The temperature here in Santa Fe dipped to only 16 degrees Monday night and was as low as 25 the following night. I would like for all of my pro-life, patriot, Christian friends including Vice President Michael Pence to please share their heart-warming, inspirational stories about the homeless, veteran, nonessential worker, man, woman, child or family that they provided a life-saving hot meal, coat, shelter or other assistance on these difficult, freezing nights. We need those stories now more than ever before.
Phil “Arbozoz” Trujillo
Santa Fe
He can sing
Following up on the letter by Judy Moore-Kraichnan ("He's a Donald, but no Don Giovanni," Oct. 28) about Donald Trump and Don Giovanni, these "Dons" are quite similar in that they both treat women as pieces of meat. But the Don in the opera at least can sing.
Robert Bourque
Los Alamos
Makes sense — now
When President Donald Trump delivered his Jan. 20, 2017, inaugural address, I was completely confused about his reference to “American carnage stops now.” What did he mean? Now, after nearly four years with more than 230,000 American deaths from 9.5 millions COVID-19 cases, I finally understand. He meant to say “American carnage STARTS now.”
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
Elect Luján
Elect Ben Ray Luján. We don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.
Walter Howerton
Santa Fe
Deceitful photo
The Gregg Schmedes campaign published a pseudo-newspaper featuring an article showing a photo of Jessica Velasquez, Democratic State House candidate for District 22, posing with a volunteer. The photo is captioned, “Velasquez expresses comradeship with her campaign volunteer, wearing a Communist Party hat.” The volunteer happens to be a retiree of the U.S. State Department who just happened to buy that hat as a souvenir in St. Petersburg, Russia, while serving on a diplomatic mission with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. For Schmedes to assume that the volunteer, a woman who has served our country for many years, is a communist, and Velasquez is a communist sympathizer is preposterous. We need honesty, transparency and adult leadership in the New Mexico Senate, not lies and deceit.
Carol Young
Edgewood
Hope won't cut it
Advocates for keeping an elected Public Regulation Commission are displaying the triumph of hope over experience. When the appointed Public Utility Commission and the elected State Corporation Commission were merged via a constitutional amendment almost a quarter century ago, the impetus mostly came from a desire to reform or eliminate the SCC, which was widely seen as incompetent and perhaps corrupt. The PUC, on the other hand, had forged a reputation of expertise and competence under both Republican and Democratic governors.
After the merger, most of the staff regulatory experience and expertise was supplied by previous PUC staffers. Those assets have been dissipated over time due to the ignorance and/or indifference of many commissioners. In fairness, the Legislature shares responsibility because of its persistent underfunding of the PRC.
PRC commissioners are down ballot positions whose candidates barely make a dent in voter consciousness. The continuing result has been a body whose public antics are an embarrassment and whose decisions on major public policy issues have been checkered at best. New Mexico can do better. Most other states agree. About three-quarters of them have appointed utility commissions. We can join them by voting “yes” on proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 1.
James Martin
former PRC general counsel, hearing examiner
Santa Fe
Protect the PRC
Re: Noah Long's My View on Constitutional Amendment 1 ("Yes on Constitutional Amendment 1 for PRC," My View, Oct. 25): Get the money out of politics? Who is Long kidding? Passage of this amendment will put the power to decide directly back into the hands of politicians and behind the closed doors of the capitol, where Public Service Company of New Mexico's money and influence have always gotten what it wants. Leave decisions to the experts? We've heard THAT one before. And we're supposed to be comforted that this process will be like the appointment of judges? That's working out real well right now.
There's no question that the elected Public Regulation Commission has had its problems. But the real reason for this amendment coming up now is that the PRC is finally doing its job, preventing PNM from building more fossil fuel plants and moving decisively to protect New Mexico consumers in times of COVID-19.
We need to protect and support an elected PRC, not destroy it. We urge everyone to vote no on Constitutional Amendment 1.
