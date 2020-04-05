I was heartened by the article ("Endangered gray wolf population on the rise in the Southwest," March 22) about how the endangered Mexican gray wolf population is recovering — partly by putting captive-bred wolf pups into dens of wild packs. All great news. However, Susan Montoya Bryan's article also reports local ranchers had a record-high number of losses of cows from wolves last year. Why don't these ranchers who are grazing their cattle on our public lands have people out in the forest all the time to watch the herds? Wool producers in Utah always have someone out with their sheep all season long. The reality is cattle operations in arid country like the Gila National Forest are not economically profitable — and will become even less so as global warming intensifies.
Kevin Holladay
Santa Fe
Educate yourself
A recent letter indicating physicians and others should do more to "translate" terminology into simpler language really chapped my toenails. How about, instead, we get off our collective (probably too large) tail ends and learn something? The future will require metallurgists (new high-strength materials for vehicles — 100 pounds less weight equals a 20 percent increase in fuel economy); chemists (systems to apply just the right amount of fertilizer to crops); microbiologists (biomass made into fuels); not to mention physicists, mathematicians and computer wizards to design and run simulations of all types. By the way, these examples are from work done at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Its mission is more than plutonium pits.
Do we really want our kids schlepping burgers forever, or to learn that learning can't stop — ever? So, we either get with the program, or begin learning the words to either the Chinese or Russian national anthem (which one is still a toss up). There's this nifty tool called a dictionary ($4 and up) that can define "mortality" and "morbidity." That plus a world almanac ($9 and up) that can teach a person more than they learned in any high school in this country.
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
Wisdom from the young
Writing in Generation Next, Niveditha Bala notes, “Years from now, it won’t matter if we overreacted, but we’ll remember if we underreacted” (“Why we should care about the coronavirus,” March 27). Wise words, indeed!
PJ Liebson
Santa Fe
Engage curiosity
As curiosity burns lively within each child, we seek now to dampen that gift; to ensure order in progress, and knowledge of all that matters; learned lock-step toward society’s goals. It is our intent that plays the thief; crippling the intellectual and emotional urgency they feel within; stifling the flow of curiosity that needs to explore the bounds of the uncharted territory of their own potential.
Edward M. Jones
Santa Fe
Vote absentee
Because of the pandemic, plan on voting absentee now. Go online to the New Mexico Secretary of State website. Go to elections and voting. Fill out the form to request an absentee ballot for the June 2020 primary. You will need your driver's license number, Social Security number and date of birth for the form. It will be mailed to you. Vote by filling out the form and mailing it back. Do this TODAY so that you will be prepared to make your vote count.
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
Leader at the top
We are blessed in having a governor who is taking strong but appropriate action to protect the health and safety of New Mexico residents. We are cursed with the erratic behavior of the bobbleheads in Washington DC.
David W. Geyer
Santa Fe
Different approaches
One big difference between Democrats and Republicans: Republicans want the trillions for business because the economy comes first and the dollars will "trickle" down to the lower people. Democrats want the trillions for the lowest person and that will show itself in spending in the economy; ergo, the people come first and they will make the top flourish. That is the ideology difference.
Mary Lou Cook
Santa Fe
Ramp up campus
In preparation for the coming spike in COVID-19 infections, I have an idea. Let's convert the empty midtown campus into a Public Health Emergency Center. We could do more than simply house homeless people in need of recovery or quarantining, as worthy as that is. We could set up testing centers, quarantine zones, isolation and recovery areas, etc. We could fight this virus head-on, patient by patient, and reduce loss of life and minimize prolonged social disruption. As a carpenter, I would gladly donate my time and talents to retrofit existing structures and/or build new temporary structures that would help alleviate the pressure on our local hospitals. It could be a joint project with federal, state and local governments pitching in. Let's right this "thing" together.
Bill Bruce
Pecos
Getting worse
A recent letter ("Flatten it out," March 20) stated that "the number of cases in the U.S. is doubling about every five days." This was a factor of 2 off. I have been doing exponential fits to the U.S. data for a while now. I started fitting the data from Feb. 27 to March 13. That fit showed a doubling time of 2.66 days. For five fits thereafter, each time adding another day's data, the doubling time gradually and monotonically dropped to 2.6. This says that each successive day's data point shows the situation getting worse. God, how I wish that Obama's pandemic response team was still intact. I'll happily share my calculations with anyone who is interested.
Bob Williams
Los Alamos
Shut us down
I think it's time for all state governors to do the right thing and close the borders and mandate closing everything except for anything medical, including dispensaries, food stores and gas stations for at least two weeks.
It's obvious that Washington is dragging its heels as usual. The way this was handled from the beginning was lackadaisical. Let's face it — none of us has ever seen anything like this. Make no mistake, this will affect all of us for the rest of our lives. We must all join together and look out for each other. Semper Fidelis.
Gene F. Atkinson
Santa Fe
Treat troops better
Cheers to the Associated Press for shining a light on our soldiers returning home from war zones in the Middle East. It is unthinkable they were denied water and bathrooms when landing at Fort Bliss or that they were fed inadequate food and portions. Really? We knew about this virus months ago and about the troops coming home. Fort Bliss — anything but.
Myrna Brock
Santa Fe
Read before printing
I usually glance at the horoscopes while I do the crossword puzzles and, like most people, I regard them as more a source of entertainment than anything else. However, today's entries proved aggravating and possibly criminal, given our current circumstances. Here are the suggestions for tonight's actions according to the stars, and I quote: Aries, "Go out and party"; Gemini, "Host a gathering"; Leo, "Definitely go to that party"; Capricorn, "Go out anyway" Does anyone at the New Mexican read what they print?
Dorothea Migliori
Santa Fe
Irresponsible commentary
The New Mexican made a colossal error in publishing the opinion piece from the Washington Post by Gary Abernathy ("What sacrifices are worthwhile," Commentary, March 22). He boasts that "two weeks ago, I was in New York City," where he attended a Broadway show with 1,500 other people, ate at crowded restaurants and flew on airplanes. "I would make the choice to do it again this week," he wrote. And further on, he added, "like any American, I know how to freely assess and live with risk as I go about my daily life."
This irresponsible man is no different from the teenager on the Florida beach who on television also selfishly dared anyone to try to take his beach vacation from him. What point is the newspaper trying to make by publishing such egotism? In this time of national crisis and need for social solidarity, that's a dangerous piece.
Don Clark
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.