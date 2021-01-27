I am writing regarding the importance of passing House Bill 47 (the Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act). As a physician who has served on the University of New Mexico Hospital ethics committee, I have seen cases of terminal illness involving intractable pain. Not empowering these patients with the control to end their lives with dignity, when we have the means to do so, is inhumane. Prolonging the suffering of late-stage, terminal patients against their will is simply cruel. As progressive as New Mexico is, I am frankly appalled we are not among the many states that offer these patients the ability to control the timing and manner of their death and avoid further needless agony. I am hopeful that this year our Legislature will finally acknowledge the autonomy of these patients at the end of their lives and give them the dignity they deserve.
Dr. Elizabeth Buchen
Albuquerque
Do it right
After spending a total of three hours in two calls trying to talk with someone on the Department of Health COVID-19 hotline, I knew about as much when I hung up as I did before I called. The person I spoke with was clearly frustrated. She could only tell me that once my husband (who is in the 1B group) was notified he could make an appointment, which was information that I knew. She acknowledged that it seems as if lots of people and providers were going outside the process the state has published. She had no idea why some health systems were offering vaccines to their patients and other systems were not. She could not say when the state would begin to contact more people in the over 75 group. From the long telephone wait times, to the lack of information that is being provided, to the customer service staff, everything about this help line creates a greater level of frustration and lack of trust that there is a cohesive plan for distributing the vaccine. Either do a help line right or don’t do it at all.
Cynthia Feiden-Warsh
Santa Fe
Watch the lobbyists
We as New Mexicans must pay attention to what is going on with our New Mexico Legislature and how our bills are passed with the influence of lobbyists. Reading articles lately (“New Mexico lobbyists get used to remote work in ‘weird’ session,” Jan. 25), it seems it is the lobbyists who are running our Legislature. Make sure you talk to your legislators and fight for the lobbyists to have to provide immediate receipts and expenses for what they spend to get their bills passed by the Legislature. We are the taxpayers, and it is our taxpayer money that runs this state also. We must keep the lobbyists held accountable for the actions they take when pushing bills.
Kathy Trujillo
Santa Fe
Find the seniors
It is comforting that the state has confirmed that those over 75 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine since they are the ones who are dying, but that accomplishes little. Seniors have been eligible for weeks and the vaccine has been available, yet I (and hundreds of others) have not received it. Why? Because I do not have an appointment and I don’t have an appointment because I do not have an event code and I do not have a code because … I have no idea and no way to find out.
It is easy for a pharmacy with vaccine to make a single call to an institution that in turn will set up 400 appointments. But how is the pharmacy to identify and contact 400 individual seniors? If this has been thought through, it is not evident in anything I have read or seen. Until some system exists to connect individual seniors with vaccine providers, seniors are not going to receive the vaccine and will continue to die on the governor’s watch.
Glenn Coven
Santa Fe
Blessing of words
Terrific column by Phill Casaus (“Roses are red, violets are blue, and a poet shot across the sky,” Jan. 24) on the magnificent inaugural poem by Amanda Gorman. She spoke such accessible elegance to and for our nation. We’re blessed to have such fine, fine writers and poets who put their and our thoughts into words.
Nancy Witter
Santa Fe
