The proposed 3% transfer tax to support affordable housing programs will tax only the amount over $1 million. Often, the exemption of the first million dollars is overlooked, and hasty readers miss that important detail. On a Santa Fe city home selling for $1.5 million, a 6% commission would be $90,000, and the gross receipts tax on the commission more than $7,300. Those numbers should put the proposed $15,000 transfer tax ($500,000 x 3%) in perspective.
What does it mean that our gardeners, cleaners, waiters, nurses, police and firefighters so often commute from Pecos, Rio Rancho, Española and Albuquerque? Do we ask the people who help us where they call home? With greater affordable housing funds, more of them may call Santa Fe home. Is the tax on a home sold for over a million dollars a hardship for the sellers and buyers — or simply an inconvenience?
Elise Noble
Santa Fe
Surveillance state
Letter writer James Pierce says, “If you ever have driven in a city with a lot of red-light cameras, you know how wonderful the effect of those can be. You might find it hard to believe, but people stop at red lights, stop signs and even crosswalks. Quite amazing!” (“Use cameras to protect walkers and drivers,” Letters to the Editor, July 6). This is a bit romantic. Given the acquiescence of the American people, it is a slippery slope. Consider these statistics from the United Kingdom, known for its use of surveillance cameras to monitor civilians: calipsa.io/blog/cctv-statistics-in-the-uk-your-questions-answered.
Phillip Sweeney
Santa Fe
Blame the shooter
Regarding the letter (“Stricter gun laws,” July 7) by Nancy Nickell, I must disagree with her assertion that the guns are to blame and not the criminals. When an arsonist starts a fire, no one blames the match.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Bombs away
President Joe Biden has authorized sending cluster munitions to Ukraine. What’s next — mustard gas?
Vick Thomas
Santa Fe
Democracy at stake
Thanks to the 6-3 supermajority that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell thrust upon our body politic during the waning months of the Obama administration, what journalists once referred to as the Roberts Court has now become a Robbers Court. This has resulted in devastating consequences for “Equal Justice Under Law” (to cite the motto that adorns its classic portico on Capitol Hill), and it imperils a constitutional order that depends on ethical standards that are blatantly missing from the deliberations of our nation’s highest tribunal.
Can our democracy survive? Only if bold steps are taken to restore balance to an institution whose Supreme Beings may be an even greater threat to our nation’s future than a dictatorial president.
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
Above and beyond
I had the pleasure of visiting Santa Fe over the Fourth of July. While visiting the Plaza, I took a break on a park bench and my wallet slipped out of my bag. Some very kind mystery couple noticed it and immediately turned it in to Deputy Chief Ben Valdez, who just happened to be working in the area. Valdez went above and beyond to locate me, first by looking for me in the area and then doing an extensive search to find my cellphone number from limited information. His persistence paid off, and he was able to contact me and personally deliver my wallet. I was immensely relieved and grateful. I had no idea how I would have been able to fly home without my ID. Thanks to the kind people of Santa Fe and Deputy Chief Valdez, who helped me in my search and made me feel so welcome and cared for.