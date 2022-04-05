Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has enlisted New Mexico in the nationwide goal to protect 30 percent of our land and waters by 2030.
In a state as blessed with public lands as New Mexico, you’d think we’d be most of the way to that 30 percent target. But no. According to the U.S. Geological Survey gap analysis project, just 6 percent of New Mexico’s lands are managed to maintain or increase biodiversity and enhance carbon sequestration. Applying meaningful protections to 30 percent of our land area is ambitious, but that work has support across the political spectrum. More than 75 percent of Westerners support the “30x30” conservation goal.
A group funded by out-of-state millionaires is lobbying local governments to oppose these protection efforts. As a New Mexico voter and rural landowner, I implore our elected officials to stand firm against the forces of business-as-usual and for the protection of our precious lands and waters.
Paige Grant
Llano
Weapons that work
With regard to (“Good money after bad?” Letters to the Editor, March 31): Writer Stephen Dubinsky claims the military industrial complex is selling us ever-more-
sophisticated weapons to defend ourselves from a country whose armed forces cannot defeat Ukraine. The fact is we continue to send these ever more sophisticated weapons to the Ukrainians to help. You may want to investigate FGM-148 Javelin. This is only one of the reported weapons the United States has provided to help very motivated Ukrainian forces resist the Russian invasion.
Even the public information on the weapon indicates it is significantly more sophisticated than the anti-tank weapon it replaced, e.g., it is “fire and forget” (so the operator is not exposed to return fire) and is designed to overcome reactive armor on a tank. It also can attack a tank where its armor is usually weakest, from above. Would Dubinsky prefer to use, or send to Ukrainians, the prior obsolete and unsophisticated weapon it replaced?
John Becker
Santa Fe
Restoring the court
The Republicans, with the help of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, seem to be doing all they can to wreck the Supreme Court. To begin with, they decided to eliminate the filibuster for the Senate vote on Supreme Court justice nominees, thus permitting party-line approval. Of all the votes that should require a supermajority, the votes for Supreme Court should. A supermajority assures a bipartisan outcome. On the present court, only Justices Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan made the 60-vote threshold.
Next, the Republicans set a rule that prevents a vote for a justice during the last part of a president’s term, thus ending the hopes for Merrick Garland. Amazingly, the GOP dropped the rule to permit a vote on Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed. The most recent shame is the browbeating of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to make political points. In a better world, justices should strive for unanimous decisions with only occasional one or two dissents. In each term, the president should nominate a replacement for the longest-serving member. Renomination would be allowed. A balanced Supreme Court eventually would result.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Hydrogen: Not green
I would really like to see more attention brought to the issue of false solutions to climate change. We talk mostly about oil and coal in this conversation, but many of the solutions being presented are no better. There is a push toward using hydrogen as a green alternative but the process of extracting and processing hydrogen is destructive and emits CO2. Even green hydrogen takes far more water than a desert like ours can spare. For all these reasons, there was a huge pushback during the recent legislative session against a hydrogen proposal. Democracy worked, the people’s voices were heard. But then the governor moved ahead with a hydrogen project in cooperation with other states (“Group, including New Mexico, makes pitch for hydrogen hub federal funds,” March 19). This flagrant disregard of the people’s will and our future is unacceptable and should be condemned.
Kiera Quinn
Madrid
