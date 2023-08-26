In response to the article (“New, deadly fire hazards,” Aug. 19), I thought of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, and Santa Fe. Both are world-famous, historic tourist towns. Both border on highly flammable lands. Both generally are supplied with electricity above ground from lines on wooden power poles, with maintenance of power lines not always up to date. Both are subject to very high, rapidly shifting winds and lightning. Both have insufficient citywide planning for fire disasters, warnings, evacuations — think rapidly blocked roads and highways out of Santa Fe.

Lahaina is now lost forever to fire.

Santa Fe is still here, but for how long? We can avoid Lahaina’s fate by insisting on better neighborhood-level emergency plans for evacuation, holding the Public Service Company of New Mexico accountable for maintaining its lines and burying its vulnerable ones now over wildland interfaces. And, vote in a responsible city government — before disaster strikes.

Recommended for you