Republican leaders: I dearly hope you’ve finally found your bottom and this crisis helps you to find the courage to change. Look within to admit you have used your mentally ill leader as cover to cravenly pursue your own cynical agendas. Acknowledge your wrongs, make amends and find your souls, if you still have any.
Maureen Ayers
Santa Fe
Repeal the ban
Melanie Wood’s excellent public health-informed piece (“Repealing 1969 abortion law should be priority,” Jan. 3) caused me to recall life before Roe v. Wade, when abortion was illegal. Well-to-do women traveled to Mexico or Europe to get safe, legal abortions. Poor women needing to terminate unwanted pregnancies took the only other option: risky back-alley abortions. Many died; many developed infections that made them unable to have children. Others were forced to leave their communities to give birth and were pressured into giving up their newborns. I support Wood in her plea to repeal New Mexico’s punitive, outdated, 1969 abortion ban. Yes, this repeal is about our right to make personal, medical decisions without government interference. But it is also about equity, fairness and the health of our families.
Dana Middleton
co-president
New Mexico NOW
Inside Trump’s world
Now we have seen President Donald Trump’s world — a physical assault on the Capitol of our constitutional democracy. The authorities and security reportedly didn’t know it was coming. Balderdash! Trump has riled his “faketriots” his entire time in office and led them specifically to this insurrection. His myth-laden conspiracies spread via social media tantrums have incited millions to swallow the toxic Kool-Aid of his unhinged alternate reality. With the storming of the Capitol, his followers exposed themselves as the manipulated, fascistic mob he created. In my diplomatic career, I went through two terrible coups d’etat in West Africa and know what they smell like. We all eagerly await criminal proceedings against the perpetrators of this treasonous insurrection.
We from all walks of life have a great deal of soul-searching and political work to do to close the gap between our cherished vision of America as a country of equality for all before the law and the events of and long leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, a day of infamy.
James Stewart
Santa Fe
Angel carrier
This letter is to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Melissa Garcia, a U.S. postal carrier, who through her quick action and observation, saved my life Dec. 18. I sustained a life-threatening fall in my house on Dec. 15. As I drifted in and out of consciousness, unable to get myself up, I became dehydrated and scared no one would find me.
Garcia realized something was terribly wrong when neither my mail nor my newspapers had been collected. She summoned the Santa Fe Fire Department. I was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where I received A-1 care.
Were it not for Garcia, I believe I would have perished alone in my home. I owe my life to her, an angel who came to my aid in time of need. Thank you, Melissa, and may God bless you.
Joe Garcia (no relation)
Santa Fe
Avoid him
John Rosemond’s column about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (“Beware of ‘The Protocol’ for ADHD,” Jan. 3) is full of misinformation and dangerous, bad advice. His denial of the existence of a serious disorder that usually responds well to treatment ignores the science and is out of step with the professional community. An out-of-date, far-right conservative who advertises himself as a psychologist, Rosemond lacks a Ph.D.; he is a licensed psychological associate in North Carolina. Parents would do well to avoid his columns, as would The New Mexican.
Dr. Douglas A. Puryear
psychiatrist
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.