I shouldn’t have been surprised by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s appointments to the Public Regulation Commission. Voters in November 2020 overwhelmingly approved the amendment to the state constitution to make the PRC a three-person appointed body instead of the five-person elected board most of us had grown tired of tolerating. Yet the new appointment process began under a cloud when former (yay) House Speaker Brian Egolf appointed himself to the nominating committee. Sure, no conflict there. This sort of move is exactly what voters loathe.

This was a golden opportunity for the governor to do what voters asked: Appoint a qualified, three-person board devoid of political connections, debt and baggage. Instead, we got an engineer who used to work for Public Service Company of New Mexico and a former state representative currently a grocer from Clayton. Rounding out the trio is a Washington, D.C., insider who describes himself as a dedicated public servant. I’m pretty sure that description is on every politician’s résumé. Few, if any of them, are. The governor knew what voters wanted. We were clear in our concerns, comments, requests and ultimate vote. We want politics out of the PRC so it can act as an independent body while overseeing critical, important utility issues in the state.

Robert Trapp

