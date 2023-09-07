Regarding former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya’s essay regarding abortion rights in New Mexico (“Applause for New Mexico’s bishops speaking out on life,” My View, Aug. 27). The Republican writes: “New Mexico’s abortion laws aren’t just out of step with the Catholic Church, but parents have been stripped of their rights.” Is this man living in the 16th century? Apparently so. New Mexico is not a medieval Catholic state. New Mexico is home to people of varying beliefs.

New Mexico is home to women — a million or more — and Montoya’s pals, the bishops, certainly do not own women’s bodies nor the right to decide a woman’s reproductive choice. Nobody is stepping on the rights of the Catholics and Protestants. Religious persecution is just another fearmongering fiction, another lie, perpetrated by Republicans. But the persecution of female American citizens by reactionary religious Republican zealots is a very real threat in this country. A pro-choice position is the only answer for a modern, progressive, intelligent society.

Georgia Jones-Davis

Recommended for you