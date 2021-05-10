I agree with the letter from Darla Swanson (“Reducing poverty helps children learn,” Letters to the Editor, May 8) that poverty is the major obstacle keeping our children from learning in our schools. Some of our elected officials think it’s a Democratic-versus-Republican way of doing things that causes failures at our state’s schools, but look at the states with which New Mexico ranks low — Alabama and Mississippi. They have been run for years by Republican majorities and their schools are also underperforming. A common denominator for all is poverty.
Parents living at or near the poverty level don’t have time to read to their children at an early age. They don’t have time to help with homework. They may be working two different low-wage jobs trying to make ends meet.
Harvey Morgan II
Santa Fe
More for all
Involvement in the arts is like love. The more you give, the more you get. Many thanks to all who have supported our incredible arts community.
Bill Siegal
Santa Fe
Thanks, Christus
I recently underwent surgery at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. From intake to discharge, my “pit crew” (as they called themselves) gave me total confidence I was being well-cared for. They were prepared, clear, respectful and kind. They embodied a caring culture that went beyond me to include all of their fellow workers. And their caring was deep and real.
I share this because when I moved to town nearly 20 years ago, folks warned me away from what they called “St. Victim’s.” My experience has convinced me that we now have one of the best hospitals in the country. These kinds of institutional transformations are rare because it takes great vision and extraordinary hard work by everyone all day, every day — day in, day out. Hopefully, members of my “pit crew” take satisfaction in their great work. We Santa Feans are certainly the beneficiaries of it. Thank you, the people of Christus St. Vincent!
Frances Diemoz
Santa Fe
Missing voices
It is a huge disappointment that the mural on state land created by Gilberto Guzman will not be preserved. This situation begs the question — where is Mayor Alan Webber’s voice? More importantly, where is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s voice? She grew up in Santa Fe. We as a community continue to battle cultural issues in our neighborhood. The other cultural situation is the Alvord school mural less than 300 yards from the Guzman mural on Guadalupe Street. What will happen to it? This is the neighborhood of my family. Enough is enough. Where are our political leaders?
Patricio Larragoite
Santa Fe
No to gun worship
The frequency with which these four-letter words appear, every single day, is beyond appalling: “shot,” “dead,” “guns.” Where is the outrage? Where are the crowds chanting, “Hey, Hey, NRA, how many folks got shot today?” When will the United States acknowledge this deadly epidemic and recognize that responsible gun ownership is not equivalent to gun worship?
Richard T. Hasbrouck
Santa Fe
Leave the GOP
Enough is enough, I’m making a new choice for my voter registration. Since the Republican Party is no longer and is headed up by a monarch in a democratic system, I am submitting a voter-registration form to the state to change my party affiliation to an independent, or no party, as stated on the form. I would encourage all registered Republicans to do the same. If I wanted to live under a dictator, I would move to South America. If I end up not being able to vote in a primary, so be it; there’s no one left in the Republican Party I would vote for anyway. As an aside, I refuse to vote for anyone for president who has not served a minimum amount of time in some branch of the armed services anyway. I think that should be a requirement for holding the highest office in the land — if you’re commander in chief, you should have had the experience of serving your country in the armed services in some manner.
Keith Higgins
Santa Fe
