The recent New Mexican article (“Neglect case highlights issues with unregulated sanctuaries,” Nov. 30), ignores several important issues. What authority in San Miguel County thought it reasonable to give control of these already traumatized dogs to any person or organization other than an established sanctuary that already has safe and warm housing? And with all due respect to Marshall Poole, president of the Animal Welfare Coalition in Las Vegas, N.M., not all sanctuaries “range from pretty good to horrid.” Some, like Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary, provide stellar care.
Another issue: Are any social service agencies or community groups attempting to assist 71-year-old Jessica Taylor (“Woman jailed in animal cruelty case,” Oct. 17)? If the dogs were living without heat or proper food, surrounded by feces and dead rats, was Ms. Taylor living in similar circumstances before she spent a month in jail?
Karen Walker
animal care specialist
Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary and Hospice
Santa Fe
Making my day
I live in Dallas and visit my daughter in Santa Fe several times a year. She subscribes to The New Mexican, and I started reading your Time Out page several years ago. I have enjoyed it so much that I have my daughter clip out that page, save the clippings and mail them to me in batches. I particularly enjoy the “Super Quiz,” which I use as a daily brain teaser. There’s something for everyone on that page, and the flip side has all my favorite cartoons. Thanks for helping make my day.
Mary Mallardi
Dallas
Money well spent?
As a strong supporter of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, I note the almost daily full-page ad in The New Mexican for the Christus Health Plan Generations (HMO). It features a basketball player — and a fine looking player he is. I only wonder if perhaps some of the money spent on these full-page ads could be used more effectively for patient care.
Alfred Pinkerton, M.D.
Santa Fe
Don’t want injuries
For the past year, I have been playing pickleball several times a week at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. During this time, the main gym frequently has had problems with dripping water that requires closing off parts, and sometimes all, of the main gym floor. Over the past month, these leaks have become worse and worse. Fellow players who have lived here longer than I have say this is a chronic problem that has gone on for years.
Articles in The New Mexican (“Chavez Center continues ‘sweating,’ ” Dec. 2), detail major condensation and leak problems and the failed efforts to resolve them.
Genoveva Chavez is the city’s premier recreation center, used by thousands of city residents. Children, seniors and regular working folks are being shortchanged. It is outrageous that a major problem like this can fester for decades. Our mayor and his new city manager need to make this a priority. Light a fire under those responsible for fixing the Chavez Center, and give them the resources they need.
Adam Wasserman
Santa Fe
