I read with dismay and disappointment the article (“La Familia fires doctor who spoke about turmoil,” July 30) about what is going on at La Familia Medical Center and the firing of Dr. Wendy Johnson, who by all measures was the voice of information for all of us on a weekly basis during the COVID-19 shutdown. I am a patient at La Familia, and I am able to pay for medical services. I have good insurance, and I will wager patients like me help the bottom line. La Familia is a gem on the medical landscape in general but especially for the people of Santa Fe.
What the new CEO might well educate herself about is the desperate need for medical providers in the state of New Mexico to the point where the Legislature is acting to attract and keep doctors in the state. Without providers, La Familia is nothing. She also might want to gain some awareness of just how small this community is. For example, a trip to a Saturday evening concert left me with information the staff had written a letter to the board about the toxic work environment, which the board would not address. If half or all of the providers leave, it will not be easy to replace them because new providers will know exactly what the working environment is. If my doctor leaves, I will follow. Because of my privilege I will not suffer directly, but if La Familia goes down countless others will.
Melissa Howden
Santa Fe
The missing plane
Fifty years ago, on Aug. 4, 1973, my friend Bruce Gallaher went on an overnight backpack trip near Penitente Peak with a companion. While descending from the summit of that peak, they stumbled across the wreckage of a plane missing since Oct. 2,
1968.
The plane crash, in dense forest, killed the four passengers. Their remains and personal effects lay around the site. The missing plane had been the subject of one of the most intensive such searches in New Mexico history. After government and civilian agencies stopped searching, the passengers’ families, coworkers and friends continued looking for years. Gallagher’s discovery of the plane provided a resolution for the passengers’ loved ones.
Gallagher died in May 2013. He had just completed his book The Big One, describing circumstances leading to the plane crash, and the subsequent search.
David Rogers
Santa Fe
Less trash?
Recent letters have complained about trash along the roadsides in Santa Fe (“Trashy roadways are unacceptable,” Letters to the Editor, July 29; “Too much trash,” Letters to the Editor, July 24). Last week, an East Coast guest complimented Santa Fe on the absence of trash along the roadsides. They said they had stopped several places while crossing the country and Santa Fe had, by far, less trash along its roads than anywhere they stopped. I told them many of our residents had hundreds of years history in town and many had thousands of years and they took pride in the city. Good job, fellow Santa Feans! Unfortunately, we got no compliments on our weedy byways or our roads full of holes. Perhaps in a hundred or a thousand years.
Jim Lodes
Santa Fe
Help our families
I write in full support of the 3% excise tax on million-dollar home purchases. I see this need every day in my role as the executive director of The Northern Soccer Club, a nonprofit that provides organized soccer to over 850 families in the Santa Fe area. Last spring, the organization provided $17,978 in financial assistance so our kids can play soccer. To thrive, soccer families need extra support to help offset the extremely high cost of living in Santa Fe. A staggering amount of families cannot afford the basic necessities of soccer: cleats, uniforms, reliable transportation to and from practices and games. Additional support from a strengthened Affordable Housing Trust Fund would go a long way in helping the Santa Feans who need help the most. We should all be doing what we can to support families in our hometown. The real problem seems to be short-term rentals and the lack of high-quality, high-paying jobs.