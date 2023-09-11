It is about time some sanity is spoken out loud — an amazing, courageous start. A heartfelt thank you to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham The gun-toting critics are coming out of the woodwork to criticize this temporary public health order, when every sane, thinking person knows in his or her heart that allowing guns to be so easily accessible is just insanity. If necessary, we must revisit our Constitution and its protections to build a more civil society. If not now, when? If not our brave, brilliant governor, who? If not our beautiful, progressive state of New Mexico, where?
Guns are the scourge of our nation. This order should be not for 30 days in one county but a statewide and national public health order. Guns are for killing. It takes a few brave people to make substantive change. Who will stand up to support an order such as this? It is time for the “silent majority” to speak up. I support this public health order. It is way overdue. As a wife, mother and grandmother, it is time to do something brave and substantive. Thank you Governor.
Wanda Ross-Cody Padilla
Santa Fe
Not responsible
The governor’s order to ban concealed carry firearms threatens the safety of those who underwent training and certification to obtain their concealed carry permits. I understand that those with concealed carry permits commit less crime than even the police. Are the concealed carry holders responsible for the firearm violence in Albuquerque?
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
Shallow solution
Our governor has taken out her box of Band-Aids, grabbing the headlines with her new 30-day plan to fight crime in Albuquerque. This plan does not attack the root of the problem, instead punishes law-abiding citizens who have a right to carry a concealed weapon with a permit or to open carry. One size does not fit all, governor. The shallowness and ignorance of this administration is glaring and these problems will continue to persist with irresponsible decisions such as this one. Back to the drawing board, governor.
Liam Watson
Santa Fe
Power grab
The governor’s edict to ban carrying firearms will do little to combat gun violence. This is just a power grab by an anti-gun politician. Respect for others needs to be taught in public schools, starting in first grade. Her order seems unconstitutional, and after 30 days, there will, sadly, be no change in the rate of violence. Shame on the governor.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Don’t comply
If you care about our democracy, refuse to comply with the governor’s order stripping us of our Constitutional right to carry a gun in Bernalillo County. Whether you agree with the Second Amendment, our individual right to bear arms is the law, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a threat to our democracy. Every citizen, police officer, prosecutor, judge and state employee should disregard her illegal order. Even without the Constitutional right, her order places law-abiding people in danger by stripping them of their right to self-defense. The governor should be arrested, convicted and jailed for violating her oath and for placing citizens in danger by denying them the guns they need to protect themselves.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Courageous governor
Our national gun problem has drawn millions of voices, but the noise just keeps on growing, and now, Milan Simonich adds his, a cheap shot at a courageous governor willing to stand up and stand out (“MLG gains attention, but ban won’t curb violence,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 11). New Mexico trespass law gives every real property owner, including governments, the right to post and prohibit guns. The column evokes the dark parking lot, as if a gun cures fear, to repeat the old myth: Ban guns and only outlaws have guns.
FBI data shows guns are useless for self-defense and most likely to be used when intentional for suicide or killing a relative or friend. Accidental shootings are even bigger. According to the FBI Uniform Crime Reports, despite 300 million guns in civilian hands in the United States, there are only about 300 defensive homicides from year to year. Gun defenders claim from 80,000 to 2.5 million nonlethal “defensive gun uses” from flawed surveys and small samples projected across the country. The Harvard School of Public Health disproved these fanciful claims in a set of papers in peer-reviewed literature, finding no valid number for claimed non-lethal self-defense gun uses.
Don’t add to the disinformation to get a cheap shot. Simonich covered murders for news? Well I cared for 50 fatal gunshot victims. None was defensive.