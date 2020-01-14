I agree completely with The New Mexican's recent editorial (“Councilors are right to flag property sale,” Our View, Jan. 10). This wonderfully located and large city-owned property in an up-and-coming area of town should be put up for auction and visible for all the citizenry to review. Selling this property for $150,000 is ridiculous. Therefore, as a private citizen I am bidding $200,000 contingent upon certain conditions.
Jack Dunn
Santa Fe
Future generations first
I write to applaud Bruce Swanton for pointing out how appalling it is for the state to clear-cut land on the Glorieta Mesa to provide forage for privately-owned methane-producing cattle (“Clear-cutting trees is bad for climate,” Letters to the editor, Jan. 13).
We're continuing to subsidize global warming for private businesses while we're cutting back on vitally needed food for our poorest citizens. Our grandchildren and their grandchildren are wincing at our ignorance and callousness. Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham needs to stop further environmental destruction for cattle and think of future generations first.
James Ewert
Santa Fe
Rejoice in the many
Our big problems — the climate crisis, the threat of nuclear annihilation, rampant inequality, racism, misogyny, etc. — won’t be solved by rugged individualism or a lone hero riding in on horseback, be it Robert Mueller, the incredible Greta Thunberg or the next president. That is why I was so heartened to hear about the recent protests in India and so disheartened by the lack of coverage by our news media.
On Jan. 8, there were 250 million people in the streets all over India protesting their right-wing government’s racist, anti-Muslim and anti-worker policies — the largest strike in the history of the world and a virtual blackout in Western news.
I was one of maybe 100 people on the corner of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road on Jan. 9, protesting the assassination of Iranian Gen. Soleimani and the possibility of war on Iran (" 'Wars don't win anything,' " Jan. 5). We may have been few, but it sure felt good to be part of a community of people working together for a better world. Imagine if we had been 10,000!
Katrin Smithback
Santa Fe
Owed transparency
President Donald Trump ordered Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani be killed almost immediately after damaging White House emails were released under the Freedom of Information Act. According to the news reports, the White House staff emails were discussing how Trump had personally ordered the Ukrainian aid be put on hold, among other things.
Information that hurts the president is almost always followed by dramatic, scene-stealing acts. Then the damaging information is buried by discussions and questions following Trump's terrible act.
This all looks like a tactic to deny the transparency we are owed and to manipulate us into going along with all Trump's wild schemes. He has us, or wants to have us, living in fear. As his white supremacist senior White House adviser Stephen Miller said in Feb. 2017, Trump's national security policies “will not be questioned." Is this what we want?
Judy Carr
Santa Fe
Removing firearms
I’m unsure why so many are up in arms about the proposed "red-flag" law ("Gov.: 'Extreme risk' gun bill on agenda for session," Jan. 8). To me, it’s a perfectly sensible law designed to simply remove the tools from someone who could possibly harm others.
Please tell me what’s wrong with calling the police if someone who has been drinking at home intends to drive? The police can then come to the house and legally confiscate all the cars, trucks and motorcycles owned by that person, just in case ... . Sorry, I misunderstood — the legislation will only apply to firearms?
Neil Binderman
Roswell
