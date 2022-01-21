Milan Simonich’s column is indeed just an opinion (“ ‘Kill Bill’ wasn’t just a movie; it’s a way of life,” Ringside Seat, Jan. 19). Apparently, Simonich is getting information from “a resident watchdog.” How about talking with Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero to get facts and understanding of the bill? I am another “resident watchdog” and believe it is high time New Mexico takes some of the $3 billion to $9 billion deposited daily and managed globally for shareholder profits elsewhere, for investments in the people of New Mexico.
It is high time we invest in food and farm production, education for all our children, community health services and opportunities for community entrepreneurs who have great ideas and must look elsewhere to secure loans. It is high time we recognize the wisdom of our Native and Hispanic populations to help us crawl out of the cellar of well-being indicators and into the healthy, productive, and beautiful state that we are. The bill asks for an initial capitalization of $50 million, and once established, a $60 million transfer from global banks as the deposit from which to leverage loans in the first year. An analysis, done by knowledgeable New Mexicans who have consulted with the New Mexico Finance Authority, Economic Development Department and others, predicts that by the seventh year, a state public bank could have total gross loans amounting to more than $485 million. That means more money to invest for New Mexico, not a continuing drain on the general fund.
Dorothy Gamble
Santa Fe
Senseless
Can someone explain to me the purpose of wearing a mask on your chin? In almost every sports photo run by the New Mexican, whether of local players or national, the participants’ noses and mouths are left uncovered. Either leave the mask on the bench or wear it properly, please. As an athlete, you are a role model, so show that you have a brain as well as prowess.
Evalyn Bemis
Santa Fe
Yes to repeal
I am voicing my support for legislation to repeal the tax on Social Security.
Patrick Coe
Santa Fe
Honest history
The liberals did again to themselves with labels that conservatives love, but that is a separate issue. What we need to teach is honest history. The Arabs enslaved blacks and sold them to the Spanish and the English. The Spanish settlers conquered and enslaved the Indigenous people of the Americas. The Catholic Church enslaved Natives and forced them to build churches. The English settlers betrayed and slaughtered Natives, as well as using slave labor to create America. Teach real, honest history and encourage students to draw their own conclusions.
Raymond Leonard
Santa Fe
Anti-thought
Rep. Rebecca Dow’s bill to silence history in New Mexico schools is a stunt, but an ugly one (“Dow wants to ban critical race theory in schools,” Jan. 20). Discomfort is endemic to education. Actual reflection on crucial topics is at the heart of civic capacity. How in God’s name can we expect children to grow up into our divided culture without a prior experience of differing and difficult views? This bizarre anti-thought bill would only solidify dangerous opinion silos. It’s literally the last thing we need.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