Andrew Davis
Dee Homans
Santa Fe
Not a socialist
Socialism: public ownership of the means of production. Socialist: someone who advocates for public ownership of the means of production. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris may, or may not, be the most liberal senator in Washington, D.C., but she has never called for the nationalization of industry. Why mislabel her “socialist” then? Maybe those who apply that label to her fear that informed voters might use SCOTUS-type originalist analysis, and look up the definition of “liberal” in the dictionary. There they would find: willing to respect differing opinions; open to new ideas; favoring political policies that promote social welfare; a philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise. Liberal: not so scary; more like what most Americans believe.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Foolhardy
The pursuit of “herd immunity,” espoused by Rep. Gregg Schmedes, is a dangerous and foolhardy exercise that puts our nation and state at great risk. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization points out that the very concept for “herd immunity” has never been applied to a pandemic. Those learned persons that have signed the Great Barrington Declaration are expressing a philosophy, not a science-based policy. Proof of this is the lack of statistical data that should be provided on the topic of “large population immunity” and case fatality rates. Rep. Schmedes has become a signatory of the Great Barrington Declaration. This is consistent with his sponsorship of House Bill 11, which would have limited New Mexico Department of Heath authority to control unvaccinated persons during this pandemic. This bill was dangerous, ill-conceived and did not move out of committee. We need science and hard data to control this virus, not political posturing.
Carl Peterson
Albuquerque
Too lazy to win fairly
I’ve had the best dreams since the pandemic started. People gathering, laughing, having conversations and adventures. Occasionally, our festering wound of a president makes an appearance and someone says something to throw him into one of his baby tantrums.
When I wake from my dreams, he’s everywhere around me, flapping his gums, selling us the dubious freedom to not wear masks and kill our grandmothers. Clearly he would sooner have us at each other's throats than keep us out of the hospital or keep us in a good job or apartment. His standard egotism and cruelty aside, what kind of idiot would behave this way?
I'm dead serious. Trump knew very early that the virus was on the way and how deadly it would be. Yes, he's characteristically lazy, but if he’d put his nose to the grindstone just this once, he would have saved tens of thousands of lives and protected the economy he claims to have created. Given that, as he confirms every time he opens his mouth, he cares only about himself and not others, he should have attacked the virus instead of playing political football with it. In doing so, he would have made himself a hero and left Nancy Pelosi and the liberals clutching at their bleeding hearts. He’d have run away with the election instead of putting himself in his current position of having to cheat again to win.
Some stable genius.
John Anthony Mitchell
Santa Fe
Faking it
As part of his campaign outreach literature, House District 22 State Rep. Gregg Schmedes recently created a fake newspaper. Among the numerous and all too obviously desperate smears of his and Stephani Lord’s political opponents in that publication, especially defamatory is a photo he used of his former opponent (Jessica Velasquez) and a friend. Schmedes implied that a hat worn by the friend defines her as a “communist." The friend just happened to be wearing a warm winter hat with a red star on it. To set the record straight, the wearer of said hat is an illustrious retiree of the U.S. Department of State, having served the United States of America at several posts in numerous foreign countries, sometimes even in life-threatening situations.
It was not a wise choice for Schmedes to defame this government servant. A public apology would be an appropriate course of action at this time.
E. Vinogradov
Edgewood
W. Singer
Cedar Crest
PRC needs expertise
My dear friends, let’s not keep the Public Regulation Commission a popularity contest. I’ll tell you why. Some years back, a client — a national economic consulting firm — worked for many of the country’s largest utilities. It was, among other things, an expert in the economics of energy creation and distribution. Its mission was to examine minutely the complexities of power generation. To model price structures that reflected regional costs and consumption. To examine down to the last watt how much electricity you and I use, and how much we should we be paying for it. Their findings became the basis for rate-increase requests presented to utility regulators across the country. Our PRC needs the kind of expert authorities who can evaluate the merit of these requests. Politics need not apply. Professional, well-honed skills in utility economics — not winning votes — are the answer. I ask you to decide that Constitutional Amendment 1 will make this possible.
