. The 3rd Congressional District is my home. I’ve raised my family here, had the good fortune to work at LANL and been elected to the Los Alamos school board.
As a parent, an engineer, now a small farmer growing grapes and a parciante on Acequia del Ancon, I have a deep interest for strong representation in Congress. My concerns focus on acequias, local community support, education, healthy environment and health care. Northern New Mexico is a beautiful tri-cultural mix of Pueblo, Spanish, and Anglo heritages. We disagree at times but — when we are at our best — do work through issues in respectful ways. In the spirit of this cultural mix, we share respect in getting along, regardless of differing opinions.
This brings me to the reason to write this letter. The vicious attack ads against Valerie Plame are bred in hatred and violence. It is of grave concern and outrageous that not every candidate in this race has openly condemned these attacks.
What are we modeling for our children? As every parent learns, children are ever watchful and will accept this bullying behavior if it’s not confronted. If you are not standing against the bully, you are standing with the bully. Consider who these ads are benefiting and if those folks are not condemning the ads we have a serious problem. We can put an end to this behavior by standing together and using our vote to elect leaders who look for solutions, not viciously attach opponents.
I am fully supporting Valerie Plame. We need someone who is strong, courageous and smart to represent us in Washington.
Bill Hargraves
Ancon
Fact-check, please
Candidate Scott Fuqua attacked Mary Carmack-Altwies in their race for district attorney with the best example of why he is not suited for the job. Most likely it’s due to his inexperience, but he resorted to personal attacks that were complete falsehoods, which demonstrates his inability to state the facts. Isn’t that the most fundamental quality of being an effective prosecutor, let alone DA?
Rather than talk about the serious issues facing Northern New Mexico, Fuqua attacked Mary for only being in Santa Fe and practicing law here for just 1 1/2 years. Mary has actually been in New Mexico for 18 years and in Santa Fe for seven of those, practicing law the entire time (and by the way, the district attorney’s purview includes Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties, not just Santa Fe). Fuqua also attacked her for not speaking Spanish. She actually can speak Spanish.
These last-second acts of desperation are not surprising in an election. But what is troubling is that these attacks are all easily knowable — one can check publicly available voter registration and property tax records and simply ask people whether Carmack-Altwies knows how to speak Spanish. If Fuqua can’t even take five minutes to check his facts before launching a public missive — in print, nonetheless — how can we trust him to move forward on serious criminal cases?
We can’t afford his reckless and sloppy habits, especially when it comes to the lives of New Mexicans.
Joseph Silva
former special agent in charge
New Mexico Attorney General's Office
The right man?
New Mexicans should ask themselves why there is a war on the cleanest Public Regulation Commission in living memory. Ex-Commissioner Doug Howe jumped on the bandwagon with ("Broken PRC needs fixing," My View, May 23), angrily denouncing the PRC for doing its job. The PRC dared to question the sweetheart deal given by the governor's Energy Transition Act to the Public Service Company of New Mexico and even prevented the subsidy of Facebook by taxpayers. This is the first PRC to dare stand up to PNM or the governor and assert its oversight role, while Facebook is one of the richest companies in the world and notorious for unethical business practices. Howe is shilling for PRC candidate Brian Harris, but with friends like this, is Harris the right man?
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe
A great candidate
We are very fortunate to have great candidate running for 3rd Congressional District representative, Teresa Leger Fernandez. Her extensive experience as a successful community advocate (in a variety of different roles) makes her really stand out. In addition to being incredibly competent, she's also a really good person and has a great heart. I strongly endorse Leger Fernandez.
David Gold
Santa Fe
No to 'dark money'
Despite one 3rd Congressional District candidate's convoluted efforts to keep voters in the dark, "dark money" is never OK. OpenSecrets defines dark money as “political spending meant to influence the decision of a voter, where the donor is not disclosed and the source of the money is unknown," regardless of whether the ad is scathing or glowing. Dark money is not to be conflated with independent expenditures from groups with known agendas who have endorsed a candidate. Even corporate PACs have some degree of transparency. A candidate doesn't get to selectively decide that dark money is bad when it's ugly but OK when beneficial. I expect consistency — not convenience — in the candidate who will earn my vote for Congress.
