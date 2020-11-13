Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce has clearly fallen in lockstep (actually, goose step is a more accurate descriptor) behind his defeated president. Instead of saying “we lost, we’re going to figure out what we did wrong, and we’re going to work to do better next election,” like the Democrats did after the 2016 presidential election, he has adopted his leader’s acrimony and dictates, that the Democrats cheated, they stole the election, voter fraud, etc., ad nauseam. About the only thing he did not do was conjure up those three little classic words attributed to legendary boxing manager Joe Jacobs, “we wuz robbed!” So, Mr. Pearce, you “wuz not robbed.” You lost. Own it. Put on your big boy pants, accept it, and move on.
Robert London
Rio Rancho
Stop the talk
This is a desperate plea to the media pundits and the political hacks. Can't we possibly wait till President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in before we start speculating about whether or not President Donald Trump will run again in 2024? The retailers already have us thinking about Christmas before Halloween. Now, can't we take a deep breath?
James Murphy
Santa Fe
Barbarous statements
What defines terrorism in this country? Is it the young who make bad judgements based upon their youth and gullibility and who are easily brainwashed? Is it innocent people of color expressing themselves in order to obtain their own freedom? Or, is it older people who have a voice that blast the airwaves with accusations because they don't agree with democracy?
Steve Bannon has publicly declared a desire to decapitate Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray. What is keeping Bannon from being investigated, from being arrested for endangering others' lives? He has taken it upon himself to instigate murder. He has no understanding of science and no regard for the importance of knowledge. He needs to be severely castigated for his barbarous statements.
Jacinta Hart Kehoe
Santa Fe
Big babies
Re: “New Mexico leaders react” (to Biden’s election, Nov. 7): State GOP Chairman Steve Pearce says, “Republicans will continue to fight this election in the courts.” Pearce’s puerile behavior is no surprise. From the beginning, he has blubbered about our governor’s handling of the pandemic at every turn. He has been behind the yowling baby Trump’s mask refusal and right to spreader events. Does Pearce man up and accept responsibility for the result? Does he man up and offer alternatives? No, he keeps bawling at every turn. The election: do Pearce and the howling Trump accept mail-ins that abound during a raging pandemic? No, except for states where the whimpering Trump’s winning (and, of course, the sobbing Trump’s mail-in vote must count). Don’t man up, Pearce: stay in Trump’s whining brat romper room.
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Rational thought
The Renaissance gave us science, a tool which relieved various deities of the responsibility for providing explanations for otherwise inexplicable natural events such as lightning and sunrise. Rational thought and reliance on observable evidence made possible the printing press to enshrine accumulating knowledge and eyeglasses so we could read about it. Governance evolved from absolute monarchy and religious orthodoxy to constitutionally guaranteed freedom from oppressive restrictions, toleration of dissent, and perpetuation of ethical relationships. As a result, our quality of life over the last three or four centuries has improved exponentially.
Over the last three or four years, rational thought has been systematically devalued: "This COVID virus will magically disappear in a few weeks; the experts may be idiots but don't worry, I am a stable genius; take away their children and the rapists will stop invading our country; Democrats are out to destroy the nation" — many thousands of such alternative facts. Evidence? The mere saying of such things is all the proof needed. Yes, the font of this irrational stream may have been turned off, but 70 million of us are now looking for another Trump to drag the sun into the sky each morning.
Richard Perkins
Santa Fe
