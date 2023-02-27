On Thursday, the Planning Commission will be considering an amendment to city code chapter 14-5.2, which will allow the Historic District Review Board to approve exceptions to historic districts. This seems to be an end-run around our fine City’s 1958-enacted historic code, which is the framework that preserves the several-hundred old City Different. This change could pave the way for more characterless developments, further devaluing its picturesque neighborhoods. Please don’t weaken the mechanism that preserves our fine city’s integrity.

Brian Braa

Santa Fe