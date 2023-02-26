012121Feature_15.JPG (copy)

A box covers the remains of the obelisk at the Plaza in 2021.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Many Santa Feans have expressed their thoughts about the Plaza and the Soldiers' Monument, or the obelisk. Some opinions have been reasonable, but others (artists promoting their own art and, recently, the idea to glue together the smashed pieces and put it back) less so. I have loved and enjoyed the Plaza since I moved to Santa Fe 52 years ago. My office then was only a few steps away. The Plaza is a wonderful social and civic gathering place and the cultural center of our historic city. I especially enjoy the summer music events and dancing in front of the bandstand, a small, crowded area.

Although I am a veteran and proudly served my country, I’ve never liked having a military monument in the Plaza — it was never the right place for it. What I would like the city to do is remove the remaining base, thus enlarging the Plaza’s beautiful central space. Remember, the obelisk was not in the Plaza forever (it was previously a cornfield), and it is not sacred. It is, however, controversial. Let’s say goodbye to it and enjoy more needed open space.

David Grant Noble