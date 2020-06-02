Amid the horrific pain this county and our world are experiencing from the coronavirus pandemic, we have witnessed in the last few days another lethal virus that unfortunately has been with us for ages, and there appears to be no cures or vaccines in the pipeline.
From Main Street (Minneapolis) to Wall Street (Central Park/Franklin Templeton employee) racism killed one and could have killed another black person simply due to their skin color. What a perplexingly sad commentary on the state of our relationships with all people of color. We will certainly as a people overcome COVID-19. I only wish the racism virus could be eradicated as easily.
Ray McQueen
Santa Fe
A bigoted approach
Reading the article (“Sign language interpreters help deaf community stay informed about virus,” May 26), I saw this sentence about a lack of such interpreters at White House briefings. “It is discriminatory and also withholds information.” No surprises here. These are both true to form for the orange one. “Discriminatory” is too kind; bigoted would be more accurate. And withholding information is actually an improvement over the misinformation that usually comes out of his mouth.
Robert Williams
Los Alamos
No meat, no problem
Thank you Susan Haynes for writing such an excellent commentary, (“What better time to end factory farming of animals?” My View, May 24) on the cruelty of factory farming. When I saw that photo May 15 in The New Mexican of those poor pigs at that pig farm in Minnesota packed together like sardines in a can, it just made me sick. This is why I have stopped eating meat, as it is not only pigs that suffer at these “farms,” but it is the same for lambs, calves, cows and chickens.
How much healthier our planet would be if we became vegans, or at least vegetarians for another reason as well. At these factory farms, the emitting of enormous amounts of methane gas, (28 times as potent as carbon dioxide) and nitrous oxide (nearly 300 times as potent) into the atmosphere is contributing greatly to our present climate problem. So it is not only the lives of innocent animals we should be concerned about but our own and those of our children.
Incidentally, my grandfather was a cattle rancher in Colorado in the 1800s, as were my cousins in the 1900s. I sometimes helped during roundup time.
Geraldine Aron
Santa Fe
Relief from ‘hysteria’
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was wrong to impose the lockdown, which harmed all 2 million residents of New Mexico and, I believe, had no effect on flattening the curve. The burden of proof should be on those who support lockdowns. At least four published studies say lockdowns do not work. Staying home provides no protection and puts people at risk because it deprives them of fresh air and sunshine.
A huge real-life example supports the lab studies: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s May 6 briefing that 66 percent of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state came from people staying at home and 18 percent are from nursing homes. And where are the 2.2 million deaths that were forecast back in March? That was nonsense, too. We need an antidote to COVID hysteria.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Repeat post
On a recent daily visit to Frenchy’s Field, I taped a small innocuous sign on the bridge entrance to the trail urging people to wear a mask. It was torn down by the following morning. Undaunted, I posted another sign — same result. Apparently, someone disagrees with my opinion on the subject and the right to voice it. This is a small but disturbing example of similar attempts in the past to stifle free speech. I will not be deterred.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
