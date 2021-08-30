Ragle Park has safety hazards and concerns that should be taken seriously and addressed immediately. I have communicated with City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Michael Garcia, County Commissioner Anna Hamilton, acting Parks Director Melissa McDonald and constituent services. Ragle Park sees hundreds if not thousands of visitors each weekend during baseball season. Meanwhile, the slide has joints that are warped, coupling that has come undone, rubberized protective surfaces that are shredded, bathrooms that are only occasionally open and port-a-potties that end up overused and dirty. People use the arroyos to relieve themselves. In the offseason, the baseball dugouts become filthy with human trash and waste. Money needs to be allocated, now, for the families of Santa Fe, our parks and places, especially during COVID-19 when outdoor play is encouraged. Let’s not continue to make excuses — let’s put our families first. Fix the broken equipment, mayor.
Terry Flanagan
Santa Fe
A dangerous expansion
The expansion of the Waste Isolation Pilot Project to more than double its current capacity will increase traffic/travel of radioactive weapons waste by tractor-trailers and expose the communities from Los Alamos to Interstate 40 east to greater risk should an accident occur. The letter from John Watson-Jones (“Stop nuclear waste expansion before it’s too late,” Aug. 23) lays out the risks. Not only will New Mexico communities be at risk of exposure to radioactive plutonium, but the route of hazardous materials also crosses 12 states (from New Mexico to South Carolina and back) in its route to unload, dismantle, process and then store these materials. If you live along these routes and wish to learn more, contact stopforeverwipp.org. A member of the group will be happy to talk to your association, neighbors or community. The first step is to get educated.
Cristine Marchand
Eldorado
Try tax relief
The state of New Mexico expects $1.4 billion above and beyond what it needs to run our government? Why don’t the House and Senate pass and the governor sign a bill creating a one-year moratorium on taxpayers’ personal income tax? Added to what the federal government has allocated to us, it would give residents immediate cash in hand and save on paperwork. Low-income, middle-class and whiny millionaires would benefit. Even if you shave off 10 percent to 12 percent for petty graft, kickbacks and corruption, there would be plenty left over to pour into the trough.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Put taxpayers first
The news that the governor and the Legislature have “found” surplus revenue of $1.4 billion with a “B” was greeted with the joy of a junkie that found $100 on the sidewalk — they just can’t wait to get high again. What our government with a small “g” needs to remember is all funds flow from the taxpayer. While all the Republicans and Democrats will have lists of no doubt deserving expenditures on their list, Taxpayers with a capital “T” deserve to be at the head of the line. They have suffered most the last 18 months.
John Jenicek
Santa Fe
Right decision
I commend Ten Thousand Waves for its decision to require guests and staff to be fully vaccinated or present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test (“Ten Thousand Waves to require vaccine,” Aug. 29). I hope other establishments do the same. But the policy doesn’t go far enough if some employees are allowed to remain unvaccinated and outdoor dining is exempt. It would be a marketing plus for any restaurant or spa to offer a 100 percent vaccinated environment, but that’s not possible if we continue to kowtow to the unvaccinated minority. Let the unvaccinated exercise their supposed freedoms wherever they want, as long as they don’t do it around me.
Jonathan Edelfelt
Santa Fe
Fix it
Thanks to Howard Davis on behalf of Santa Fe’s animal lovers and owners (“Our beloved animals deserve after-hours care,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 28). To not have access to an animal emergency facility in Santa Fe is callous toward the animals and a danger to drivers who, at their peril, can make the night trip to Albuquerque for emergency animal care. Please, veterinarians of Santa Fe, fix this.
Nancy Langford
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.