Dick Altman
Santa Fe
Support 1
Constitutional Amendment 1 would make the Public Regulation Commission an appointed body. Our PRC led by politicians is dysfunctional. We’ve had commissioners with little expertise in the very technical area of utility regulation. We’ve had commissioners whose votes depend on who they are getting along with. We’ve had commissioners who are corrupt.
With an appointed commission, there is a high likelihood that we’ll get a more professional commission with greater expertise in utility regulation. We will get reasoned decisions based on the law, not politics. Most states have appointed utility commissions.
The law contains safeguards. The governor can only appoint from nominees submitted by a bipartisan nominating commission. It requires specified expertise and experience. Only two commissioners can be of the same political party. Commissioners cannot have a financial interest in a public utility and cannot have been recently employed by a commission-regulated entity.
Constitutional amendment 1 deserves our support.
Richard Barish
political chair, Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club
Albuquerque
Grasp reality
Trump’s campaign is a Halloween nightmare, based on scare tactics. But with no sweet rewards at the end of the night. You’re smart enough to see through the staging. It’s an easy check to see this is not the best economy ever, or that he’s done more for minorities than anyone else, or that he’s made America great again. Why suppress votes if you actually believed in democracy? Consider what Republicans have unraveled — we’re actually moving backwards. If you question vs. simply following, you’ll see why so many prominent and not-so-prominent Republicans are voting Democrat this time. They’re not switching parties, and Democrats are far from perfect. There are no perfect people and no perfect candidates. But there are certainly differences, including an authentic grasp on reality, and actions that incorporate empathy and understanding in addressing issues faced by America. Please, vote to restore our democracy. Vote Democrat.
David Buckland
Santa Fe
Welcome to ‘Merica’s Freedom Café!
We trust you to make your own choices if you want to wear a mask. And, in the same spirit of individual liberty, we allow our staff to make their own choices about the safety procedures they prefer to follow as they prepare and serve your food.
We encourage employees to wash their hands after using the bathroom. But understand that some people may be allergic to certain soaps or may simply prefer not to wash their hands. It is not our place to tell them what to do.
We understand that you may be used to chicken that has been cooked to 165 degrees. We do have to respect that some of our cooks may have seen a meme or a YouTube video saying that 100 degrees is fine and we do not want to encroach on their strongly held beliefs.
Some servers may wish to touch your food as they serve it. There is no reason that a healthy person with clean hands cannot touch your food (see ‘bathroom’ in paragraph 2). We will take their word for it that they are healthy and clean.
Water temperature and detergent are highly personal choices, and we allow our dishwashing team to decide how they’d prefer to wash the silverware you will put in your mouth. Some of you may get sick, but almost everyone survives food poisoning, so no worries.
We think you’ll agree that it’s a small price to pay for the sweet freedom of no one ever being told what to do – and especially not for the silly reason of keeping strangers healthy.
David Ford
Santa Fe
Politics, priority one
I don't know about other citizens of Santa Fe, but before 2016, politics was always kind of "back of mind" in my life. I knew that no matter who I voted for, it was going to be the lesser of two evils, because we all know and accept that our politicians will walk that red line between good and evil to achieve whatever left or right agenda they are in pursuit of. But the election of Donald Trump four years ago was such a blow to my conscience that politics suddenly became priority one. The president's stream of consciousness, as revealed to us daily through social media, jolted my mind to the point where I could physically feel the adrenaline caused by the fear he invoked with his overt racism, lack of empathy and assaultive dialogue. I turned 60 this year and it is the first time I have been afraid that our democracy is in peril. There are those who will point to this president's achievements and I will not argue that there have been some. But I submit that given a full cabinet of expert advisers in every area pertinent to managing a government, many of us could achieve a few things for the country, too. We need to ask ourselves if we would accept the behavior of this individual from any other person in our lives. If your child paints a particularly inspired piece of artwork at school but constantly bullies and belittles the other children in class, will you rest easy in the knowledge that he is personally talented, despite his apparent lack of feeling for others?
