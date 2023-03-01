Senate Bill 48 is a key tool in the effort to create a more quiet environment around many streets in New Mexico. Loud vehicle sounds now carry several miles from the source, depending on weather conditions and surrounding land. The opinion columnist, Milan Simonich, has complained about SB 48 ("A few loud vehicles might mean inspections for everyone," Ringside Seat, Feb. 8) and sided with the conservative senator who said vehicle inspections for safety and mufflers would burden the "little guy."
He thinks police departments should enforce ordinances against noisy vehicles, but left out the fact that Mayor Alan Webber has presented a spreadsheet showing very few tickets issued for noise over several years. SB 48 as of Feb. 25 received a "do pass" recommendation from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Should it become law, local legislation would remain. Meanwhile, disturbing and stressful noise goes on morning, noon and night in all parts of the city, impacting veterans and those with post-traumatic stress and hearing disabilities.
Tom Andrews
Santa Fe
Create a history park
Regarding what to do about the obelisk, here is one more suggestion to throw out to the powers who will decide. How about creating a Santa Fe history park and move all the statuary and commemorative objects of historical value to that site? The park would contain a walking path with markers to identify each object and the time period or event they represent. A visitor center could also be included to provide more information on the park's objects as well as information to tourists about lodging, restaurants, things to see and do in Santa Fe. Perhaps this history park could be part of the midtown redevelopment. It would help bring people into the community, help the local economy, plus add an attractive greenbelt to the area. A win-win for Santa Fe.
Ellen Mellon
Santa Fe
Just wondering
I wonder if the the opposite of woke is asleep.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Hold the hike
I am writing in response to Sunday's article ("$60K pay hike eyed for governors, others," Feb. 26) about proposed pay hikes to the governor by Daniel J. Chacón. I understand that an increase may be in order, but not until all New Mexico residents are at least making a living wage! I find it unconscionable that a pay raise of this amount is being considered when so many in this state earn a lot less than the proposed raise as their entire income.
Jennifer Warren
Santa Fe
Thoughtless firing
The article recently printed in The New Mexican regarding Eric Blinman's firing was a real shocker. To be treated with seemingly no appreciation for this highly knowledgeable and widely respected person was a shabby and mean act. The wrong person was let go. Blinman has served the people of New Mexico with humble attitude and energetic forcefulness. He is thought of as a peerless treasure in his field. He is skilled in the replication of Indigenous articles and instrumental in making things happen in an atmosphere of indifference to archaeology in the state. Clearly someone without knowledge of this man's stature decided to cancel his contribution without much thought as to the damage caused nor how difficult his replacement is going to be. What a shame.
Dave Brewer
past vice president,
Santa Fe Archaeology Society
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Keep him
New Mexico had a great gift in having Eric Blinman as director of the Office of Archaeological Studies. Blinman is a dedicated, knowledgeable professional who is highly respected in New Mexico and beyond. He created a specialty lab that is only one of three in the world. Firing Blinman is an unconscionable and serious loss, not only of his dedication and skill, but of the historical institutional memory he represents.
When a state is lucky enough to have someone of his stature, every effort should be made to retain that person. The distressing litany of high-level turnovers makes it clear that Department of Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego is inept. Blinman should be immediately reinstated and Garcia y Griego should be immediately fired.