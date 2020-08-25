Santa Fe River Commission Chairwoman Rachel Kullman asked readers (“Pet waste can pollute waterways,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 22) to keep the rivers clean from animal waste. What about human waste, along Alto (Bicentennial) Park and the Santa Fe River, where public bathrooms have been closed? Children playing tennis, families picnicking — and yes, some people without homes — go to the arroyo/Santa Fe River to relieve themselves.
Kullman should join me in asking Mayor Alan Webber, Parks and Recreation Director John Muñoz and Director of Community Services Kyra Ochoa to open bathrooms “to help our waterways stay safe and clean,” Kullman’s words. Open the bathrooms now.
L. McWilliams
Santa Fe
Plenty enthusiastic
Republicans and Fox News are telling us that Joe Biden voters lack enthusiasm. My own eagerness to vote for Biden is over the moon. Till the South Carolina primary, I was absolutely tepid in my support for Biden. He and I are within about a month of each other in age. I thought he was too old; I’m OK with Biden’s imperfections. Why am I now so eager to vote for Biden? I want the worst president in the history of the republic out of office. President Donald Trump has eclipsed such stars as Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan, and I can only imagine the relief their descendants feel.
Trump has ignored or thumbed his orange nose at every custom and norm established for the presidency, ignored the Constitution (emoluments clause) and put officials in place to serve his interests in opposition to the needs of the country. I suspect that my eagerness to vote for Biden is mirrored all over the nation, and that wave will soon rid us of this canker on the Constitution, this bubo on the Bill of Rights, this second crack in the Liberty Bell.
Jim Applegate
Santa Fe
Touch is imperative
I know and share Dena Ducane’s frustrations (“ ‘I did not sign up for this,’ ” Aug. 22). My wife has dementia and lives in a care facility. Before the pandemic, I saw her twice a day. Care of these residents focuses on safety and health care, not the mental state of the people in care. The safety focus dictates limiting access to professional caregivers and minimizing potential harms such as falls, bedsores and other issues. Even when family caregivers meet the same criteria as professional caregivers, they get treated as potential risks. The result is isolation for those in care. From my experience, residents do not understand window visits. FaceTime works better but lacks the essential loving ingredient, touch. I do not want to wait until my wife is dying to provide her with compassionate care.
Anyone who has a loved one in assisted living, nursing or memory care should read Being Mortal by Atul Gawande. I have learned that the care of the elderly could be so much better than it is now. The changes need to start with the Department of Health to rethink what care and safety mean when those in care will never get well and leave. At the same time, providers need to improve the living conditions to allow a wide variety of stimulation. Being Mortal is a great place to begin this transformation.
Gary Hein
Santa Fe
