The U.S. Forest Service is planning aggressive logging and burning in our precious forest through its Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, all without adequate public involvement or an environmental impact statement. The project could begin as early as May. Last year's Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, caused by a Forest Service prescribed burn is tragic proof that this government body cannot be trusted to use conservation strategies for forest ecological health and fire safety resources for our human and wildlife communities.
Santa Fe deserves a moratorium on all logging and burning (including slash piles) until citizens and our representatives are presented a public forum and an environmental impact statement is completed. The health and resiliency of our forests is our concern; thus, the fate of our forests should be our decision.
Lura Brookins
Santa Fe
We deserve better
Given all the very real concerns about Avangrid, based on actual legal issues in Maine, New York and Connecticut, I do not believe the merger with Public Service Company of New Mexico should take place.
In the event that Avangrid prevails, however, any deal should contain a clause that New Mexico can review the contract every few years or so, in perpetuity, and cancel it should Avangrid not live up to the letter and the spirit of the contract. This would keep Avangrid from engaging in the anti-consumer behaviors it has engaged in with the above-mentioned states. If Avangrid is unwilling to insert such a clause, it would indicate they are untrustworthy to run a public utility.
Protections for the state of New Mexico must be written into the contract, otherwise we are at the mercy of a global, profit-seeking corporation that has no loyalty to anyone except themselves. We deserve better than that.
Jesse Allen
Santa Fe
Save the soil
This Earth Day, let us commit to bringing concern for the soil into the heart of every human being. Save soil! Let us make it happen.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Assessing the risks
Experience has shown that trying to quantify whether any merger would achieve those outcomes predicted, whether good or bad, borders on speculation. Much of the information that the Public Regulation Commission has available to make a decision on the proposed Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger is highly uncertain, both on the benefit and cost side.
It is difficult to predict the success of a merger beforehand. No party with standing before the PRC can say with a high degree of confidence that a merger would either promote or damage the public interest. Ultimately, the PRC must rely on its judgment and, implicitly, on risk analysis.
What I mean by that is that regulators fear both rejecting a good merger (false negative) and accepting a bad merger (false positive). My observation from working with and studying regulators over four decades worry more about the latter outcome.
The forgone benefits from rejecting a good merger are not visible and therefore hidden from public view. Regulators are more averse to have a merger go sour followed by harsh public criticism. Although understandable from the regulator’s perspective, it may lie outside the public interest.