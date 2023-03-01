Senate Bill 48 is a key tool in the effort to create a more quiet environment around many streets in New Mexico. Loud vehicle sounds now carry several miles from the source, depending on weather conditions and surrounding land. The opinion columnist, Milan Simonich, has complained about SB 48 ("A few loud vehicles might mean inspections for everyone," Ringside Seat, Feb. 8) and sided with the conservative senator who said vehicle inspections for safety and mufflers would burden the "little guy."

He thinks police departments should enforce ordinances against noisy vehicles, but left out the fact that Mayor Alan Webber has presented a spreadsheet showing very few tickets issued for noise over several years. SB 48 as of Feb. 25 received a "do pass" recommendation from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Should it become law, local legislation would remain. Meanwhile, disturbing and stressful noise goes on morning, noon and night in all parts of the city, impacting veterans and those with post-traumatic stress and hearing disabilities.

Tom Andrews