Northern New Mexico has changed dramatically over the last century and more specifically over the last three decades as we have struggled to maintain our land and acequias; our ways of life and traditions; and, just as importantly, our health and wellness. Farmers have been feeding our communities for centuries, and today, we face all sorts of challenges, from climate change that affects how much water we get each year; to farmers getting older and aging out of doing this incredibly important work; and everything in-between. To continue the time honored tradition of farming and ranching, we need to see some big changes from our elected officials, from our state, and from all institutions serving New Mexico's rural and agricultural communities.
State Rep. Roger Montoya introduced programs to support acequias and farmer training while positively impacting the environment during the 2022 session and throughout his time representing District 40. He has championed bills and policy changes that have had positive impacts on rural New Mexicans. Rep. Montoya is always looking and listening to community members on how to make their lives better, including education, health services and senior services. This month he hosted the New Mexico Rural Summit at the Roundhouse, which brought hundreds of rural leaders to offer solutions to the struggles we as rural New Mexicans face. When you vote, I ask that Northern New Mexicans review what Roger Montoya has done and place your vote for Northern New Mexico.
Don Bustos
farmer
Santa Cruz de la Cañada
No to hydrogen
Ryan Salazar should do his homework. In response to The New Mexican's questions about his candidacy ("Questionnaires for House District 46," May 21) he stated emphatically he favored hydrogen fuel development because he believes it is essential we transition away from carbon-based fuels. Doesn’t he know that the process of creating hydrogen fuel uses at least one-third more methane gas than if the same gas were simply burned itself as fuel? I applaud his goals, but he needs to understand hydrogen is not the answer. The answer is switching to solar and wind production, distribution and storage, starting yesterday.
Martha Burt
Santa Fe
Voting my values
I was devastated by the paper's endorsement of an extremely conservative challenger to my state representative, Andrea Romero. She is doing an excellent job of representing my values. She is caring and deeply engaged with the challenges New Mexicans are facing. Why would the voters in District 46 abandon Rep. Romero to vote for someone who is so out of touch? We do not need a "Joe Manchin" Democrat in the New Mexico state Legislature! I will be voting for Andrea Romero.
Janet Theis
Santa Fe
Voters choose
New Mexico Treasurer Tim Eichenberg crossed an ethical line in publicly supporting his chief of staff, Heather Benavidez, as his successor in the Democratic primary. Eichenberg asked Laura Montoya not to run for treasurer, and, after she announced her candidacy, released or leaked derogatory, incomplete and irrelevant personal information about her. Both candidates appear to be well-qualified, but that is not the issue. Officers do not get to choose their successors. That is the task of the voters. Eichenberg is out of line.
Roberta Colton
Santa Fe
Dud on energy
Milan Simonich writes in his column ("Democrats forecast the GOP nominee for governor," Ringside Seat, May 23) that Mark Rochetti has managed “nothing” in his 48 years and states Ronchetti uses his “telegenic daughters” as “props” to deflect from “all that he does not know.” There is specific evidence to support Simonich’s claim of Ronchetti’s gaping ignorance of matters that directly affect New Mexico’s energy market. In one of his recent television ads criticizing the fossil fuel policies of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and President Joe Biden, Ronchetti states: “It makes more sense to produce oil and gas here than to get it from Russia and Iran.” This statement also appears on Ronchetti’s political website.
Imports of Iranian petroleum and gas to the United States have been prohibited by federal law for decades (except for imports the U.S. has confiscated from violators of the law). Imports of Russian petroleum and gas to the U.S. (which constituted only a very small portion of our energy imports in all events) were outlawed by President Biden’s March 8, 2022, executive order number 14066. Rochetti’s basic ignorance of the rules that govern our energy market is appalling and his political claims in this regard are misleading at best.
Kenneth S. Resnick
Santa Fe
Low bar
What a shame to see this newspaper publish an endorsement of Mark Ronchetti. How embarrassing that the rationale was anchored by him being willing to acknowledge the president is actually the president. I can only hope this paper’s readers will hold him to a higher standard than its editors, who seemed impressed Ronchetti has been to different parts of the state and can remember his talking points for the length of an editorial board conversation. Given the ongoing threats to American democracy and the importance of independent media that convey and promote the truth of things rather than a credulous bothsides-ism better suited to the sports page, voters deserved a piece asking how and why the bar got to be so low for a Republican, not a feckless embrace of someone who can clear it without goose-stepping.
Tripp Stelnicki
Albuquerque
Elephant in the room
It's time to call out the elephant in the room regarding The Santa Fe New Mexican's political endorsements. Many of the paper's readers are women, yet New Mexican has failed to report on the positions of Rep. Andrea Romero and challenger Henry Roybal regarding women's reproductive rights. Please ask them and publish the results. We know Rep. Romero is endorsed by Planned Parenthood. Clearly, Roybal is not. The omission of this issue is of serious concern to our members and to many women we have canvassed during this primary race. Rep. Romero has our endorsement. It's time to hear from Henry Roybal on this issue.
Sandra Dransfield
president, Indivisible SOS
Santa Fe
Leading with heart
It’s a privilege to be represented here in District 46 by Rep. Andrea Romero. Let me offer some examples. When Pojoaque high school girls told her they missed three days of school every month for lack of sanitary napkins, she arranged for every woman legislator in the House to devote capital outlay funds to ensuring every public high school in the state has a supply. When legislation allowing community solar was stalled in the House, Romero expertly navigated it to passage. And when marijuana legalization was making its way through House, she added language stipulating it be grown as efficiently with water as possible. Leadership means more than going to meetings and voting on bills. It means making a difference in the lives of people in meaningful ways. Andrea Romero is one leader deserving re-election. I urge you to give her your vote this primary.
Ken Hughes
Santa Fe
Wrong choices
At a time when a Supreme Court decision restricting women's rights is in the works, we need positive voices for women in New Mexico. Incumbent District 46 Rep. Andrea Roybal is pro-choice; has worked for battling climate change, education, housing and children's issues; and is a recent law school graduate. She has experience in the office and the energy needed for that position
My other question is concerning the paper's backing of Brien Colón for the job of attorney general, hoping to slide into a position occupied by his best friend. Really? His opponent, Raúl Torrez, could not be better qualified for this position. His education and background is perfectly suited to bring the right kind of experience and accountability to that position. He was a White House Fellow, has the benefit of the best educational institutions in this country and has considerable experience as a prosecutor. He is a New Mexican ready to serve this state in a positive way and end pay for play.
Emily Warntz
Santa Fe