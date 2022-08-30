Regarding (“A night to savor,” Aug. 29) by Claudia L. Silva, as the lead news story for Monday’s paper. I am hard-pressed to think of a moment when I have been more impressed by the editorial wisdom in the selection of this story and the bold, above-the-fold presentation. And my opinion on this is not that it was a “feel-good” story, but that it pointed to one of the biggest “stories” of our time, the lack of cohesive sense of community and shared humanity and shared values that so marks our dark moment in this country. Thanks to Johnnie Mae de Schweinitz for her foresight and generosity in founding Friday Night Dining in Española. I read a long time ago of such a program where once a month, professionals, businesspeople and community leaders met for a luncheon with people in poverty and people without housing. This reminds event reminds me a bit of that.
Anything that can help break down the barriers we so inauthentically and artificially raise in our communities to separate ourselves. My heartfelt thanks to all involved in this story.
Bruce Armstrong Taylor
Santa Fe
Too close for safety
Regarding the column (“Is solar power friend or foe?” My View, Aug. 28) by Selma Eikelenboom-Schieveld. Conceptually, solar power is a viable alternative to fossil fuels.
However, an 800-acre solar farm with multiple banks of lithium-ion batteries has known risks, as Eikelenboom-Schieveld pointed out. The AES Rancho Viejo Solar Farm is projected to be as close as 1,000 feet from some nearby homes (not property lines), and in proximity to Turquoise Trail Charter School, the Santa Fe County jail, Santa Fe Studios and the Eldorado subdivision. The location of this solar farm, in an area in a significant and long-lasting drought, is not only suboptimal but seems ill-advised and irresponsible.
Phyllis Turner
Santa Fe
Give the game back
James Barron’s column (“No matter who wins Demons-Horsemen game, fans lose,” Aug. 30) on the change of venue from Ivan Head Stadium for the annual Horsemen-Demons game is right on target. It is unfortunate that the site is being moved for the first time in 16 years.
Two thoughts on this — this rivalry should be held in a stadium that accommodates as many fans (from both sides) who want to attend.
The historical legacy is important to the players and their family and friends. The players want to play at Ivan Head. It’s like a bowl game for both sides. You don’t move bowl games, and this one shouldn’t move, either.
The second thought is this: Is it really all about money? Don’t forget the parents (and grandparents) of the St Michael’s players pay taxes as well. This is a public stadium they should be entitled to use. Come on, hopefully the higher-ups will reflect and reverse the position taken and give the game back to the kids.
William “Bill” Garcia
Santa Fe
Reverse bad zoning call
I am writing to express my deep concern — shared by many Santa Feans — about the proposed zoning changes that Albuquerque developer Pierre Amestoy wants to make to the beautiful Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor.
His proposed, dense, 25-home development would not be “more advantageous to the community” as he unfoundedly argued before the Planning Commission and as is required by city law. This rezoning — which I believe would be unlawful — would hinder our quality of life.
There are no parks, playgrounds or sidewalks in our community. My three young children play in this arroyo; they bike these quiet streets, and wildlife live peacefully.
Tourists and locals have an easy, peaceful route to and from town along this scenic corridor. The traffic, noise and congestion would be disadvantageous to all. I hope the City Council will agree with the three planning commissioners who voted against this Albuquerque developer’s plan to change our peaceful part of town and the beauty of why everyone loves Santa Fe, just to make a larger profit.
Marna Hitt
Santa Fe
