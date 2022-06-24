Today we are a country that prohibits a woman’s right to control her body. The Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and, in so doing, shredded 50 years of established law. The devastating impact on women’s health, economic independence and overall welfare is beyond words. If you are a Black or Brown woman, the pain will be exponentially higher. What impacts women impacts their families, especially the children. The larger issue here is the ongoing attempt to subjugate women (and others) in this country. Rights are being taken away, important life choices are being curtailed, and second-class citizenship is official state policy for 50 percent of our population. We must talk about the status of women in this country and why the religious zealots on the court and nationwide are so invested in taking back a right that is the basis of everything. Our body. Our life.
Alexa Maros
Santa Fe
Now, the reality
While the Supreme Court decision only confirmed what we knew was coming, it does not take away the staggering fear of the reality that is to come. Every person deserves the dignity and respect to decide what is best for themselves and their families. For nearly fifty years, Americans have relied on the protections of Roe and Casey to make personal medical choices impacting their own lives and their families, and fortunately, that will not change in New Mexico. Regardless of this decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion care will continue to be legal here in New Mexico. However, the strain put on our providers will increase tremendously as people from other states seek safe and accessible abortion within our state
Alissa Barnes
executive director
ProgressNow New Mexico
Hardly 'pro-life'
As a long-time pastor, I’ve walked with many people through heart-wrenching decisions about pregnancies. The woman who was impregnated by her abusive husband. A couple expecting twins, but then one of the fetuses developed severe deformities and threatened the viability of the other. Another couple with low-paying jobs, no health insurance, and no family leave whose unexpected pregnancy meant sacrificing the well-being of the three children they already had.
Because of Roe v. Wade, each individual and/or couple had the freedom to make the best decision for their particular circumstances. They made different choices, but in my estimation, each choice was pro-life because each took into consideration the lives of all involved.
The Supreme Court’s rulings deny women, their partners and doctors the right to determine what is most life-giving for all concerned. Such rulings may be “pro” a particular ideology. They’re definitely not “pro-life.”
Rev. Talitha Arnold
Senior Minister
The United Church of Santa Fe
Rights for women
How can guns have more rights than women in our country?
Why do so many conservatives — such as a former president and Supreme Court nominees — continue to lie, despite their oaths?
What rights not specifically protected in the Constitution will be the next to fall?
When will Americans step up and exercise their right to vote?
I fear for our future.
Karen Baker
Santa Fe
Undeserving
As a grandmother, you might think me too old to have it matter, but Friday's ruling on abortion touches every one of us in different ways. My son posted this with a photo of his 2-year-old daughter: "She’ll only know a world where her country declares she is undeserving of the human right to protect her own body." How these people consider themselves “justices” or “parents” eludes me.
Penelope Hunter-Stiebel
Santa Fe
Toxic legacy
As our country continues its precipitous slide towards theocracy, we are reminded, yet again, of the toxic gifts from the Trump administration; gifts that keep on giving. This could not have happened absent the breathtaking hypocrisy and cowardice of today's "Republican" party which, with few exceptions, cares nothing about our Constitution and the well-being of all Americans. But credit for this horrific decision belongs mostly to the three unindicted felons, the most recent appointees to the Supreme Court who clearly lied under oath during their confirmation hearings. May there be a tsunami of a backlash come the November elections and beyond.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Reproductive justice
Half the citizens in the U.S. just lost their rights to privacy and self-determination. Women can no longer choose what is in the best interest for her and her family. These rights were stolen by the super-conservative justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. The reversal of Roe v. Wade will be devastating to women in states with “trigger laws” designed to make abortion illegal once Roe is overturned or in states where bans are in place or ready to be put in place. Depending on the state, a person who attempts to terminate a pregnancy will be charged with murder. Those who assist in the termination of a pregnancy can be considered a co-conspirator. These laws do not make our society better. They are designed to control women and put them in their place according to radical religious ideology.
Protect reproductive justice. Vote for Democrats
Bernadette Vadurro
Chair of the Santa Fe County Democratic Party
Protect life
I react to Friday's Supreme Court decision reversing the Roe V. Wade decision with mixed feelings. This is a step in restoring respect and protection for all innocent pre-born human lives in America and protecting their mothers from the horrors of abortion. With this decision, over time, perhaps the lives of millions of unborn babies will be spared, and their mothers spared from suffering in some states. However, sadly, here in New Mexico, abortions will continue to be performed throughout the nine months of gestation for any or no reason because of the action our pro-abortion Legislature and governor.
Richard Sanchez
Santa Fe
A hatred of women
The Supreme Court officially has enshrined its hatred of women as anything other than subservient childbearing vessels into law. I was appalled but not shocked. Why? Because religious zealots in half the country have already made it virtually impossible for women to access abortion. Let’s be clear, this movement has always been about controlling women. This ruling takes away our right to control our own body. Forcing women to give birth subjects us to physical danger, economic instability and emotional damage. But the cruelty and danger don’t end there. These Christian nationalists also want to criminalize a woman’s right to cross state lines to access care. They want to use the Freedom of Information Act to criminalize anyone — friends, family, health care workers — who provide assistance to women seeking help. They want to track online searches and purchases of women for potential criminal misconduct. It’s hatred, pure and simple.
Dominique Millard
Santa Fe
What next?
The Supreme Court decision Friday has shaken all birthing bodies to the core. Equally as concerning as the decision is the language Justice Clarence Thomas, husband of the insurrectionist and traitor, Virigina Thomas, used in his concurrence. He stated that, the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings involving contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage. This decision to take away essential health care from birthing bodies opens the door far and wide for the court to strip other critical freedoms without any checks.
Josette Arnizu
deputy director
ProgressNow New Mexico
Get to work, vote
Regarding Friday’s news about the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Be mad. Mourn. Then get to work. Republicans have an agenda: Besides a woman’s right to choose her own destiny, they are gunning for voting rights, matrimonial rights, contraceptive rights, educational truism and the right for your children to learn truth about our American history. They deny racism. They want to reverse any progress towards justice for all.
This is not hyperbole. It’s a wrecking ball obliterating everything for which this country used to stand. Don’t get tired or overwhelmed. Vote. Get your friends, family, acquaintances and everyone else you know to vote for Democrats in this November election and in 2024. Stop this slow roll back to the dark ages.
Cindy Pabst
Santa Fe
Not settled
So much for “settled law.” How many times did we hear those words during the confirmation hearings of at least four conservative justices? How many times did GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine believe these lies and vote them in? Shame she did not ever listen. One giant step backward for mankind. What a shame!
Claudette DuBois
Santa Fe