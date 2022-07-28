A recent Santa Fe Institute lecture on quantum mechanics was very interesting but a bit opaque at times. However, I think I did manage to come away with three of the main take-home points:
My wife exists as a wavelike function as long as I am not looking at her, but as soon as I observe her and try to take measurements, her wavelike form instantaneously collapses and she turns into a particle.
My wife and I form what quantum physicists refer to as an “entanglement,” which means, as far as I can tell, that whatever she does, no matter where she does it, has an instantaneous affect on me no matter where I am in the universe.
The one of the many possible realities my wife and I exist in is actually getting “thinner” through time, but that’s OK because we are both getting thinner at the same rate as the thinning reality, so we don’t notice.
Glenn Conroy
Santa Fe
Prevent gun violence
I recently got a home in Santa Fe and have been welcomed by warm and caring people. I’m getting to know my new community in often wonderful ways. But not everything is wonderful.
I was shocked to learn in New Mexico guns cause more than twice as many suicides as homicides; victims are more likely to be Hispanic/Latino and American Indian; and, worst of all, guns are the leading cause of death among young children and teens.
What do New Mexico and Santa Fe want to be known for? Violence, depression, bigotry and the slaughter of children? Or as a just, inclusive, proactive leader in stopping gun violence and unnecessary deaths? We need to act. We need a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention that is financially equipped, smart, innovative and funded. Make it happen.
Joyce Dubensky
Santa Fe
Sacred after birth, too
What we have seen with the James Webb Space Telescope should give us a little perspective on what it is to be alive on this isolated, sparkling sphere. Everything, everything is marked sacred here, including the embryo and sperm looking to wed in the womb.
But let's be clear: You cannot hold holy the unborn child in the womb and ignore that child when it is born; forced into the world bringing poverty, not joy, to families unprepared to welcome a baby. Should it not be a crime to force a child into this world unloved? Ask that of those robed men who have told women they have only three choices; you can be in jail, or pregnant or both.