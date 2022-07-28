A recent Santa Fe Institute lecture on quantum mechanics was very interesting but a bit opaque at times. However, I think I did manage to come away with three of the main take-home points:

  • My wife exists as a wavelike function as long as I am not looking at her, but as soon as I observe her and try to take measurements, her wavelike form instantaneously collapses and she turns into a particle.
  • My wife and I form what quantum physicists refer to as an “entanglement,” which means, as far as I can tell, that whatever she does, no matter where she does it, has an instantaneous affect on me no matter where I am in the universe.
  • The one of the many possible realities my wife and I exist in is actually getting “thinner” through time, but that’s OK because we are both getting thinner at the same rate as the thinning reality, so we don’t notice.

Glenn Conroy

