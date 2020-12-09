Many thanks to Kim Shanahan for another fine column (“A reasonably priced solution for unintended consequences,” Dec. 6) and his mentions of me. I have been following the writing about the ventilation of offices, schools and homes. The approach Shanahan describes, the “Corsi Box,” was invented by Professor Richard Corsi of Portland State as an alternative to expensive air purifiers. Homes with forced-air heat can upgrade filters, but our homes do not bring in outside air.
Professor Shelly Miller of the University of Colorado has a good blog that discusses ventilation for homes. Experts have been recommending six air changes per hour (ACH) for safer buildings. Others have been recommending CO2 meters as indirect indicators of ventilation. We have to remember that filters and ventilation do not eliminate the virus, but reduce concentrations. Good ventilation also does not eliminate direct person-to-person transmission. We have to stay safe.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
Firsthand witness
Dear Chester Carthel: You expressed your disrespect and selfish disdain for the health and safety of New Mexicans (“Texan to Santa Fe: Sod off,” My View, Dec. 6). I work as a palliative care nurse in a hospital and see firsthand the devastating effects of COVID-19 on patients and families.
I’m sure the daughter who lost both parents to COVID-19 within five days of each other sympathizes with your problem with wearing a mask. I imagine also that the mother whose two sons died from COVID-19 in two weeks time is concerned that other Santa Feans asked you to comply with our laws and wear a mask in public. How inconvenient for you. I think the woman who had to send her husband of almost 60 years on hospice care to the nursing home, where she cannot visit him in his final weeks, sympathizes with your plight of not wanting to join ”the cult of the mask.”
Yep, they can just “sod off” like the New Mexicans you met who are concerned about their fellow humans. Please do return to Texas and don’t come back to New Mexico until you have a COVID-19 vaccination or are willing to prevent the deaths of your fellow Americans.
Charlotte Sampson
Santa Fe
For the best
I could not be more pleased to hear that Chester Carthel (“Texan to Santa Fe: Sod off,” My View, Dec. 6) will not be visiting Santa Fe in the future. He complains simultaneously about being asked to wear a mask outdoors and at a communal table, both obviously within a short distance of others since he is offended by the requests, and about people being rude to him. You visit somebody else’s community, refuse to follow the community health and safety requirements, and think they are being rude? Seriously, you staying home is best for both of us.
Carol Brummer
Santa Fe
Support the unborn
I believe the article about the Rev. Larry Brito (“Santa Fe priest says he has no remorse for referring to coronavirus as ‘China virus’,” Dec. 2) that describes him as “politicizing the pulpit” and states “he has a history,” etc. is arbitrarily subjective and slanted. As a Catholic priest, Brito has an ethical responsibility to defend the basic tenets of the church, including defending the lives of the unborn. The cacophony of the many who say about abortion that “it is a woman’s body” ignores the basic genetic structure and composition of factors that determine what a life or human is.
Brito is not being controversial in upholding the sanctity of all lives. If anyone is to be called controversial, we have to consider Archbishop John C. Wester, who, almost four years ago in an article in your newspaper said, “We have to follow our conscience” in determining our votes. Hitler, Mussolini, Hirohito and Stalin all followed their consciences — consequentially, killing millions before and during World War II. As adherents to basic Catholic beliefs, we need to support all lives, including those of the innocent unborn.
Charles Marquez
Santa Fe
An abject failure
As sorry-loser President Donald Trump ignores the pandemic and attempts a criminal coup, let’s not forget that back in January, knowing how deadly COVID-19 was, he chose to focus on the economy (“must open it up”) rather than even wearing a mask. Indeed, he downplayed and lied about the virus (“a miracle will happen; it will go away”), knowing full well that economic recovery was/is still impossible without first suppressing the disease. Tragically, his premeditated choice has now cost 281,000 American lives to date as of Dec. 4. Tens of thousands more deaths are predicted before vaccinations are widespread. Following their loser leader, complicit Republicans remain silent about Cheato’s abject failure to honor his oath to “protect and defend the American people.”
Rick Fisher
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.