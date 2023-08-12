In the high desert where water is an all-too-precious resource, Two Mile Pond has served as an important refuge and and place of respite for animals, amphibians, birds and pollinators. I was dismayed and greatly saddened to visit the pond recently and see it had been drained, reduced to an unsightly stretch of rapidly drying mud. Why was this done? Where was the public input? For me and many other human visitors, the pond has served as a place of sanctuary, providing a peaceful and educational environment in turbulent times.

I have been visiting for many years in all seasons, and seen migrating birds, ducks and geese with their brood, beavers, leopard frogs and deer, all enjoying the area. It’s a serene spot and an important riparian microclimate. In a rapidly warming and changing world, with climate change threatening so many different ecosystems, why would we take away an important body of water that serves so many different species. I am aware water rights in New Mexico are complicated, but I encourage the mayor to use the executive powers that enabled the draining of the pond in the first place to restore a sufficient amount of water to encourage circulation and provide a life-giving habitat before it’s too late.

Zoila Cleaver

Recommended for you