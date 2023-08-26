In response to the article (“New, deadly fire hazards,” Aug. 19), I thought of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, and Santa Fe. Both are world-famous, historic tourist towns. Both border on highly flammable lands. Both generally are supplied with electricity above ground from lines on wooden power poles, with maintenance of power lines not always up to date. Both are subject to very high, rapidly shifting winds and lightning. Both have insufficient citywide planning for fire disasters, warnings, evacuations — think rapidly blocked roads and highways out of Santa Fe.
Lahaina is now lost forever to fire.
Santa Fe is still here, but for how long? We can avoid Lahaina’s fate by insisting on better neighborhood-level emergency plans for evacuation, holding the Public Service Company of New Mexico accountable for maintaining its lines and burying its vulnerable ones now over wildland interfaces. And, vote in a responsible city government — before disaster strikes.
Rick Fisher
Santa Fe
Indict them!
As a longtime New Mexican and a former prosecutor with the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General, I am disturbed that federal, state and local law enforcement have filed no charges in almost two years against the fake New Mexico electors who tried to steal our presidential vote — in New Mexico, where Joe Biden won by 10%. If law enforcement doesn’t hold these brazen fraudulent actors criminally accountable, what is there to prevent others from doing the same, perhaps successfully, in 2024?
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
Billionaire hot air
Blue Origin’s flights are releasing about 60 tons of the potent greenhouse gas into the atmosphere annually, albeit a fraction of the 2.7 million tons released annually from oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin. Elon Musk’s April 20 Starship explosion reportedly released about 60 tons of methane in one event. These events beg the question why politicians and the media are so excited about and supportive of billionaire space tourism and rocketry. Billionaires playing with rockets does nothing good for the rest of us who must inhabit planet Earth.
Tom Luebben
Santa Fe
A teensy tax
Let the math do the talking in regards to the question of should there be a tax on million-plus real estate to supplement the city’s affordable housing supply. If there are homebuyers who can afford a home costing more than a million dollars in Santa Fe, that buyer certainly can afford just a teensy bit more on the tax of that purchase. If ever there were a way to unify the people of Santa Fe, this transfer tax could be it.
Suzannah Forgey
Los Alamos
No to AES
Regarding the proposed AES Solar Facility, never mind the over 400,000 lithium-ion battery cells, known in the industry for their risk to spontaneously catch fire, nor the mining for lithium, which is not “clean.” The biggest concern for Santa Fe County should be the amount of water AES has requested: between 32 million and 49 million gallons of water just to construct the facility, and 650,000 to 1 million gallons per year to operate it. Every year, residents of Santa Fe County face water restrictions, and we are building more and more homes for more residents. So, expecting to draw millions of gallons of water in an already water-stressed region seems to be extremely counterproductive in the most commonsensical way. Those who will profit off this project are stealing our most precious resource in the name of green energy, under the false portrayal of sustainability and security. People and animals will be sacrificed. The costs outweigh the greater good. Agua es vida — water is life! Protect our precious resource and do not approve this facility.
L. Rael
Santa Fe
Losing opera history
To Mary Madigan’s thoughts (“Keep evolving,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 22), the criticisms of this season’s Santa Fe Opera productions were not stating, “Don’t try anything new.” They were hoping to see historic operas as they were written. Rusalka lost all of its “water” theme, thereby losing its original concept. Odd that today’s directors are reworking opera storylines but not the music. Why not redo that, too?
And, while we’re re-creating “old museum” pieces, why not rewrite the Bible?