Regarding ("Racism is just another virus," Letters to the Editor, June 3) — a virus is an intruder into a healthy organism; a bug, not a feature of a system. In contrast, racism is baked into the very DNA of this country, which started in slavery, fought a deadly Civil War and then continued straight into a brutal Jim Crow era that turned black people into virtual serfs for another century. When they fled North, they encountered redlining, workplace discrimination and white mob violence. During the civil rights struggle of the last century, they encountered violent resistance. Now their young men are killed by our police with impunity and incarcerated in grossly disproportionate numbers. Black neighborhoods suffer high poverty rates. Black children are educated in inferior schools. For decades racist dog whistles have been a central strategy of the Republican Party. This president has made racism respectable again for millions. Racism and white supremacy have always been central features of our political system.
Susanne Hoffman-Dooley
Santa Fe
A rewarding effort
The Santa Fe Living Treasures Committee wishes to thank The New Mexican for the kind support and recognition of our group’s Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Heritage Preservation on the May 26th editorial page ("Heritage awards honor the best of Santa Fe," Our View, May 26). We were surprised and very pleased to receive that honor. The celebration of outstanding elders in our community for 35 years has been an immensely rewarding experience.
Margaret Wood
The Santa Fe
Living Treasures Committee
Helping the Nation
The Navajo Nation has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. Community Outreach and Patient Empowerment in Gallup alerted supporters in an online call today that the organization needs volunteer healthcare providers who can offer a minimum of two weeks of service. They also need supplies like hand sanitizer, baby formula, diapers and toilet paper. Monetary donations are essential for provision of services, including respiratory shelters. Executive Director Nitumigaabow Champagne reminded us that 30 percent of Navajo households lack water and 40 percent don't have electricity. You can show solidarity by going to copeprogram.org and volunteering, providing supplies or making a donation.
Dona Bolding
Santa Fe
Safe direction
Kudos and many thanks to the Tesuque firemen who so competently cordoned off and directed traffic on U.S. 285 a little after noon Tuesday following a serious accident. They put out cones, blocked the lane with their firetrucks and facilitated free-flowing auto access to the highway while standing in the hot sun in their helmets. What a change from the way I have seen the New Mexico police (state and local) deal with serious accidents, particularly on Interstate 25, congregating at the scene in up to 12/15 separate vehicles, standing in crowds on the highway with no one directing or trying to facilitate passage for the on-coming traffic, causing a dangerous situation for all involved. Perhaps whoever trains the firemen could be hired to do the same for the police in Northern New Mexico.
Diana Baker
Santa Fe
Wrong choices
He could have chosen calm. Instead he chose chaos.
He could have chosen facts. Instead he chose falsehoods.
He could have chosen humility. Instead he chose hubris.
He could have chosen responsibility. Instead he chose revenge.
He could have chosen learning. Instead he chose leering.
He could have chosen assistance. Instead he chose acrimony.
He could have chosen peace. Instead he chose punishment.
He could have chosen democracy. Instead he chose demagoguery.
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
Question for all
As President Trump vacillated between threatening to send the military to quell riots and taking cameos with his sycophants, our cities burned with rage. New Mexico’s Native Americans are four times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 and succumb. Our small businesses are reeling, as many consumers are frightened to dine out. Others are food insecure, as our police budgets swell.
As foretold by many reporters as I pose the question to all New Mexicans: Can we as a Nation prevent the 45th president from causing the destruction of American democracy, as our anguished cities burn with rage, even as he prepares to meet his maker?”
Raphael Nevins
author, The Ghost of Donald J. Trump
Albuquerque
A sharp divide
The outrageous killing of George Floyd is just the latest example of the unconscionable disparities that exist in our nation. The increasing divide between white and black/brown, between rich and poor, runs counter to the aspirations that caused me to join and serve in the Peace Corps.
Donna Marie
Carson
