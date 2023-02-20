An evidence-based and statistically proven way to reduce alcoholic beverage consumption is to increase the price. Raising taxes per drink is an ethical and responsible way to to increase funding for prevention of alcohol-related tragedies like drunken driving and abuse-related diseases. Right now, each county in New Mexico has a DWI prevention program mandated by state statute to do this important work. A few cents per drink is not much when compared to the lives it could help.

Peter Olson

Santa Fe