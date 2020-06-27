Monuments are contextual, as nearly half of the letters to the editor last Sunday recognized. I spent many years visiting, studying and writing about modern memorials (Kent State, Columbine High, Flight 93, the Vietnam wall with Glenna Goodacre’s sculpture) as a landscape architect. Context-shifting makes powerful new designs and can shift the dialogue about old ones. Removal is sometimes appropriate but can make underlying issues harder, rather than easier, to address.
The Plaza obelisk could be tilted by sculpted people or abstract forces surging from below. Images could be projected on it, ghostly memories of cultural costs of war. The face that maligns Indians could be deliberately, slowly eroded. A significant animal could be sculpted climbing up. Hundreds of such ideas emerge from open design competition; a cross-cultural jury would be essential.
Imagine two scenarios: Your grandchild asks you, “Why does your Plaza have a hole in the middle?” Or, “Why is that bear breaking off the top of that gravestone?” Which question helps you teach the complex past and humanity’s changing values?
Kim Sorvig
Santa Fe
Safer without cars
I’m somewhat surprised to read in The New Mexican about resistance to closing San Francisco Street to cars for cultural and historical reasons. If I know my history correctly, cars are a relatively new thing to the Plaza. For 300 years, there were no cars on any streets in Santa Fe. That’s the history we should celebrate: when Santa Feans lived in relative harmony with their environment, when one could walk across town without breathing in fumes from two-ton pieces of metal hurtling by, when kids could play outside without fear of being run over, when we knew our community because we met our neighbors on the street. Let’s celebrate that past and bring the city toward the 21st century at the same time by lessening our dependence on the environmental disaster known as cars.
Nathan Lemons
Santa Fe
The mayor’s assault
What has our mayor become? He has turned into a one-man autocrat, destroying our city’s monuments. All without consent of our City Council or the voters who put him in office. His recent moves are direct assaults on our history, our rich identity and the lively character of our community.
Early last week downtown, I saw a young lady visitor checking out the obelisk at the center of our Plaza, learning of Santa Fe’s history. I was happy to see her curiosity including the small plaques explaining more. Will visitors never have that opportunity again? Webber appears to be saying, “Let’s erase everything I can.”
Pulling down the image of Don Diego de Vargas at Cathedral Park was a true atrocity. When the Spanish returned after the 1680 Pueblo Revolt, Gov. de Vargas made certain Pueblo people could return to their spiritual traditions and more. He brought wise and honorable ways for different people to live near one another in peace. Many Puebloans were relieved to see the Spanish again after violent raids by Athabaskan tribes from the north.
Mayor Alan Webber, please reconsider the nature of your recent self-righteous actions. We’re a democracy, not a dictatorship.
Richard Polese
Santa Fe
Change the message
The obelisk in the center of the Plaza is not the problem. It is the messages carved in marble on the base that should be removed. An obelisk, by itself, is not a symbol of anything. Although that form has its origins in ancient Egyptian culture, it has been used often in more recent times to mark important public spaces. In Santa Fe, by virtue of its scale and height, the obelisk performs well the urban design function of marking the center of the Plaza, which in turn is the center of our city’s civic life. I recommend to Mayor Alan Webber and the councilors that the marble panels with carved inscriptions be removed or covered. These panels could be easily replaced with new messages that describe and celebrate the history and contributions of ancestral and modern Puebloans, Spanish and Norte Americanos, and Anglo cultures. The fourth panel might tell how 21st-century Santa Fe is enriched by the continued presence of all three. Please do not rush to a wrong conclusion as we work to be more thoughtful about what makes our city unique.
Larry Good
Santa Fe
An honest remembrance
I applaud the statesmanship decision of the Rio Arriba County Commission, Mayor Alan Webber and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to defuse an increasingly acrimonious situation by removing these monuments. We do not need a mob, including a group called the New Mexico Civil Guard, to come here and fight over some worthless statues; the truth of whose deeds is mudded in myth.
We do need to listen to what the Pueblo peoples are saying. Being Anglo Irish and educated in both countries, I can understand the complexities of the situation here. Four hundred years is not a long time; memories do not fade, nor does the feeling of being a second-class citizen in your own country. Much of the history of Santa Fe is a romanticized version of the conquistadors, created by an Anglo Chamber of Commerce in 1910, and therein lies the problem. When I came to Santa Fe, I was told Diego de Vargas had peaceably reconquered New Mexico. On closer reading, I found he was met with resistance and that his retribution was unmerciful, thorough and prolonged. Similar to England’s conquest of Ireland. If de Vargas gets a statue in Santa Fe, why not Po’Pay, who led the Pueblo Revolt?
Budapest, when occupied by the Soviet Union, was smothered with gargantuan Russian monuments. Once free, the Hungarians pulled them down. Now, they are in an open-air museum, Memento Park. Ákos Eleőd, the architect of the project, said: “This park is about dictatorship. And at the same time, because it can be talked about, described, built, this park is about democracy. After all, only democracy is able to give the opportunity to let us think freely about dictatorship.” Why can’t there be a similar park here, where we could take the opportunity to think freely about the conquest and how, eventually, the two communities managed to live in harmony? Let’s have honesty from all the parties involved.
Lois Taylor
Santa Fe
Misfortune of our times
History has never been politically correct. It is all in the past and there is nothing we can do about it. We are treading toward dangerous destruction of what we think no longer applies to us and what made us the way we are. Those who ignore the past by removing what we think reminds us of it, are the victims of their agendas. Our children are looking at this melee, and it is no wonder most of them cannot find common ground on much of anything. It is no wonder they might be in the streets protesting whatever they think is important. Perhaps they have nothing else to do. And that is the misfortune of the whole picture of our times.
Andy Ritch
Santa Fe
Token steps won’t help
Changing the name of the Washington football team, taking the Indian princess off the Land O’ Lakes butter packaging and Aunt Jemima off the syrup bottles does nothing for minorities. Restoring votings rights, funding public schools, firing cops who terrorize African Americans, providing reliable, available health care — these are concrete steps toward a more equitable and safe society.
I would bet there is not one African American in the country who said, “Whew, they are taking Aunt Jemima off the syrup bottles. Racism must be over.”
Token steps to get rid of a few racist symbols do nothing but make a few white people feel better.
Judy Carr
Santa Fe
A new way to remember
Instead of destroying the obelisk on the Plaza, why doesn’t the city run a contest with four prizes of $1,000 for our citizens to design four plaques for each side of the monument with positive messages. This way the obelisk will remain as a connection to our past, but have a new purpose and meaning. This would be more special than destroying the historic centerpiece of our Plaza, and yet give our residents and visitors an opportunity to see the creativity of our local citizens. This could be prose, poetry or art. Our local tribes can be contributors to this effort.
Gary Wallace
Santa Fe
