For Ben Ray
I fully support and voted for Ben Ray Luján for the U.S. Senate. Back in March when COVID-19 was evident, I was concerned what the U.S. government was doing about our citizens working at U.S. embassies. I reached out to our members of Congress and they were all so kind and concerned. Ben Ray’s office staff kept in contact with me, giving me updates on new information. Thank you, Ben Ray, for having such a great and caring staff.
Thank you also to Reps. Deb Haaland and Xochitl Torres Small and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall.
P. Griego
Santa Fe
Best interests
I was born and raised in Albuquerque, and I believe that part of our success is how we are represented in Washington, D.C. That's why I have chosen to endorse Mark Ronchetti for U.S. Senate. I believe that he has our best interests at heart and he will fight for New Mexico in Washington. So please join me on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and send Mark Ronchetti to the U.S. Senate. Que Viva Nuevo Mexico.
Al Hurricane Sanchez Jr.
Albuquerque
For all New Mexicans
As a former life-long Democrat (40 years) I am pleased to endorse Mark Ronchetti for U.S. Senate. As they say here in El Norte, es un hombre verdadero! He's a real man with conviction, honor, integrity and respect. Mark will represent all New Mexicans in a manner which will make us proud to call him our Senator. I ask all of my Democrat friends, along with Republicans, Libertarians and Independents, to join me in casting your vote for Mark Ronchetti, 2020. God bless!
Harry Montoya
former Santa Fe County Commissioner
and Pojoaque Valley School Board member
Santa Fe
Non-partisan choice
As a lifelong Democrat, I will be voting for an individual who I believe will represent New Mexico in a non-partisan manner. I have met with Ben Ray Luján regarding broadband access to our schools in the Española Valley. That was eight years ago, and we're still waiting for broadband. For this and other reasons, I will be voting for Mark Ronchetti for U.S. Senate. He will get the job done and will not play the politics-as-usual games that are played on the New Mexican people. Join me in supporting and voting for Mark Ronchetti.
Pablo E. Lujan
former Española Valley School Board Member
Española
