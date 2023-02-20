An evidence-based and statistically proven way to reduce alcoholic beverage consumption is to increase the price. Raising taxes per drink is an ethical and responsible way to to increase funding for prevention of alcohol-related tragedies like drunken driving and abuse-related diseases. Right now, each county in New Mexico has a DWI prevention program mandated by state statute to do this important work. A few cents per drink is not much when compared to the lives it could help.
Peter Olson
Santa Fe
Support soccer — separately
Indeed, there is much interest in soccer in Santa Fe. On a recent Sunday morning at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, there were three separate indoor soccer games occurring simultaneously on the basketball gym floor. Bleachers were full of spectators. However, if the city decides to allow for soccer games on the skating rink, it will open a can of worms as demand for soccer usage increases. It will turn into a battle of wills.
The youth and soccer teams in town will, by far, be much better served if they have their own distinct location and for the city of Santa Fe to leave the skating rink exclusively for skaters. It’s not just about solving the problem in finding a location for soccer players but anticipating the problems that will arise in the future by sharing such a valuable facility. The city must leave the skating rink as is and find a way to satisfy soccer.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe
Why guns?
What does a gun mean to someone who loves guns? Could it be that gun owners are powerless people who have fantasies of being superheroes? Do these people really need to hunt, or do they just like playing like they are in a war movie? Must an animal have to suffer their bad aim for some inferior human’s needless requirement of venison? And let’s not forget the 1791 Second Amendment. Does its supporters think a militia is really a match for U.S. government forces? Get real, people. Get rid of your guns. Guns kill people.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Restrained development
As relatively new permanent residents of Santa Fe, we have been following with interest the discussions surrounding new housing developments in the area. We question what purpose the current zoning rules serve (specifically those related to scenic corridor preservation and home-density regulations) if city and county administrators can simply vote to override them for the benefit of developers. Santa Fe, like many other cities across the West, must confront the issue of balancing growth and housing availability with maintaining its natural beauty, historical identity and environmental protections, including precious water resources. In the long term, excessive and unrestricted development will not serve the city well and cannot be undone. Thoughtful, community-based solutions, in consultation with local experts (urban planners, architects, landscapers, artists) should be sought and implemented by city and county administrators in order to keep Santa Fe the City Different.
Dr. Kenneth Schowengerdt
Dr. Joyce Koenig
Santa Fe
Two bills in one
A fun thing happened on Jan. 1 at Christus St. Vincent orthopedic clinic. The clinic became a hospital-based clinic, meaning that patients now get two bills — one for the practice visit and one for the hospital visit. The materials provided to the patient advising them of this change state the benefit of this structure is higher quality, yet there is no mention of what is done to enhance the quality of care. This leaves one to wonder if they were providing lower quality last year, or did they simply restructure to be able to bill patients twice for the same service? Health care costs in Santa Fe are extremely high already. Double billing for the same services provided last year should be explained.
Joe Clark
Santa Fe
Not all Catholics
I must comment on the paid advertisement, “An open letter from New Mexico faith leaders.” I find it very misleading as there are no signed Catholic priests in support of the letter. In fact, there is not one Catholic church listed in support of this letter. Someone named Jamie L. Manson, “president of Catholics for Choice” makes it appear that all or most Catholics are in agreement with the abortion-rights movement. I disagree that 68% of Catholics did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned. I don’t know where they came up with that number. I do not support “Catholics for Choice” and, until this ad, have never even heard of them.
This is a paid advertisement that is trying to persuade us to buy into the idea that all religious leaders support abortion rights. I find this very misleading and disingenuous, and hope others will not be swayed into thinking that most Catholics support abortion rights.