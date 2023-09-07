Regarding former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya’s essay regarding abortion rights in New Mexico (“Applause for New Mexico’s bishops speaking out on life,” My View, Aug. 27). The Republican writes: “New Mexico’s abortion laws aren’t just out of step with the Catholic Church, but parents have been stripped of their rights.” Is this man living in the 16th century? Apparently so. New Mexico is not a medieval Catholic state. New Mexico is home to people of varying beliefs.
New Mexico is home to women — a million or more — and Montoya’s pals, the bishops, certainly do not own women’s bodies nor the right to decide a woman’s reproductive choice. Nobody is stepping on the rights of the Catholics and Protestants. Religious persecution is just another fearmongering fiction, another lie, perpetrated by Republicans. But the persecution of female American citizens by reactionary religious Republican zealots is a very real threat in this country. A pro-choice position is the only answer for a modern, progressive, intelligent society.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Vandals’ real harm
Earlier today, I visited Southwest Care Alameda Clinic at Solana Shopping Center with my 4-month-old daughter for her vaccinations. I was appalled to learn vandals had disrupted the power and destroyed the backup generator, causing vaccine doses to thaw and be lost.
It will take several weeks for the clinic to get new vaccines. As a result of this vandalism, many children, including my daughter, couldn’t be vaccinated. She starts day care soon and will now face higher infectious disease risks. Vandalism is not victimless, and as a community we should not tolerate the behavior. I grew up in Santa Fe and returned after college to build a future here. I urge our community to recognize the real harm caused by such acts and unite to prevent them.
Nicholas Generous
Santa Fe
Terrible damage
For the Labor Day weekend, my family finally had the courage to take a ride up Johnson’s Mesa/Hermits Peak (elevation 9,728 feet) to see the effects of last year’s fire. We have property in Mineral Hill that was swept by the fire so we know about the fire damage, but we were not prepared to see the devastation at such a large scale at that elevation. Even some people who live in the area have not seen the devastation because you cannot see the scale of destruction from the roadways unless you go to places like Johnson’s Mesa.
What we saw was standing burned sticks for miles and miles with few islands of trees still standing. We saw only a part of the destruction, and it can make a man cry.
This used to be our playground, a place to cut wood and have a picnic. Our family vowed never to return to that area; it is gone within my lifetime. It makes us ask how this could happen and who was responsible for this. If you are brave enough to see this area or other areas affected, be prepared. And please, if you see the effects of the fire, I would hope you would not come to gawk but be sincere and responsible, and hopefully use your voice to advocate for changes to how the forests are managed.
Miguel Chavez
Las Vegas, N.M.
Balancing values
The dominant issues that stand out in the news as difficult to solve seem to boil down to values. The Soldiers’ Monument, or the obelisk, issues are not resolved because the value of honoring some residents’ family soldiers by a concrete edifice or another, to a very cruel Indian decimator seems to be a bigger issue than shifting emphasis to other values. That would include staring squarely at Manifest Destiny, racism and colonialism and our culture of violence and vulgar social Darwinism.
Then there’s the controversy over managing our forests. They actually are our wealth, long term. There’s the need to have the next generations palpably incorporated into the forest as a cultural necessity, to have young people have hands-on relationship with our forests from Day One. They can learn stewardship that suggests aesthetic and creative ways which, for instance, throws the dead branches of a cut tree into an eroded gully rather than the pile being torched. Build small-scale access roads for wood-powered electric vehicles, etc., to go in and manage the woods and the beautiful rough textured landscape. Creating a healthy culture and forest is not a spectator sport.