The Utility Affordability and Relief Act, House Bill 206, just passed by the House, requires that struggling families pay the past-due electric bills of other struggling families. This obviously is spectacularly unfair.
An icy winter coupled with a pandemic and an economic crisis means that too many families have utility bills they can’t pay. Not having heat and power isn’t an option, so the bills keep going up. And up and up. These families need help ASAP, as anyone with a conscience agrees. HB 206 forgives past-due electric bills for anyone below the 250 percent poverty level. So far so good. As with most legislation, the devil is in the details, though.
Instead, HB 206 does something so bizarre that we have trouble wrapping our heads around how anyone thought this was a good idea: It requires families above the poverty line — even if just barely — to cover the past-due amounts by increasing their own power bills.
Yes, you read that right. If passed, HB 206 would pile more debt onto families barely hanging on to help people who’ve already fallen off the cliff.
That’s not how it should work. That’s why we — Reps. Patty Lundstrom, Ambrose Castellano, Harry Garcia, Candie Sweetser, Anthony Allison and Willie Madrid — voted against it and hope our Senate colleagues will do the same.
Rep. Patty Lundstrom
District 9, San Juan and
McKinley counties
Rep. Ambrose Castellano
District 70, San Miguel, Torrence and Santa Fe counties
Stop the smoke
Craig Allen and Tom Swetnam stated in their piece (“Use ‘good fire’ on private lands to restore lost forests,” My View, Feb. 14) that “we can either reduce extreme wildfire risk by judicious forest management, including tolerating some smoke from good fires, or we can accept increasingly destructive wildfires that emit much more smoke.”
The U.S. Forest Service often responds to the public’s complaints about the health effects of ongoing prescribed burn smoke with the aphorism, “You have to either breathe the smoke from prescribed burns or from wildfire” — as if it’s the same amount of smoke. There is no real evidence either is true, and public health is being harmed by the Forest Service and their collaborators’ unproven assumption that ongoing prescribed burns reduce the amount of smoke we breathe, or even protect forests.
In 2016, independent fire ecology researchers found that overall, forest fuel treatments do not reduce the amount or severity of fires. Please take our health seriously.
Sarah Hyden
co-founder, theforestadvocate.org
Santa Fe
Doggie search
On Sunday, Feb. 28, I was walking with a friend at Park Plazas, where she lives. A couple and their dog approached, I put my hand out to let him sniff and he bit me. Luckily, I wore leather gloves, but he still tore the skin in three places, resulting in 10 stitches.
I was in shock and did not get any information, nor did they offer any even though I was bleeding badly.
The dog was a bulldog. The man’s description: probably 60-plus, about 6 feet, wearing a blue jacket and a Notre Dame ball cap. The woman stood a distance away.
I want to find the dog’s people, find out of the dog is rabies-free and also warn others about petting a strange animal.
Ruth Meaders
Santa Fe
More information
There have been a number of letters complaining about the distribution process of COVID-19 vaccines in New Mexico. In fact, it is hard to understand why we appear to still be unable to schedule enough appointments for those 65 or older here in New Mexico, when many states seem to be in a position to vaccinate everyone over 65 together with critical care and front-line workers.
One approach that might help people understand the situation would be for the state to add the number of people in each category, i.e., 1a, 1b, 1c, 2, etc., in addition to the daily reports on how many cases, the number of deaths etc., that describe the status of COVID-19 in the state.
Knowing how many people remain to be vaccinated in each category might go a long way toward helping people to understand why their turn hasn’t come up yet.
Ed Birnbaum
Los Alamos
He blew it
Sorry to see Alan Webber has decided to run for reelection (“Webber running for reelection,” March 7). When the city first decided to convert to a full-time mayor, Webber was touted as the greatest choice possible if we could get him. We did and he was elected.
What a disappointment that turned out to be. Seems every decision that has come up since has been decided poorly. I have felt for some time that Webber has to go.
He struggled with the decision of whether to run again, so I thought it would take care of itself when he decided not to.
Now that he has put his hat in the ring again, it may turn out to be ugly for him. Sorry, Alan. You had your chance, and you blew it.
Ron Lattner
Santa Fe
Yes, second term
It was exciting to open Sunday’s paper and read that Alan Webber wants to serve a second term as our mayor (“Webber running for reelection,” March 7).
I have just completed my first 50 years in Santa Fe and have had the pleasure of participating in every mayor’s campaign during that time. He has all of the qualities each of our successful mayors has had — accessibility, persistence, good plans and a good heart.
We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and skillful leader.
Earl Potter
Santa Fe
