Fifteen Santa Fe County deputies are ignoring the motto stenciled on every law enforcement vehicle — "To protect and serve" — by refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
José I. Archuleta
Española
Here's to DTS
I admire both state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, formerly D-Albuquerque, and state Rep. Phelps Anderson, formerly R-Roswell, for changing their registrations to DTS. I changed my registration to DTS the day after our local school board election. I have lived in Los Alamos for 54 years, and this is the first time I felt a school board election was partisan. One of the candidates came to my door and apologized because he had a list of questions that he said the local Democratic party had requested him to ask. I answered the questions because I was going to vote for him, but I think it was wrong of Democrats to request that he ask the questions. I think we should have four parties; Conservative, Moderate, Progressive and Trump.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Stop the spam
Why do I receive several spam phone calls (shows this on my phone) daily? Do they think I will answer? Among the calls that have shown on my phone: SPAM?-Santa Fe, 505-230 4104; SPAM?-Gallup, 505-488-0533; SPAM?– None, all 505 area codes followed by various numbers; SPAM?-Name Unavailable, 319-346-0925; SPAM?-Sandy, 385-449-6105. Should the telephone company or the police be involved? This is agitating. SPAM?-None even called me this morning at 5:39 a.m. and 8:03 a.m. Perhaps we should call these numbers in order to, hopefully, duplicate this agitation.
R. Tyner
Santa Fe
Short service
I have done electrical work for 46 years. I have lived in Santa Fe for 55 years. I also have a home in upstate New York. Avangrid is the parent company of the utility in New York where my home is. When I called the Avangrid-controlled utility, it took them three weeks to respond to my electric needs, and when the Avangrid electrician finally came out, I asked him where his assistant was. He said that Avangrid made cuts in the labor force and he did not have an assistant. I called up the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in New Mexico and told them about my experiences in New York. I told them that I believe Avangrid would cut labor here, too, if Avangrid were allowed to take over Public Service Company of New Mexico. I was disturbed to learn that the IBEW had supported Avangrid because it promised to fully fund the heretofore unfunded pension fund account. This sounds like a bribe to me. Number one, PNM must fully fund the workers' pension plan. Number two, I think this merger — thankfully rejected — was really short-sighted. If Avangrid were to have come here and had continued the same practices it uses in New York and Maine — sending money to investors instead of spending money on requisite labor needed to perform safe and effective service — then we would all have been at risk.
Mike Mulcahy
Santa Fe
Tipping point
We are rapidly approaching a tipping point where climate change, already disastrous, will become a runaway catastrophe. We need to do everything possible to avoid that result. The Four Corners Power Plant is New Mexico’s largest source of climate pollution. It needs to be closed ASAP. The Public Service Company of New Mexico owns a portion of Four Corners that it wants to sell. A Public Regulation Corporation hearing officer recommended approval of PNM’s sale plan.
PNM’s plan would allow Four Corners continue to pump out heat-trapping gases until at least 2027 and probably longer. PNM’s plan would saddle customers with $75 million that PNM would need to pay to get someone to purchase Four Corners. Customers should not be paying for something that provides them no benefit and allows climate pollution to continue. The PRC should reject the hearing officer’s recommendation and find that PNM’s investment in Four Corners was imprudent.
Richard Barish
Albuquerque
