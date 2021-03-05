I support Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive budget recommendations for fully funding New Mexico Environment Department and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. New Mexicans deserve a government that protects them from the harmful effects of the oil and gas industry and Los Alamos National Laboratory's nuclear waste, carries out initiatives to combat climate change and supports our growing outdoor recreation economy. New Mexico needs to hold polluters accountable and make them pay for their malfeasance. None of this can be done without proper funding.
These two departments have been starved of adequate funding for 10 years. I support an additional $4.5 million for these environmental agencies over the House appropriation amount. The Secretary of the Environment Department said, "The Environment Department is understaffed and must make hard choices. If it goes after companies spilling chemicals or it haggles with Los Alamos National Laboratory over hazardous waste cleanup, then it must forgo dealing with other violations. You don’t want to choose one community over another. Our job is to protect all communities equally. But we can’t.”
Meg Meltz
Santa Fe
No defense
To New Mexico legislators: As this year’s legislature considers wider use of marijuana products containing THC, a mind-altering drug, such authorization should include an affirmative declaration that marijuana use cannot be used as a legal defense against negligent or criminal behavior.
Wolfgang Schmidt-Nowara
Santa Fe
Still waiting
I am in the 65-74 age group and have been patiently waiting my turn for the vaccine. I am angry and have questions. Why can’t we get information about when new groups will be eligible for the vaccine? Why is the governor bragging about how well we are doing when my age group is being vaccinated in much of the country and we are not yet eligible? Why is there no system for “excess” vaccines so they are offered to the public or eligible groups at day’s end instead of friends and cronies getting them? Why aren’t vaccines redistributed from areas that are either vaccinated at a higher rate or have less demand to areas that have more demand?
What an incompetent way to distribute a precious, lifesaving commodity. I am having a hard time justifying supporting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for another term. Her leadership before the vaccines was great. Now, what a disappointment. I have been following the rules and trying to be a good citizen and I feel like I’m being punished because of it.
Marie Motroni
Santa Fe
Excellent experience
As someone who has low tolerance for vaccinations, getting my COVID-19 at Santa Fe High School was not particularly appealing. However, two amazing, onsite health care professionals, Jessica (Department of Health) and Staff Sgt. Marquez (National Guard) made the experience not only palatable, but actually pleasurable. They both were knowledgeable, assuaging, helpful, kind, efficient and professional to the core. The multiplicity of seniors were all greatly well-served. Central casting could not have sent more exemplary workers, in every sense of the word.
Barbara Goldman, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
True that
As the old saying goes, "Poor New Mexico. So far from heaven. So close to Texas."
Edward Archuleta
Santa Fe
No masks, no service
I really love the Texans. I don't love the COVID-19 they could bring to us over spring break. If they won't wear a mask, don't let them in. If you fear they will infect us, institute a 14-day quarantine for them and any other state's resident who lacks respect for our health and our future opening. We could be stuck for many more months if we let these visitors corrupt our progress toward recovery. Our people are more important. The best solution is to continue to require masks so our businesses can operate at reasonable levels. Bust them if they defy us. Send them home.
Jane Bates
Santa Fe
Improving immigration
Immigration reform can include people's from Africa, India and China, other countries with the same wants and needs as Mexico, Central and South America. Immigration reform can make states fair and diverse,with citizenship and responsibilities.
Lowell Pricer
Santa Fe
No hiding
Trump may be basking in adulation after his recent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, but he would do well to heed the words of Joe Louis before his 1941 fight with Billy Conn: “You can run, but you can’t hide.” In the foreseeable future, he will face investigations and law enforcement in Washington, D.C., Manhattan, Georgia and, most importantly, changing sentiment in America.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Pay to play?
There have been many complaints about the way the COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed. I realized that everything about the virus has been unprecedented. However, I was alarmed when I read that teachers at some private schools had received their vaccines. It sounded like, “Whoops, our bad! We weren’t supposed to get them first?” Then I saw that Atalaya Elementary had a large number of teachers planning on going back to the classroom. Well now I see why, (“Critical omission” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 28). Doesn’t it seem strange that two schools, and maybe others, that cater to the children of more affluent residents of Santa Fe somehow have their teachers vaccinated? How does that exactly work? I know of people in their 80s with health conditions that still have not received vaccines. Who’s in control here? There has always been disparity in Santa Fe and it seems to be rearing its ugly head again.
Kathy Farris
Nambé
