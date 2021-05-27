I miss the pandemic already. During our walks around town, people drove slower, waved and smiled. They moved over when there weren’t sidewalks, which much of the city lacks. They were stopping at the stop signs, at least sometimes. Now, the tourists are back and so is your angry driving. No more getting over. Never slow down because that might delay your 5:45 p.m. appointment and dinner after. Blow through every stop sign and hope no one else from town is doing the same. And if there aren’t sidewalks, that’s too bad as you drive your Range Rover 10 mph over the speed limit.
It’s too bad that it took a pandemic for many to be human, and it’s too bad that coming out of the pandemic is making people jerks once more.
Eric Sainio
Santa Fe
Define civilized
“One has to fight for justice for all. If I do not fight bigotry wherever it is, bigotry is strengthened.”
— Bayard Rustin, Quaker civil rights activist
We hope state Sen. Mark Moores never again will refer to colonizers as the ones who civilized the Southwest — which was civilized long before they arrived. Words can hurt and are often used to maintain dominance over others. We can all be reminded that we serve the best interests of a civilized society when we do not imply a problem is someone else’s for not understanding an offensive statement, but instead state a clear apology and commit to be more respectful in the future.
Our capacity to heal from a history of privilege and subjugation is undermined every time we allow anyone to denigrate others. Cultural heritage or position qualify no one to make light of the dark side of our history.
Nichoe Lichen, Allen Winchester and six other New Mexico Quakers
Inadequate prosecution
I must express my astonishment that the district attorney in Santa Fe, Mary Carmack-Altwies, is so much in agreement with the Republicans in Congress that the vandals who attacked the obelisk are at one with the vandals who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, in that prosecution for their deeds is the incorrect route. Rather, “restorative justice” is what is needed, with a tut-tut and a sincere request that they not do it again.
All of these hooligans are “first-time offenders,” and so, apparently, they want nothing more to control their behavior — certainly not “costly and unnecessary incarceration.” We may all rest easy in our beds for a job well done in both capitals.
John Pen La Farge
Santa Fe
Let them pick up trash
It seems very fitting for the individuals who chose to “trash” the obelisk and our Plaza to have their community service time cleaning up the “trash” problem in our city and the outlying areas. Let their punishment fit the crime.
Trish Spencer
Santa Fe
Turn negative to positive
My thanks to our district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies. In June, Mayor Alan Webber sent heavy equipment to take down the Plaza obelisk at night. The equipment wasn’t heavy enough. Months later, a group of citizens completed the takedown. It was suggested at the time that the state should give these citizens the benefit of the doubt, as it had to the mayor, but they were prosecuted anyway. Finally, our DA has ensured they will not be jailed but instead will be assigned community service and go through a restorative justice process. Service never hurt anyone, so I’m relieved Carmack-Altwies was so wise in this.
I suggest we turn the task of deciding how to replace the obelisk over to a select group of local Hispanic and Pueblo artists to make suggestions, and if one is found amenable to the city, to oversee the replacement. Let’s turn this negative event into a means of bringing us all together as a multicultural celebration of the spirit of Santa Fe.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
