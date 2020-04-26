Let me get this right. I might catch a virus with a fatality rate of nearly zero for people younger than 60 and no preexisting conditions. Of course, people with risk factors can quarantine themselves without government edict. If I get the virus there’s a 99.8 percent chance of surviving, and most likely I won’t even get any symptoms.
Alternatively, in the name of public health the government can inflict a meltdown of life on Earth that triggers widespread unemployment and a leap in poverty. So too will there be countless deaths from suicide and lack of medical care for bona fide illnesses, miles-long soup lines, school and nursing home closures, increased domestic violence, poisonings and environmental harm from needless overuse of disinfectants and the early release of prison inmates. Plus, we would have to endure the ultimate torture — watching Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. New Mexico, liberate yourself. Resist.
Rebecca Lee
Santa Fe
Making the case
Regarding the reopening of local plant nurseries: This is how it’s done. Make a rational case and show how you’ll do business without endangering public health. If the so-called “gridlock” movement has its way and we open everything too soon, the efforts and hardships will have been for nothing. Freedom isn’t absolute. Your right to swing your fist (or cough without a mask) ends where my nose begins.
David Howard
Española
Haiku of the times
I belong to a group of haiku writers who meet each month — now online, of course. We submit work and vote on our favorites. I find our April winner, by one of the other poets, particularly poignant and thought it should be shared.
In my dreams last night,
with hands and face uncovered,
I hugged you once more.
Foster Hurley
Santa Fe
Level the field
Thanks to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for loosening the rules for local gardening nurseries in the state. However, if big-box nurseries allow shoppers to enter and shop, then local nurseries should also be able to let customers in. They can follow the guidelines for social distancing, like any other store. As it is, big-box stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot still have a huge, unfair advantage. Because of that, all out-of-state, filthy-rich corporations like Target, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Albertsons, Smith’s, Sam’s Club and Walmart should be running ads in our local newspaper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, to help our community stay informed and help keep our paper solvent. That’s the least they can do for our community in exchange for the virtual monopolies they are enjoying.
Susan McGrew
Santa Fe
Not so great
This is in response to (“So great,” Letters to the Editor, April 20): An internet search for “coronavirus warning timeline” results in compilations by reliable news sources of the numerous warnings given by U.S., Asian and European health authorities starting in December 2019 about the lethal nature of the virus. Peter Navarro, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, sent a memo Jan. 29 to the National Security Council and Feb. 23 to Donald Trump stating, “There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls.”
The four instances cited by the letter writer pale in comparison to the volumes of warnings given to Trump. This is not a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It is a case of acute, malignant, and now lethal Trump Ignorance Syndrome.
T.D. Wise
Santa Fe
History informs
I am a compulsive letter writer to close friends, and many letters become long-winded diaries. I am also a compulsive reader of history.
Some of the most informative sources of history are in the form of diaries and letters. They not only provide chronicles of events but also give immediate emotional reactions to events. I encourage anyone who likes to write to document what you are going through, what you feel and what you observe during this historical event we are living through. And keep them, pass them down to your posterity or even give them to someone who will keep them to share in future articles or books.
One of my favorite lines from a Midwest pioneer woman was, “Killed my last hen today. The family shall be happy for the meat, but I shall miss the company.”
Mogi Hogle
La Puebla
Share the resources
In regard to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center’s staff furloughs, etc. Why doesn’t St. Vincent’s send its staff to Queens, N.Y., or to parts of New Orleans or to hospitals on the Navajo Nation where the emergency room and intensive care staffs are severely overworked and exhausted. We need to start thinking in terms of one nation (not to mention one world) and how we can pool resources to help one another survive this crisis. Perhaps hospitals could start thinking of “profitable” in terms of what saves or improves human lives. The novel coronavirus crisis might give all of us the chance to redefine “profitable” in terms of what generates greater humanity, compassion, creativity, solidarity and appreciation of one another on the globe. We need to take this chance and run with it so we don’t require another global catastrophe to ignite our awareness.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
Ignore her
When will readers of the opposite persuasion realize that letter writer Linda Chavez is just jerking their chain? Obviously it is working. She writes an updated version of the previous letters, and people take the bait. And like her hero and mentor, she loves the attention.
Dean Owen
Santa Fe
