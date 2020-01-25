Given the recent dispute over a Palestinian-Native American mural by a Navajo artist (“City says pro-Palestinian art has to be removed,” Jan. 14), here’s another sad case of public art destruction in Santa Fe.
A few years ago in my South Capitol neighborhood, a city-financed mural, The Mountain, I Become Part of It, was destroyed at the Salvador Perez Recreation Center. It was painted by Native youth and inscribed with a Navajo prayer depicting a Native youth running in traditional dress. What a perfect statement and image on the wall of a city recreation center. However, ill-considered renovations obliterated this testament to the Native tradition of spiritual running. The center’s adobe walls holding the mural and garden beyond were obliterated to make way for an underutilized parking lot.
Clearly, the city needs to consider its public art treasures before taking the hatchet, so to speak, to them.
Peter Gold
Santa Fe
Debatable debates
Thank you for printing Greta Van Sustern’s commentary on the deficiencies of the Democratic presidential primary debates (“Presidential debate format isn’t working,” Commentary, Jan. 20). I couldn’t agree more and am grateful someone expressed it in writing. With so many candidates in the field, voters need good, solid information about individual candidates more than ever. Sadly, the highly produced TV spectacular debates seemed more attentive to sound bites and entertainment. The Democratic National Committee should and could do better.
Sherry Thompson
Santa Fe
Life is precious
On Jan. 27, the world will observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Hitler’s largest death camp.
A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers? How could it get millions of ordinary citizens to go along? Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable?
Jewish Nobel laureate, Isaac Bashevis Singer, concluded that: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” His message was that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without giving it a second thought.
Indeed, our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum “the Christian lives, the Jew dies” into an equally arbitrary “the dog lives, the pig dies.” The blissful ignorance of death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains. On the long road to end all oppression, our very first step must be to drop animals from our menus.
Sam Lostus
Santa Fe
Not forgotten
I am writing to thank Santa Fe residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Because of the generosity of donors in Santa Fe and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts in 2019. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2019, the ministry is now sending 10,569,405 shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Santa Fe volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations serving Santa Fe are closed until Nov. 16-23, 2020, information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found at
samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 303-745-9179.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Dana Williams
Operation Christmas Child
Boone, N.C.
