If Public Service Company of New Mexico’s application to offload its share of the Four Corners coal plant to the Navajo Transitional Energy Company is approved, Navajo communities are vulnerable to the risks of the company walking away when the owners finally close the plant. These risks include other parties having to shoulder costs of decommission and cleanup not met by NTEC. We urge the Public Regulation Commission to protect New Mexico ratepayers and Navajo people by not allowing a company that it cannot regulate to take over a facility that is at the end of its life and facing extensive decommissioning and cleanup costs. Likewise, the commission must not allow PNM to attempt to pass off its responsibilities. Making sure PNM sees its share of this coal plant all the way through decommissioning and cleanup is the responsible thing to do and is in the best interest of ratepayers.
Robyn Jackson
Climate & Energy
Outreach Coordinator,
Diné CARE
Stop the transfer
Tó Nizhóní Ání, Diné CARE, NAVA EP and San Juan Citizens Alliance oppose the Public Service Company of New Mexico’s attempt to transfer its share in Four Corners coal plant because the Navajo Transitional Energy Company prioritizes fossil-fuel development and has ignored its directive from the Navajo Nation to invest in renewable technologies. When NTEC was established by Navajo Nation, it was required to invest a minimum of 10 percent to 12 percent of its net income into renewables and storage. To date, NTEC has no renewable energy projects that meet this goal. The Navajo Nation lacks authority over NTEC business decisions. Although the NTEC board now includes a few Navajo Nation members, its executive management consists of nontribal members whose priority is coal and fossil fuel.
Approving NTEC’s acquisition of PNM’s Four Corners share would make it more likely that the Navajo Nation will be impeded from effectively transitioning its energy economy to diverse and renewable resources. The Navajo people will be subjected to further negative impacts from air, water and soil pollution, including the already substantial legacy of pollution from coal combustion waste on groundwater and waterways.
Jessica Keetso
Tó Nizhóní Ání
Celebrating LaPan Hill
As the mayor and his leadership team begin a transition to a second term, I want to thank and celebrate the accomplishments of City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill. Stepping into this role amidst an unprecedented crisis, she steered the city through the coronavirus pandemic and established remote work policies to continue effectively serving residents while keeping workers safe and protected against job loss. Through her leadership, Santa Fe undertook a bold reorganization, including the new Office of Community Health and Safety, which modernized and streamlined city government while utilizing a public health lens to address safety issues. Also under her guidance, the city rapidly deployed CARES Act funding to benefit Santa Fe workers who were impacted by temporary shut downs and to residents facing eviction. I hope the next city manager can come to the job with her same integrity, dedication and commitment to serve on behalf of all Santa Feans.
Rebecca Baran-Rees
Santa Fe
Fix the filibuster
In 2006, 192 House Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act. But in 2021, not a single Republican senator has come out to support protecting the freedom to vote for the American people. Today’s Republican Party, completely under the sinister influence of former President Donald Trump, is cynically undermining the right to vote in every state they can because they know they cannot win otherwise. This year, using the filibuster, Senate Republicans voted three times to prevent important voting legislation from even coming to the Senate floor for debate.
President Biden must recognize and use the power of his office to demand the Senate abolish or amend the filibuster. Please call 202-456-1111 and/or send letters to President Biden at www.whitehouse.gov/contact and demand he do everything in his power to eliminate the roadblock of the filibuster so we can pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
John House
Santa Fe
