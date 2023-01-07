I shouldn’t have been surprised by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s appointments to the Public Regulation Commission. Voters in November 2020 overwhelmingly approved the amendment to the state constitution to make the PRC a three-person appointed body instead of the five-person elected board most of us had grown tired of tolerating. Yet the new appointment process began under a cloud when former (yay) House Speaker Brian Egolf appointed himself to the nominating committee. Sure, no conflict there. This sort of move is exactly what voters loathe.
This was a golden opportunity for the governor to do what voters asked: Appoint a qualified, three-person board devoid of political connections, debt and baggage. Instead, we got an engineer who used to work for Public Service Company of New Mexico and a former state representative currently a grocer from Clayton. Rounding out the trio is a Washington, D.C., insider who describes himself as a dedicated public servant. I’m pretty sure that description is on every politician’s résumé. Few, if any of them, are. The governor knew what voters wanted. We were clear in our concerns, comments, requests and ultimate vote. We want politics out of the PRC so it can act as an independent body while overseeing critical, important utility issues in the state.
Robert Trapp
Santa Fe
Exercise tip
Seniors, I encourage more of you to take advantage of the exercise room at the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center on Alto Street next to the Bicentennial Pool. All day, Monday-Friday. What could be better than free workouts in an uncrowded room with a reasonable amount of equipment and pretty clean? The sign-up sheet indicates fewer than 10 people use it a day.
Susan Bodenstein
Santa Fe
A long emergency
I agree with the editorial (“New Mexico needs a more professional Legislature,” Our View, Dec. 30). The example was the need for more legislative oversight during a long-term public health emergency such as COVID-19. One solution would be to create a year-round Interim Legislative Health Committee staffed by health professionals and attorneys who could monitor public health emergency responses when the Legislature is not in session. I disagree, however, with your observation that the Public Health Emergency Response Act the governor used on March 11, 2020, to declare a public health emergency “didn’t foresee a crisis lasting years rather than days.”
As a co-author of the act in 2002-03 while an attorney for the state Department of Health, proponents of the legislation, enacted in the aftermath of 9/11 during the 2003 legislative session, were well aware of the length of, for example, The Great Influenza (aka the Spanish flu) in 1918-1919. That’s whey we included in the act a provision that the governor’s declaration of a state of public health emergency could be renewed every 30 days after consultation with the secretary of the Department of Health as long as a state of public health emergency continued to exist. A little known historical fact: The Legislature created the Department of Health in 1919, seven years after statehood, as part of its response to the ongoing Great Influenza pandemic at that time.
Clifford M. Rees
Santa Fe
Fix the outages
The long power outages in Santa Fe on Wednesday have made me and others very angry. For a capital city, Santa Fe has way too many outages. Public Service Company of New Mexico is causing businesses to close and lose revenue and schools to close, requiring kids to lose learning time. Residents whose homes depend upon electricity to heat, provide lighting, prepare food and perhaps do internet work lacked power much of the day. My power was out for four hours in the morning, three hours in the early evening and another hour at 8:30 p.m. It was 22 degrees that night. My house, like others, is cold now. Warming it again will cost me a lot on my next PNM bill. We should all receive a significant credit. But most important, PNM must fix recurring problems with outages. We want to hear about its plans to fix the system and fast.
Carole Gardner
Santa Fe
Let all speak
Regarding the piece (“UNM campus speakers shouldn’t be allowed,” My View) by Carly Zapata. It is, in fact, the University of New Mexico’s mission and obligation to allow for a suitable and orderly debate on a wide range of topics from the various points of view of our society. College studies are not high school, as the public or students may, or may not, agree with the topics. However, it should not be students’ responsibility to protest these or to attempt to shut these down.
We are all Americans with First Amendment and free speech constitutional rights and obligations. Being mindful of this could avoid lawless and intrusive demonstrations and protests such as the ones that have taken place in more recent times in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, encouraged by the Red Nation group and its radical followers. That, unfortunately, included the co-opted University of New Mexico-chartered Kiva Club.