The COVID crisis has revealed what we really already knew; our president does not care about us. Some will say that he cares in a different way, that through his policies he is focused on our long term well-being. I call BS on this intellectually lazy argument. Just as he did with his business dealings for decades, this president is using shiny object distractions and empty rhetoric to impress us into believing he is succeeding. And then there is the fear. He is a master at making the other guy look worse. "Yes, I am not perfect, not a polished politician, but this other guy will burn your house down and sell your children to the highest bidder." This is a tactic that has worked for Donald Trump all of his life. It is divisive and it is cynical. It is also alarmingly effective among the least educated and therefore most vulnerable among us.
We need to decide what America means to us and we need to vote accordingly. I submit to you that no one policy, on either side, is more important than the character of our nation. If you are concerned about how you will be impacted financially by taxes or morally effected by another person's abortion, I implore you to ask yourself how you will be effected by living in a country that has lost its moral compass, has no values and a drastically diminished global standing. If you consistently spit on our allies while cuddling our adversaries, those allies will turn their backs. Relationships that are vital to our economic strength will be severed. That will adversely impact your daily life too.
VOTE like your life depends on it. This time it literally does.
Diane Alexander
Santa Fe
Bullies around us
When Cowboys for Trump, New Mexico, showed up at the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Rio Rancho, was your intention to show your manliness by armed intimidation towards peaceful protestors, mostly women expressing freedom of speech and the right to assembly against police violence? Do you believe in our republic and democracy? I read about militia groups that roamed the streets in Germany during Hitler's rise and reign. These guys sound like an echo from that dark past. Mr. Trump stole the presidency by publicly calling on Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, offering them the bribe of media coverage, all of which took place. It was an act of treason. He should have been disqualified from running for public office. Democracy requires an accurately informed citizenry to function, yet Mr. Trump lies every day to Americans. Under his leadership, we have the worst outcomes from COVID-19 of any nation in the world due to his deceptions, misinformation, and ineptitude. With arrogant insults and disdain, Mr. Trump dismisses all scientific data while he is a super spreader of the virus through his vitriolic rallies and fundraisers. In the United States, 8.54 million Americans have been infected while some 230,000 have died. Yet there has been barely a word of remorse from Mr. Trump. Do any of you have a private helicopter, a medical hospital like Walter Reed, and a team of specialists, paid for with tax dollars? Mr. Trump is not the Rambo holding a huge automatic weapon as he is often depicted in banners by his cult-like followers. He is a pampered elitist who is using socialized medicine while he vilifies socialism. Get Mr. Trump to reveal his taxes. Oh, and since Cowboys for Trump is a political organization, reveal its funders.
Thomas French
Taos
Trump: Un-presidential and un-American
In his oath of office Donald Trump swore “ … I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States." Yet, no President since Andrew Johnson has done more to sow rancor, distrust and fear among the American people, to ignore truth, or to attack the democratic process and the institutions that protect our country from foreign attack and interference.
Trump’s attacks on the American voting system are even more egregious than his kowtowing to the Russians, his bribery of foreign officials for political gain, his efforts to deprive Americans of health insurance, his failure to address immigration legislation, his intentional estrangement of our allies, his encouragement of racism, his inhuman separation of migrant children from their families, the censorship and suppression of science and public health, and the propagation of misinformation that has caused the excess deaths of over 100,000 Americans to the COVID-19 epidemic.
An honorable president would have done everything in their power to insure that every qualified American could exercise their most precious democratic right: the right to vote and choose their elected officials. To the contrary, Trump and his Republican cohorts have spared no effort to discourage and disenfranchise American voters and, it appears, to try to overturn the election results should Trump fail to be elected.
Trump is, not only, un-Presidential; he is un-American. Regardless of the election results, Trump and the head of the USPS should be prosecuted for election interference. We must never forget or forgive these transgressions by our elected officials, or we will surely perish.
Joseph D'Anna
White Rock
