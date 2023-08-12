In the high desert where water is an all-too-precious resource, Two Mile Pond has served as an important refuge and and place of respite for animals, amphibians, birds and pollinators. I was dismayed and greatly saddened to visit the pond recently and see it had been drained, reduced to an unsightly stretch of rapidly drying mud. Why was this done? Where was the public input? For me and many other human visitors, the pond has served as a place of sanctuary, providing a peaceful and educational environment in turbulent times.
I have been visiting for many years in all seasons, and seen migrating birds, ducks and geese with their brood, beavers, leopard frogs and deer, all enjoying the area. It’s a serene spot and an important riparian microclimate. In a rapidly warming and changing world, with climate change threatening so many different ecosystems, why would we take away an important body of water that serves so many different species. I am aware water rights in New Mexico are complicated, but I encourage the mayor to use the executive powers that enabled the draining of the pond in the first place to restore a sufficient amount of water to encourage circulation and provide a life-giving habitat before it’s too late.
Zoila Cleaver
Santa Fe
A divisive tax
I find the proposed 3% home excise tax on higher-priced homes unfair to those who own such properties. While it wouldn’t affect me, I feel such a tax is divisive — something we don’t need in our community. If such a transfer tax has virtue, shouldn’t it apply to all home sales?
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
Walk with a doc
Staying physically active is one of the hardest things to maintain without the support of your family, friends and community. We lead busy lives, and this often hampers our best intentions to take care of our bodies. Recently, there have been opinion pieces written about difficulties accessing timely health care here in Santa Fe, and while we cannot directly change this reality, we are committed to promoting the overall health of our community.
The family medicine resident physicians of Santa Fe invite everyone in our community to join us for Walk with a Doc at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of every month at the Southside Branch Library. During this walk, you can chat with health care professionals informally about things you have on your mind regarding your health and get about an hour of moderate physical activity done in the process.
Dr. Carlos Martinez
Dr. Ashten Duncan
Santa Fe
No to LANL expansion
I was disgusted to see Los Alamos National Laboratory wants to build more offices in Santa Fe (“Lab eyes expansion close to population centers,” Aug. 6). We here in Santa Fe believe in peace. We don’t need anymore weapons of mass destruction, and we don’t need more LANL offices in Santa Fe or in New Mexico. Wasn’t it enough for LANL to build atomic bombs, murdering over 210,000 innocent civilians in Japan on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945? Last month, Archbishop John C. Wester led a discussion here on nuclear disarmament with over 300 people in attendance. He righteously said nuclear disarmament is a pro-life issue.
In Santa Fe, concerned citizens have had weekly pickets calling for nuclear disarmament. These pickets are every Friday and started in 2001. That’s right, for 22 years Santa Fe citizens have been picketing weekly for nuclear disarmament. I call on all city, county and state officials and citizens of New Mexico to say, no more. Stop LANL from building additional offices in Santa Fe. Even better, shut down LANL and stop developing and building weapons of mass destruction. All we are saying, is give peace a chance.
Roberto Roibal
Santa Fe
Do the math
Recently, I’ve seen articles in The New Mexican that indicate from various sources a need in Santa Fe for 15,000 additional housing units. Since I moved here in 2012, the city has gone from 37,000 housing units in 2012 to over 42,000 today. Good thing there’s been no increase in traffic or parking shortages or other signs of crowding. The added traffic pressures were noticeable with 5,000 new housing units. Of course, that great master plan we have to handle a 30% increase in housed populations will take care of the issues. Oh, wait. The last time someone said bond issue for our $60 million shortfall (according to public works) in highway and street capital investment, the council went a bit nuts in saying “no way.”
One little bridge on West Alameda collapses from past rains, and a large section of the city spends an extra four hours a week in getting around. Now, add 20,000 cars to the current traffic patterns. That’s arithmetic that doesn’t work well.