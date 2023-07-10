The proposed 3% transfer tax to support affordable housing programs will tax only the amount over $1 million. Often, the exemption of the first million dollars is overlooked, and hasty readers miss that important detail. On a Santa Fe city home selling for $1.5 million, a 6% commission would be $90,000, and the gross receipts tax on the commission more than $7,300. Those numbers should put the proposed $15,000 transfer tax ($500,000 x 3%) in perspective.

What does it mean that our gardeners, cleaners, waiters, nurses, police and firefighters so often commute from Pecos, Rio Rancho, Española and Albuquerque? Do we ask the people who help us where they call home? With greater affordable housing funds, more of them may call Santa Fe home. Is the tax on a home sold for over a million dollars a hardship for the sellers and buyers — or simply an inconvenience?

Elise Noble

