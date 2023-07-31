I read with dismay and disappointment the article (“La Familia fires doctor who spoke about turmoil,” July 30) about what is going on at La Familia Medical Center and the firing of Dr. Wendy Johnson, who by all measures was the voice of information for all of us on a weekly basis during the COVID-19 shutdown. I am a patient at La Familia, and I am able to pay for medical services. I have good insurance, and I will wager patients like me help the bottom line. La Familia is a gem on the medical landscape in general but especially for the people of Santa Fe.

What the new CEO might well educate herself about is the desperate need for medical providers in the state of New Mexico to the point where the Legislature is acting to attract and keep doctors in the state. Without providers, La Familia is nothing. She also might want to gain some awareness of just how small this community is. For example, a trip to a Saturday evening concert left me with information the staff had written a letter to the board about the toxic work environment, which the board would not address. If half or all of the providers leave, it will not be easy to replace them because new providers will know exactly what the working environment is. If my doctor leaves, I will follow. Because of my privilege I will not suffer directly, but if La Familia goes down countless others will.

Melissa Howden

