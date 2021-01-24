The “Un-American” headline of Jan. 7, 2021, got me thinking. What does it mean to be American?
Do we think of the recent stereotypical image of an angry, long-bearded white man, sporting lots of flag decals and militantly posturing, an in-your-face-belligerence, proudly standing up for what is right? Or how about the newly naturalized citizen who is sanitizing COVID-19 patients’ rooms, feeling honored to be the last person a patient saw? Or the exhausted clerk at the all-night convenience store?
Maybe it’s the tire-repair guy at Subaru who donates his Christmas gift money to the animal shelter? Or the grandpa who buys an extra bag of ramen to stock the little free pantry? Or the immunocompromised woman who orchestrates donations to the Navajo Nation — and all the others who make a difference, the unknowns, who quietly keep our world spinning, who care for each other without fanfare, without acknowledgment, the invisible movers and shakers who perform the little actions that touch our hearts.
Some of these Americans we know from the “feel-good” stories at the end of the news, like kindergartner Aryana in New York, who drew 200 cards for nursing home residents because she didn’t want them to feel alone. That’s who we are. Without the stomping around and flag-waving. We don’t have time for that. We’re too busy being true Americans and holding our values together.
Penny Chlebicki
Santa Fe
Legislative leadership
Thank you, House Speaker Brian Egolf and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth for supporting legislation that benefits and protects New Mexican people and animals — Roxy’s Law to ban animal trapping on public land, the Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act and overturning the law that criminalizes performing abortions.
May you have a productive legislative session.
Debby Everett
Santa Fe
Data delivered
At the end of November, The New Mexican published a piece in which I strongly criticize the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts and its director, Arthur Pepin, for refusing to make available court records related to evictions (“Data huggers harm New Mexico’s taxpayers,” My View, Nov. 29). Such data is a keystone for analyzing everything from school attendance to family medical and dietary needs.
Things change. We thank the Administrative Office of the Courts for delivering that data recently in a format that will be shared with interested agencies and analyzed.
Tom Johnson
It’s The People’s Data
Santa Fe
Who’s the snowflake?
I’m amazed at the disconnect of state Republican Party chairman Steve Pearce saying it’s the Democrats’ fault that former President Donald Trump was picked on, and now we need to stop the divisive rhetoric. Where was Pearce’s outrage for the last four years with Trump’s divisive rhetoric? Where was his outrage the last few months? Where was he when Trump was crying about the election being stolen? That it was the biggest fraud ever?
Then came Trump’s “we must fight for our country” and “they are trying to steal it from you.” Then came Rudy Giuliani’s “trial by combat.” And the right has the temerity to call the left “snowflakes?”
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Give us the truth
As an aging person, I agree with reader James Mafchir (“More vaccine news needed,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 19). I don’t always follow the rules, but this time I did. I registered, as someone in priority group 1B, and watch the blue spinning circle at least twice a day waiting for my appointment, my code, thinking it’s a fake. I’ve waited more than 45 minutes practicing patience, waiting for an answer to no avail.
Hoping for transparency and responsibility in mass communication, this subscriber waits. Then a friend tells me she called Market Street pharmacy and they said, “How about next Wednesday?” I called and was met with confusion and a little anger. The New Mexican continues to say those over 75 are getting vaccinated. Mafchir and I deserve the truth.
Jennie Cooley
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.