And I wonder: Where are the leaders of the county and state Democratic Party on a value that used to define us — keeping dark money out of politics?
Marlene Schwalje
Santa Fe
Vote for Harris
I would like to give my support and encouragement to vote for Brian Harris for Public Regulation Commissioner, District 3. I worked for the PRC with Harris as a legal assistant and then as a paralegal with the New Mexico Attorney General's Office. Harris is undoubtedly the most experienced and qualified candidate for a job that requires knowledge and expertise in ratepayer policy. Harris has the interests of the citizens of New Mexico in mind, and is not looking for a stepping stone for a higher office. I encourage you to vote for Brian Harris for the PRC.
Loretta Martinez
Tesuque
Maestas is the guy
In a Zoom Public Regulation Commission (PRC) candidate forum held April 14, the question was asked whether the candidates felt that utility companies should be able to own community solar facilities. Joe Maestas replied “no,” that "it wouldn’t be community solar if the utility company owns it." However, his opponent replied “yes.”
The candidates were also asked whether they supported a November ballot initiative that would give the governor power to appoint PRC commissioners rather than the current method of electing them. Maestas responded that he is against governor appointments because “elected utility regulators are more accountable and accessible to voters.” Maestas’ opponent declined to give his opinion.
Joe Maestas, a civil engineer, former mayor of Española and former Santa Fe city councilor, is intelligent, hardworking, has integrity and does his homework. The PRC could use someone like him. He would bring a fresh voice to this troubled commission.
Judy Klinger
Santa Fe
Marker for treasurer
I write to urge your support for Lucinda Marker as county treasurer. I’ve known Marker for over 30 years. Her most recent career in sophisticated financial transactions and investments provide her with ideal training for the treasurer job. Moreover, I have always found her to be straightforward, no-nonsense, capable, bright and a pleasure to work with. She has wide connections with Santa Fe, and adds the perspective, particularly helpful in finance, of connection to the wider world. Endorsements by the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Santa Fe Reporter, the Journal North and the Sierra Club are testaments to her capabilities.
Frank Katz
Santa Fe
Right for the moment
I know a number of you who I deeply respect are voting for another highly accomplished 3rd Congressional District candidate, but I can't help telling you, my friends and acquaintances, why I believe Valerie Plame is the right person for this moment.
Valerie Plame understands both the Washington game and brinkmanship of the world's foreign policy and how horribly they have shifted in the last few years. You already know, as an accomplished CIA NOC and as an exposed pawn in a bigger game, Plame has been in both thickets. This is the time to consider the big picture and do something for the nation, not just the state.
Plame’s CIA expertise was in nuclear counterproliferation. She deeply understands Los Alamos National Laboratory’s mission, while supporting its evolution to a world of fewer nuclear weapons. Her experience will enable her to work effectively to reverse the reckless destruction of our arms-control apparatus. Plame is a strong advocate for the principles of the Green New Deal. She believes that New Mexico needs to prepare for the future and move away from its dependence on fossil fuel revenue by embracing emerging green energy technology.
Big corporate money is corrupting, and Plame sees how it has prevented many Democratic initiatives from gaining support in Congress, so she has made the decision not to accept any.
For my money, we'll not get any quicker, stronger value for the investment of our vote than Plame.
David Miller
Santa Fe
Time for fresh faces
Is enough enough? I say yes. Nearly three decades in the state Senate is enough. That's what term limits are all about. Time for a new face, young blood and fresh, new ideas. And that's why I am voting for Connie Trujillo for state Senate, District 8, from Las Vegas, N.M. She is the new senator we need.
Trujillo is a nurse, a midwife and recently a business owner. She has a strong background in health care, business and even engineering! Let's vote to sweep Trujillo into the New Mexico Legislature to be the voice of our community.
Joan Krohn
Las Vegas, N.M.
