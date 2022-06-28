With all the discussion about abortion, neither side of the issue discusses the infant mortality rate enough — that’s the number of infant deaths for every 1,000 live births. The United States has an infant mortality rate of 6.2, higher than most of the developed world, with the lowest rate being 2.3.
Why don’t the so-called right-to-life groups address this issue if they are so interested in saving the lives of infants? Their attitude seems to be that once you are born, you are on your own. Certainly the Supreme Court feels this way. The day before axing Roe v. Wade, the court relaxed gun restrictions, increasing the prospect of more mass murders of young children.
Joseph Ginocchio
Santa Fe
Watch PNM
Public Service Company of New Mexico is literally telling the press it wants to avoid “rate shock” — not by proposing less of an increase in its next rate case, but by keeping our bills higher now by denying customers the savings that we are due when San Juan coal plant closes.
PNM keeps suggesting we should thank it for making us pay more now so we’ll be less shocked later by how big the rate increase in 2024 is. It must be just a coincidence that they’ll make millions more in profits on a plant that will have been closed for a year and a half by the time we’re finished paying PNM for it. I really hope the Public Regulation Commission holds PNM accountable and protects customers.
Dianna Woods
Santa Fe
Brave witness
As parents of a young woman and a young man, we thank and congratulate Marlene Simon and The New Mexican for courage in writing and publishing the Commentary (“How an abortion once was, and will be again,” My View, June 26). The future just got uglier for all of us.
Pheme and Matthew Geyer
Santa Fe
Water musings
The recent letter to the editor from Alfonso Duran (“Move the water,” June 23) about moving water was of great interest to me. For years I have been thinking about the need to create a national system of water distribution. This system would take water from flooded areas to areas of drought, much the way electric utilities use power from the electric grid in times of extreme heat or cold.
The Romans built aqueducts thousands of years ago to move water. Native tribes in New Mexico have been using acequias for centuries. Surely with the current technology we could create a system of pipes, pumps and canals connecting rivers and reservoirs to move floodwater to where it is needed. Yes, it will require investment in infrastructure and will be expensive. But floods are expensive. Wildfires are expensive. Crop failures are expensive. We seem to have a president at the moment who likes to “go big.” Well, this is big. At the very least it is time to study such a project. In the meantime, start small, in Kansas.
Jean Salazar
Santa Fe
Prepare for session
I can still remember two years ago when Senate Bill 10 was signed into law. The legislation repealed a 1969 law essentially banning abortions in New Mexico. Even though abortions can be performed in our state, it only will be a matter of months before the Legislature will be inundated with all kinds of proposed bills to restrict health care for women. I have no doubt dozens of bills will take up the time of different committees and filled with folks wanting to ban abortion in New Mexico. We need to be prepared to attend the next states legislative session that begins in January.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
Here for women
The NAACP and its Santa Fe branch reaffirm our commitment to fight for reproductive justice for everyone. With the Supreme Court decision on abortion, we recognize the urgency of this issue for women of every race and economic class and, particularly, its disproportionate impact on women of color, especially in lower-income communities.
“It is evidently clear at this time that the future of our democracy hangs in the balance. This Supreme Court is turning back to a dangerous era where basic constitutional rights only exist for a select few. They’ve stripped away our right to vote, and now women have lost their right to their own body. What’s next?” said Portia White, NAACP vice president of Policy and Legislative Affairs.
For all women, and certainly women of color, we of the Santa Fe branch want you to know we are here for you, and we will continue to support you.
Louis Levin, president
Santa Fe branch
of the NAACP
Santa Fe