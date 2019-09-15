The Trump administration’s announced roll back of the Environmental Protection Agency’s methane regulations is a blow to public health and our future at a moment when the world can ill afford it. Fires are raging in Brazil, Greenland is melting, heat deaths are rising in Nevada and Arizona, and even climate deniers are falling silent.
Natural gas has been touted as a clean fuel and as a bridge to a renewable future. But methane emissions give the lie to calling natural gas “clean.” Methane is about 80 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Methane emissions are responsible for about 25 percent of the climate disruption that we are now experiencing.
According to EPA, rolling back this rule might save the industry nationally less than $20 million annually. With its willingness to protect even a small profit to industry at a larger cost to the climate, the EPA should be renamed the “Environmental Pollution Agency.”
Allison Lemons
Santa Fe
New Mexico blue
It’s good that the Santa Fe New Mexican makes an effort to air the views of people on all sides of the political spectrum. But why John Block’s (“Not impressed,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 18)? Democrats did not lose the 2016 election “in epic proportions.” In the presidential election, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million people. Furthermore, with only one exception in the past 20 years, New Mexico as a state has voted Democratic, not Republican. I’m as much of a real New Mexican as Block.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Examine the impact
The exuberance of state officials over rising revenues from oil and gas surely should be balanced by the costs that this industry is imposing on the state and on the world. The boom economy is requiring local governments to try to keep up with highway safety, with inflationary costs for residents and with health effects from air pollutants. The state is still paying tens of millions of dollars for the collapsed brine well in Carlsbad. Methane is pouring from oil and gas operations, with the pollutant responsible for 25 percent of all of the climate change that we are now experiencing. And future emissions of methane, along with the carbon dioxide released from burning oil and gas, will exacerbate the climate emergency in which we are all immersed.
The state should comprehensively examine all of the impacts of oil and gas development, including effects on health, water supplies, wildlife, safety and existing economies. Reporting on the benefits should be tempered with these facts.
Denise Fort
professor emerita
UNM School of Law
Santa Fe
Bullets flying
The saying in the military is that you fight as you trained. If you don’t train, then you won’t be ready if/when it happens. I thought the New Mexican’s Our View (“Run, hide, fight: A sad sign of the times,” Aug. 21) offered a good balance of recognizing the unfortunate and growing need to train and prepare for these tragedies along with consideration for parents to opt in or out. Sadly, in the wake of so many shootings, I’ve had to send all of my relatives and friends training videos, and I’ve encouraged them to participate in live shooter drills as I have and did as a retired soldier and diplomat. There’s no time when bullets are flying.
Brian L. Goldbeck
Santa Fe
Save our democracy
Enough is enough is enough is enough. How much more can we take or should we take, having our lives under siege by the “chosen one.” The world is at a tipping point, and it is now or never. Stand up, speak, protest, walk, scream — make yourselves heard. Save our democracy. The people rule — always.
Sharon Kelley
Santa Fe