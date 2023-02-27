On Thursday, the Planning Commission will be considering an amendment to city code chapter 14-5.2, which will allow the Historic District Review Board to approve exceptions to historic districts. This seems to be an end-run around our fine City’s 1958-enacted historic code, which is the framework that preserves the several-hundred old City Different. This change could pave the way for more characterless developments, further devaluing its picturesque neighborhoods. Please don’t weaken the mechanism that preserves our fine city’s integrity.
Brian Braa
Santa Fe
Bury the tax?
I read a recent editorial with some amusement ("Don't quit on Alcohol Harms Alleviation Fund," Our View, Feb. 22). The New Mexican will continue on its quest on the alcohol tax issue, pandering to the governmental groups and non-governmental organizations who will benefit from the increased taxes. Progressives continue to blame lobbyists for being responsible for all the evils in this world and for corrupting our legislature. Really? The whole committee voted to table the bill.
I do enjoy that the paper continually talks about transparency, yet when a bill is tabled in a public hearing process, it suggests "an increased alcohol tax could be part of a larger tax policy measure." Sure, let's bury this in a much larger bill and hope it isn't noticed. Is that transparency? I would be curious to have the newspaper do a study and run a story on lobby dollars — listing total amounts to the Legislature by industry, unions and non-profits (I often see NGOs paying for those $20,000 dinners with alcohol). Back up your contention regarding all those "booze" dollars.
Terence Foreback
Santa Fe
Lost on video
The report ("Disorder in the courts," Feb. 19) on First Judicial District Court's shift from in-person hearings to video hearings touched on several problems, such as how nonverbal cues "are often lost online." But there was no mention of more serious problems. Video hearings interfere with the ability to present evidence such as video, photographs and physical exhibits, all of which are difficult for the judge to see on his screen. In open court it's possible for a litigant and his attorney to confer during the hearing using nonverbal cues, eye contact and handwritten notes. None of that exists with video hearings. With in-person hearings, it's easy for the public, including the media, to walk into the courtroom and observe. With video hearings, technically the public is allowed to attend but in practice it hardly ever happens because the public needs to search the court file before the hearing to find the video link and then log into the hearing. The real reason video hearings are popular is that lawyers don't have to travel to and from court.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Fund teacher healthcare
As a new teacher in Santa Fe, I am racking up debt while living paycheck to paycheck. The rent for my tiny apartment is 62% of my current salary without utilities. With utilities, I would say those bills are about 80% of my salary. That doesn't include groceries, cat food or the medications I need to be functional. Legally, I cannot afford my apartment without the "financial aid" (AKA debt) from getting my master's degree. None of that includes the piles of fees the Public Education Department places on new teachers at the lowest income level.
I put my heart, soul and 80 hours a week into my students. Don't let them lose a valuable system of support. Call on our legislators to fully fund House Bill 102 and pay for full coverage of teacher healthcare premiums. Help me afford to survive. Help my students keep a great teacher.