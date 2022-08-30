Regarding (“A night to savor,” Aug. 29) by Claudia L. Silva, as the lead news story for Monday’s paper. I am hard-pressed to think of a moment when I have been more impressed by the editorial wisdom in the selection of this story and the bold, above-the-fold presentation. And my opinion on this is not that it was a “feel-good” story, but that it pointed to one of the biggest “stories” of our time, the lack of cohesive sense of community and shared humanity and shared values that so marks our dark moment in this country. Thanks to Johnnie Mae de Schweinitz for her foresight and generosity in founding Friday Night Dining in Española. I read a long time ago of such a program where once a month, professionals, businesspeople and community leaders met for a luncheon with people in poverty and people without housing. This reminds event reminds me a bit of that.

Anything that can help break down the barriers we so inauthentically and artificially raise in our communities to separate ourselves. My heartfelt thanks to all involved in this story.

Bruce Armstrong Taylor

