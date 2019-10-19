The New Mexican editorial (“Threats against journalism threaten everyone,” Our View, Oct. 15) regarding the very real threats to journalists is commendable. The threats to journalists and to journalism, however, go far deeper. Threats come through an increasingly corporatized news media, through the proliferation of fake news, within the cozy echo chambers in our social media feeds and by AI surveilling our clicks — or in creating malicious “deep fake” videos.
Even through a casual browse of Facebook, we all contribute to this difficult dynamic. And so, it falls upon us to discuss and dissect. To understand. We must regularly dive into the realities of journalism — this first draft of history — because the pursuit of the truth depends upon us. When citizens do our job of staying actively and unrelentingly informed, only then do we support our journalists, our truths and the very heart of our democracy.
Sandy Campbell
executive director
Santa Fe Council on International Relations
Santa Fe
For good of all
The Santa Fe New Mexican editorial (“He’s an interior secretary on a mission,” Our View, Oct. 9) apparently understands that the Trump administration and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s mission is to sell out public lands to industry, but the newspaper seems to have forgotten that the mission — and legal mandate — of the agencies Bernhardt leads also requires protecting lands for conservation, wildlife and cultural history.
Bernhard’s Interior Department has instead offered our public lands to the oil industry indiscriminately. It has planned lease sales near Chaco no less than three times before offering temporary and inadequate protection. More than 80 percent of leases it has offered in New Mexico have been in wildlife corridors.
Ensuring that our public lands are protected and available for future generations isn’t “someone else’s problem to solve,” it’s Bernhardt’s duty as secretary. New Mexicans shouldn’t let Bernhardt get away with prioritizing industry profits over conservation, and we shouldn’t be fooled into accepting the bare minimum for Chaco Canyon.
Eric Rowland
Santa Fe
Invest in renewables
Few doubt a huge growth of renewables in America’s energy future. Those renewables will demand acres and acres of empty land, generously endowed with sun or wind, and workers available to deploy and maintain solar panels and windmills. Perhaps no state is better endowed than ours to become an exporter of renewable energy, creating a new source of state revenue. Aren’t there investments our state could make to encourage the construction of the necessary transmission lines?
Dick Cramer
Santa Fe
High risk
As a mother, grandmother and member of the Navajo Nation, I was disappointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s comments at the recent New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference. For her to say that state departments overseeing energy and the environment “are very clear that they work for you,” is disturbing.
Ozone pollution from methane emissions poses a serious threat to the health of all New Mexicans, but disproportionately impacts children, Native Americans and those living in poor, rural communities. In fact, more than half of all Native Americans in San Juan County — about 24,600 people — live within a mile of a well site and are at higher risk for respiratory diseases like emphysema and asthma. We need the governor and state regulatory agency to stand up to the oil and gas industry and make it clean up its act. For the sake of our children, our communities and our planet.
Carol Davis
coordinator, Diné C.A.R.E.
Navajo Nation
