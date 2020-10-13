The right action
Regarding the removal of the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza — the issue isn’t that people have waited four months for Mayor Alan Webber to take action but rather have waited around 150 years. If the tables were turned and a racist monument against another culture were erected, you could be sure it wouldn’t be up for that long. This city has many stronger bonds than an obelisk, and I doubt the actions by a group to remove the monument damaged the very core of our city as one person quoted in the article suggested (“Activists topple obelisk,” Oct. 13).
Paula M. Olson
Santa Fe
Police inaction
How can it be that the police cannot protect the monument in the center of town? Yes, people may not like what it may stand for, but that does not mean it should be destroyed. Our history is what we learn from — if the police cannot protect our cities and us, we will have to buy guns to protect ourselves.
Are the police afraid to act, or have they been bought off?
Dell Weston
Santa Fe
No healing
Whether one favors keeping the obelisk, modifying it in some neutral format or removing it from the Plaza after a thorough discussion with the community, mob violence promotes no healing. The police’s failure to intervene, essentially permitting the illegal destruction of public property, sends a message to the hoodlums that the city government tolerates such violent behavior. Sadly, the toppling of the obelisk epitomizes the failure of leadership by Mayor Alan Webber.
Vick Thomas
Santa Fe
Failure of leadership
The good news is the Santa Fe Police Department doesn’t have to worry about being defunded. In order to be defunded, you first have to have a functioning, responsible, capable and well-led police department and city government.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Full support
As an Anglo resident for 36 years, I want to express my full support of the recent Plaza actions. The police departure was a radically progressive act. Violence was threatened; they refused to engage. Thank you.
Taking down the obelisk was an act of creative destruction, not necessarily violent. When things escalate, to back away is commendable and allows the creative act to continue.
To say it’s unfortunate that it’s taken so long to call a Truth and Reconciliation Commission while asking “Did they have to respond like this?” is practically the definition of institutional racism, not to mention tone policing (see So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo). We (the non-Indigenous communities) built this situation on generational destruction and violence. We must acknowledge our responsibility and move with integrity and authenticity toward reparations. This is what Santa Fe integrity and authenticity truly demands.
Lynn McKelvey
Santa Fe
A breaking heart
The obelisk has been toppled. I am trying to make sense of this. Born and raised in Santa Fe, my heart is breaking. The memorial to soldiers, including those who fought in New Mexico Civil War battles, is gone because some ill-informed people thought it only symbolized war against the Native Americans. I cannot, nor will I ever, condone the destruction of property. I truly feel that the mayor has failed Santa Fe. He stated back when he tried to bring down the obelisk in the middle of the night that he would form a committee to figure out a solution for the memorial. That was four months ago, so people who had nothing better to do took action for him. Like I said, my heart is breaking.
Patricia Catanach
Albuquerque
The people acted
Good riddance to the Masonic phallus, an object less concerned with history than with political and patriarchal dominance. When leaders don’t lead, the people will — and should. Now let’s replace that thing with something much, much better.
Diana Thatcher
Santa Fe
Applause for their action
Hip, hip, hooray for Santa Fe! I applaud all the individuals who participated in yesterday’s toppling with this world theater happening. This historically transcended the thoughts of New Mexico’s people, heritage and culture(s).
Suzannah Forgey
Los Alamos
Uncalled for
The destruction of history was totally uncalled for. The police should have put a foot down sooner and broken up the mob.
The mayor doesn’t know on which side of the fence he wants to sit. His wishy-washy personality wants votes. The people who destroyed this monument are vandals.
Mike Lopez
Santa Fe
Not activists
The headline (“Activists topple obelisk,” Oct. 13) was a gross understatement. At a minimum, it should have read: “Mob topples obelisk.” The last thing Santa Fe needs is to become another Portland, Ore., where a mob rules the streets every night.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
Mob rule
What a dilemma: Forcefully pull down the long-standing obelisk on the Plaza or let the legal process unfold? This memorial obelisk had been slated to be removed but was not because it was deemed too heavy to do so without damaging it. City government instead simply removed one of its plaques — a plaque that was deemed racist.
Whatever side of the argument one leans toward, it is very difficult to agree with mob rule in place of the rule of law. Regardless, of prior arguments before and those arguments yet to come, this act alone is destruction of public property. Every hand on that rope, in my opinion, must be prosecuted. I absolutely believe in the right to protest. That right does not come with the right to destroy public or private property.
Evangeline M. Pacheco
Santa Fe
What now?
I was at the Plaza and witnessed the destruction of the obelisk from start to finish. The attack on three 152-year-old blocks of sandstone was carried out by what seemed to be a dozen or so young, white people who in another year might have been in college. Their preplanned project was aided by white bystanders who pulled on the rope and treated the event as some kind of game, not the divisive tragedy it was. To their credit, the police stood down after a couple of scuffles and did not turn the Plaza into a tear-gas-filled war zone.
So what now? Will the “activists” fund the design and construction of a new structure? More likely, we will be looking at a pile of graffiti-splattered rocks in the center of our treasured Plaza for the foreseeable future.
Peter Sisler
Santa Fe
