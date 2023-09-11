Sanity — finally

It is about time some sanity is spoken out loud — an amazing, courageous start. A heartfelt thank you to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham The gun-toting critics are coming out of the woodwork to criticize this temporary public health order, when every sane, thinking person knows in his or her heart that allowing guns to be so easily accessible is just insanity. If necessary, we must revisit our Constitution and its protections to build a more civil society. If not now, when? If not our brave, brilliant governor, who? If not our beautiful, progressive state of New Mexico, where?

Guns are the scourge of our nation. This order should be not for 30 days in one county but a statewide and national public health order. Guns are for killing. It takes a few brave people to make substantive change. Who will stand up to support an order such as this? It is time for the “silent majority” to speak up. I support this public health order. It is way overdue. As a wife, mother and grandmother, it is time to do something brave and substantive. Thank you Governor.

