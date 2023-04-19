The U.S. Forest Service is planning aggressive logging and burning in our precious forest through its Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, all without adequate public involvement or an environmental impact statement. The project could begin as early as May. Last year's Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, caused by a Forest Service prescribed burn is tragic proof that this government body cannot be trusted to use conservation strategies for forest ecological health and fire safety resources for our human and wildlife communities.

Santa Fe deserves a moratorium on all logging and burning (including slash piles) until citizens and our representatives are presented a public forum and an environmental impact statement is completed. The health and resiliency of our forests is our concern; thus, the fate of our forests should be our decision.

Lura Brookins

